The partnership is expected to expand MineHub's market reach into high-growth sectors, such as the EV battery market and critical minerals, where regulatory shifts and supply chain complexity drive demand for traceability solutions.

Together, MineHub and Minespider provide a comprehensive solution, enabling automakers, miners, and manufacturers to meet regulatory mandates (e.g., EU Battery Regulation, U.S. Inflation Reduction Act) and the buyers demand responsible sourcing.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for the commodity markets, is pleased to announce it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding dated January 6 2026 (the "MOU") with Spider Labs GmbH ("Minespider"), a Berlin-based pioneer in traceability, and Digital Product Passports ("DPPs"). Minespider is a leading global traceability platform for mining and raw materials, enabling companies to track carbon emissions, critical compliance documents, and supply chain histories via Digital Product Passports (DPPs) and Digital Battery Passports (DBPs)-key tools for tracking critical minerals, batteries, metals, and circular supply chains. The partnership aligns with MineHub's strategy to deliver comprehensive visibility and efficiency across global supply chains, particularly for critical minerals and battery materials essential to the energy transition, addressing urgent regulatory mandates and market demand for transparent, ESG-compliant sourcing.

Andrea Aranguren, CEO of MineHub commented, "By expanding MineHub's suite of tools to include Minespider's Digital Product Passports and Digital Battery Passports, already validated at scale through the world's largest traceability initiatives, we're enabling industries to meet compliance mandates and adapt to market volatility with greater precision by enhanced visibility and trust across supply chains. This isn't just about keeping pace with regulations; it's about advancing resilience, where transparency fosters competitive advantage and long-term value. As the ESG compliance market is projected to reach $65B+ by 2027 at 14.9% CAGR[1], this partnership is expected to play a role in supporting the industry's growing need for transparent and sustainable supply chain practices."

Nathan Williams, CEO of Minespider stated, "The MineHub team shares our vision of a future where global supply chains are fully transparent, highly efficient, and digitally connected, from the mine to the end product. The raw materials sector is in urgent need of digitalization and by collaborating to unite our strengths and suite of innovative tools, we are positioned to lead this transformation and drive change across the industry."

In the MOU, the parties agree to collaborate broadly on opportunities to drive digitization within physical commodities markets. Initially, collaboration will include cross-selling of products and possible platform integration. By working together strategically, Minespider and MineHub can harness the strength of their combined network of customers and partners to accelerate commercial momentum while expanding the value they can deliver to customers by better serving the market.

Strategic Synergy: Compliance, Scale and Growth

MineHub and Minespider share a mission to enable industries with actionable, secure data across complex supply chains. Together, the companies can provide more comprehensive solutions to challenges driven by the energy transition, regulations, and evolving ESG priorities:

Regulatory Preparedness: The partnership positions MineHub and Minespider to more effectively meet increasing demand for integrated, digital solutions as companies strive to be compliant with mandates like the EU Battery Regulation, Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR), and G7 critical mineral mandates, where Minespider's DPPs/DBPs are already deployed.

Complementary Technologies: Minespider's leading-edge platform, which tracks materials' origin, carbon footprint, and sustainability metrics, integrates seamlessly into MineHub's end-to-end digital platform, enhancing MineHub's data capabilities and overall value proposition.

Minespider's leading-edge platform, which tracks materials' origin, carbon footprint, and sustainability metrics, integrates seamlessly into MineHub's end-to-end digital platform, enhancing MineHub's data capabilities and overall value proposition. Expanded Market Reach: Minespider's commercial traction in key emerging markets (e.g., Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia) and impressive partnerships such as Tata Elxsi, Renault, and Minsur, the second-largest refined tin producer globally (9.8% of global tin production), broaden MineHub's ecosystem and sales pipeline opportunities.

Talent-Driven Execution: Cross-functional team expertise in regulatory compliance, mining operations, and supply chain digitization leverages deep industry relationships to deliver scalable, compliance-ready solutions for global commodity markets.

Collaboration Benefits

Together MineHub and Minespider could deliver enhanced strategic value to customers:

End-to-End Traceability: Customers could gain the ability to track materials and compliance documentation from source to product, enhancing their ability to demonstrate ESG compliance and meet buyer demand for responsibly sourced materials amid fragmented critical mineral supply.

Scalability in Emerging Markets: Minespider's work in emerging markets, with companies such as LuNa Smelter (Rwanda) and Woodcross Resources (Uganda), could better position MineHub as it seeks to establish itself in new growing markets, such as OECD-compliant African supply chains.

Minespider's work in emerging markets, with companies such as (Rwanda) and (Uganda), could better position MineHub as it seeks to establish itself in new growing markets, such as OECD-compliant African supply chains. EU Innovation Leadership: Minespider serves as the technology lead for EU-funded projects totaling over €32M-including BATRAW (battery material traceability), Recirculate (circular supply chains) and RETURN (recycling innovation)-equipping MineHub with pre-validated DPP/DBP frameworks to streamline compliance for automakers and miners under the EU's 2027 Battery Passport deadline.

About Minespider



Minespider is a leading European mineral traceability platform, trusted by global companies including Microvast, Renault, Minsur, TEMSA, PTL, Ford Otosan, and Tata Elxsi. Its blockchain-based system provides secure, transparent data sharing across supply chains in Digital Product Passports (DPPs) and Digital Battery Passports (DBPs) to support compliance and sustainability from mine to manufacturer.

For further information regarding Minespider, please email hello@minespider.com or visit www.minespider.com.[2]

About MineHub

MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient, and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories, and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is usable, shareable, verifiable, and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management, and financing operations.

As per the Company's press release dated February 11, 2026, the news release inadvertently noted that Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai") owned shares and warrants of the Company which was incorrect. Machai does not presently own any securities of MineHub.

Andrea Aranguren

CEO, MineHub Technologies Inc.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

