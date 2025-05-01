WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United Nations' top aid official has warned that lifesaving operations everywhere continue to be shut down by sweeping funding cutbacks, which will result in millions of people dying.'Cutting funding for those in greatest need is not something to boast about...the impact of aid cuts is that millions die,' warned Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher.Speaking from an overcrowded hospital in Kandahar in southern Afghanistan where three or four patients have to share a bed, Fletcher warned that the financial crisis has already forced UN aid teams to close 400 primary health centers across the country so far.His warning echoes dire announcements of drastic cost-cutting measures in response to chronic - and now acute - funding shortfalls, including an end to selected aid programs by various UN relief agencies. These include the World Food Program (WFP), the World Health Organization (WHO), the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), the UN aid coordination office (OCHA), the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) and UNAIDS.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX