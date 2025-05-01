WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $344 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $243 million, or $0.59 per share, last year.Excluding items, Howmet Aerospace Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $238 million or $0.57 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 6.5% to $1.942 billion from $1.824 billion last year.Howmet Aerospace Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $344 Mln. vs. $243 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.84 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue: $1.942 Bln vs. $1.824 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.85 - $0.87 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.980 - $2.000 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.36 - $3.40 Full year revenue guidance: $7.880 - $8.180 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX