MineHub launches Trade Insights Dashboard that optimizes trade execution and strengthens supplier relationships for commodity market participants.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2025) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for the commodity markets, is pleased to announce the launch of its Trade Insights Dashboard, a powerful analytics tool designed to drive operational efficiency, transparency, and data-driven decision-making across global non-ferrous metal trades.

The dashboard provides users with comprehensive visibility into individual trades and supplier performance. Key features include:

Real-Time Trade Monitoring: Track material volumes (expected vs. delivered), shipment timeliness, and transit times by route.

Track material volumes (expected vs. delivered), shipment timeliness, and transit times by route. Supplier Performance Metrics: Evaluate suppliers through intuitive visual panels & charts, enabling faster, data-backed decisions.

Evaluate suppliers through intuitive visual panels & charts, enabling faster, data-backed decisions. Material Variety Insights: Analyze variances in material specifications to optimize inventory and logistics planning.

Analyze variances in material specifications to optimize inventory and logistics planning. Route-Specific Analytics: Compare transit patterns across shipping routes to mitigate delays and reduce costs.

"In commodity markets, transparency and agility are non-negotiable," said Andrea Aranguren, CEO of MineHub. "Our Trade Insights Dashboard equips customers with actionable intelligence to optimize trade execution, proactively manage risks, and strengthen supplier relationships. At a time of heightened disruption, this tool provides the clarity and agility that businesses need to reduce vulnerabilities and thrive amid unprecedented supply chain complexity."

The dashboard will be fully accessible to all paying customers, with select insights available to freemium users, broadening value across MineHub's growing network and continuing to drive market engagement.

This new product release underscores MineHub's commitment to unlocking the full potential of platform data. By transforming raw data into strategic insights, MineHub enables commodity market participants to build resilient, agile operations.

About MineHub:

MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that are considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements") with respect to MineHub including, but not limited to, statements with respect to MineHub's future operational plans, the timing of such plans and anticipated customers. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts are generally, but not always, identied by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although MineHub believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its operations, applications and for general working capital purposes, changes in economic conditions or nancial markets, changes in laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, dependence on its key management personnel and market competition. Other risk factors are identified in the Company's management discussion and analysis, available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. There may be other risk factors not presently known that management believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date included herein, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of MineHub's management on the date the statements are made. However, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change.

