WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has offered up to $500,000 for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Costa Rican drug lord Alejandro Arias-Monge.The head of the violent transnational criminal organization Diablo, and the most wanted fugitive in Costa Rica, Arias has multiple Costa Rican warrants for drug trafficking, robbery, aggravated homicide, and money laundering.According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, Arias has conspired with many drug traffickers and Drug Trafficking Organizations to transport hundreds of kilograms of cocaine originating from Colombia. The drug is then smuggled through Costa Rica, Honduras, and Guatemala to Mexico, with the ultimate destination being the United States.Arias' syndicate uses social media to intimidate Costa Rican citizens by posting images of firearms, threatening messages to the public and governmental leaders, and videos of murders.In addition, the DEA and Costa Rican authorities have identified criminal cells operated by Arias in all seven provinces of Costa Rica.The Department of State's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs is announcing the reward offer under the Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program.