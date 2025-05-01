Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2025) - Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its Phase 1 drilling program consisting of a 5,000-meter campaign across two strategic high-potential sectors in St-Bruno-de-Guigues, Quebec. The Company has formally filed for the required drilling permits with Quebec regulatory authorities.

John Karagiannidis, CEO of QIMC, stated, "The launch of our Phase 1 drilling campaign represents an important milestone for QIMC, aligning directly with our strategic objective of defining Quebec as a leading region for natural hydrogen. Our rigorous scientific approach and commitment to operational excellence position us well to unlock substantial value for our shareholders. Additionally, we view Quebec's proactive regulatory stance as highly positive for our industry, providing clarity and support as we pursue responsible and sustainable growth." With the onset of warmer and milder weather conditions, we also eagerly anticipate further data from our eight monitoring and measuring wells, particularly following recently announced significant results that reinforce our clean natural hydrogen model.

The Phase 1 program will consist of strategically planned shallow 30 to 35 degrees stratigraphic drilling reaching vertical depths between 500 and 600 meters. This carefully structured approach aims to maximize geological insights by extensively sampling and documenting local sedimentary rock formations. Key objectives of the drilling include thoroughly characterizing geological features, investigating the local faulting and fracturation systems that lack surface visibility, due to very thick Quaternary overburden, and critically assessing permeability and porosity within fractured geological formations. These fractures are considered essential conduits for the advective migration and accumulation of natural clean hydrogen, significantly enhancing our natural clean hydrogen model of these targeted areas.

"The proven success of our hydrogen model and our unique methodology will be strategically applied with our partners Record Resources, Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp and Blue Tree Energy Group this spring and summer to advance our expanding natural hydrogen portfolio, including our assets in Ontario, Nova Scotia, and our planned initiatives in the United States," concluded Mr. Karagiannidis.

QIMC also wishes to announce the appointment of John Karagiannidis, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, as Chairman of the Board, effective immediately. Mr. Karagiannidis succeeds Jakson Inwentash. The Board of Directors wishes to extend its appreciation to Jakson Inwentash for his dedication and significant contributions as Chairman. John Karagiannidis commented, "I am grateful for the opportunity to assume the role of Chairman and look forward to continuing to guide QIMC toward achieving its strategic objectives. On behalf of the Board and the entire Company, I thank Jakson Inwentash for his valuable service."

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration, and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of Canada's abundant resources. With properties in Ontario and Québec, QIMC is focused on specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits, QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

For more information about Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. and its products, please visit www.qimaterials.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Québec Innovative Materials' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Although Québec Innovative Materials believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of Québec Innovative Materials Corp. to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws. This press release contains forward-looking statements, including the anticipated success and timing of drilling permits and exploration activities. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could materially affect actual results. Investors are advised to consult the detailed disclosures available on SEDAR+.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250399

SOURCE: Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.