DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $126 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $37 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.Excluding items, Baxter International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $392 million or $0.62 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 5.4% to $2.625 billion from $2.490 billion last year.Baxter International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $126 Mln. vs. $37 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue: $2.625 Bln vs. $2.490 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.59 to $0.63 Full year EPS guidance: $2.47 to $2.55Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX