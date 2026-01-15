MineHub unveils its innovative AI-powered tool designed to automate tedious tasks in trade execution, streamlining international industrial commodity trade and enhancing efficiency for its customers.

MineHub establishes a permanent hub in India with a dedicated team, targeting the country's rapidly growing raw materials economy and aiming to support the growing demand for digital solutions in industrial commodities.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for the commodity markets, is pleased to announce its presence at the International Material Recycling Conference ("IMRC") 2026, which will take place from January 20 to 22, 2026, at the Novotel Jaipur & Convention Centre in Jaipur. This premier event for the Indian recycling industry and international recycled metals traders and suppliers. The conference, which attracts over 1,900 participants, provides a unique platform for MineHub to showcase its latest innovations and strengthen its presence in the Indian market.

Andrea Aranguren, CEO of MineHub, commented: "We are excited to launch our Commodity Trade Execution AI Assistant, a next-generation tool designed to automate tedious tasks in trade execution. This innovation is a direct result of our strategic acquisition of Jules AI, which has enabled us to integrate AI capabilities into our platform. Furthermore, we are doubling down on the Indian and Southeast Asian markets with a dedicated team of 11 people on the ground to support the region's exploding demand for raw materials."

The Commodity Trade Execution AI Assistant (the "Assistant") is designed to address the complexity of international industrial commodity trade, which requires the data entry of approximately 345 data points per trade, either unique or repeated in various key documents and support documents, as well as picture verification. The Assistant moves beyond simple text generation by integrating directly with the Jules AI platform's APIs, allowing it to "act" rather than just "chat" - creating orders and processing unstructured data (PDFs/Images) into structured formats.

A key feature of the Assistant is its ability to autonomously audit shipments by visually verifying container numbers on inspection photos against digital packing lists. To ensure industrial compliance standards, the model is confined to deterministic actions via API, ensuring zero data fabrication, while retaining a human-in-the-loop for final approval.

MineHub's strategic expansion into the Indian market is driven by the country's projected growth in resource consumption, with steel demand projected to increase to 200-260 million tonnes by 2030 based on current trends1. The company is formalizing a permanent hub in India to support market share in the rapidly growing raw materials economy. The local team is already actively supporting approximately a dozen key organizations, including recyclers, smelters, and trading houses, such as Star Group (base metals) and Dhatu (ferrous scrap), in digitizing trade flows, streamlining documentation for importers, and optimizing inventory management for the domestic market.

India's 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity target by 20302 is expected to significantly boost copper and aluminum demand, while the country faces a 20-30 million tonne structural deficit in ferrous scrap by 2030-necessitating massive imports and complex cross-border logistics3. MineHub's presence is positioned to support the growth of the 'urban mine' industry and internal trade flows.

Sources:

1 Shanghai Metal Market (SMM), "India's Steel Industry Deep Dive, November 27, 2025, link

2 Press Information Bureau (PIB), "India's Stand at COP-26," February 3, 2022, link

3 Met alsHub, "India's Scrap Boom: Why 2025-2030 will be a Seller's Market," June 11, 2025, link

About MineHub

MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that are considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements") with respect to MineHub including, but not limited to, statements with respect to MineHub's future operational plans, the timing of such plans and anticipated customers. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts are generally, but not always, identied by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although MineHub believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its operations, applications and for general working capital purposes, changes in economic conditions or nancial markets, changes in laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, dependence on its key management personnel and market competition. Other risk factors are identified in the Company's management discussion and analysis, available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. There may be other risk factors not presently known that management believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date included herein, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of MineHub's management on the date the statements are made. However, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280437

Source: MineHub Technologies Inc.