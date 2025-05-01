WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $149 million, or $3.79 per share. This compares with $153 million, or $3.87 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.81 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 2.5% to $2.734 billion from $2.805 billion last year.Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $149 Mln. vs. $153 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.79 vs. $3.87 last year. -Revenue: $2.734 Bln vs. $2.805 Bln last year.: Full year revenue guidance: $8.9 - $9.1 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX