Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2025) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company") announces that it has closed its non-brokered private placement previously announced on July 2, 2025 (the "Offering"). The Offering raised aggregate gross proceeds of CAD $500,000 through the sale of 1,250,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.40 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable at a price of $0.50 per common share, and expiring on January 31, 2027. All securities issued under the Offering will have a hold period of four months and a day from the date of issuance.

In addition, the Company has closed its previously announced warrant exercise incentive program (the "Incentive Program"), related to share purchase warrants of the Company that were outstanding from a 2024 private placement that are exercisable at $0.40 per common share until January 31, 2027 (the "Eligible Warrants"). Exercise of the Eligible Warrants during the Incentive Program earned the holders one incentive warrant exercisable at $0.50 to acquire one common share for three years from the date of issuance (each an "Incentive Warrant") for each Eligible Warrant exercised. During the Incentive Program, 2,570,954 Eligible Warrants were exercised into common shares for proceeds of CAD $1,028,382, resulting in the issuance of 2,570,954 Incentive Warrants.

The Incentive Warrants and any common shares issued upon the exercise of the Incentive Warrants are subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of issuance of the Incentive Warrants. Any outstanding Eligible Warrants that were not exercised as part of the Incentive Program will remain outstanding and continue to be exercisable until January 31, 2027 pursuant to their terms.

The Incentive Program and the Offering are subject to receipt of final TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval. Under the Offering and Incentive Program, the Company agreed to pay aggregate finder's fees of $22,500. The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Offering and from the Incentive Program for general administrative and working capital purposes.

Certain insiders of the Company participated in the Incentive Program and received Incentive Warrants, which participation constituted a related-party transaction, as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The issuance of Incentive Warrants to insiders is exempt from the formal valuation requirements of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101, pursuant to Subsection 5.5(a) of MI 61-101, and exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirements of Section 5.6 of MI 61-101, pursuant to Subsection 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101.

The Company also announces its intention to settle outstanding loan debts totalling CAD $440,372 owed to certain arm's length parties of the Company (the "Debt Settlement") through the issuance of units of the Company to such parties (each, a "Debt Settlement Unit") at a value of $0.40 per Debt Settlement Unit. Each Debt Settlement Unit will consist of one Common Share and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Debt Settlement Warrant"), with each Debt Settlement Warrant exercisable at a price of $0.50 per common share, and expiring on January 31, 2027. The Common Shares and Debt Settlement Warrants issued under the Debt Settlement are subject to a hold period of four months and a day from the date of issuance. The Debt Settlement is subject to TSXV approval, following which the Company will close the Debt Settlement.

The securities offered pursuant to the Offering, the Incentive Program, and the Debt Settlement have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and were not offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Finally, the Company announces the grant, effective July 25, 2025, of 618,000 incentive stock options to certain insiders of the Company, with each option exercisable at a price of CAD $0.40 per share for a period of five years from the date of the grant. The stock options will be subject to vesting requirements, as determined by the board of directors. The options have been granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan.

MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

