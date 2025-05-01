Vancouver, British Columbia and San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2025) - CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF) ("CyberCatch' or the "Company"), an innovative cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation, is pleased to announce that Scott Tait has joined the Board of Directors effective May 1, 2025.

Mr. Tait is a defense and national security expert, having served 27 years in the U.S. Navy as a Surface Warfare Officer where he commanded USS Mustin (DDG 89) and USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000), the Navy's most advanced warship. His roles ashore included military policy, operational planning and technology innovation on the Joint Staff at the Pentagon, U.S. Pacific Fleet and U.S. Seventh Fleet. He formerly served as CEO of Pacific Science & Engineering and currently serves as COO of Startup Science and as Executive Director of University of California San Diego's National Security Innovation Catalyst. Mr. Tait holds Masters degrees from Stanford University and the U.S. Naval War College, and an Executive Degree in Venture Capital, Private Equity and Mergers & Acquisitions from Columbia University.

CyberCatch also announces that Dr. Marv Langston is resigning as a Board of Director and will transition from CyberCatch's Board of Directors to the Advisory Board effective May 1, 2025. Dr. Langston is former Deputy CIO at the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), Director of Information Systems at the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and Cybersecurity Chief, U.S. Navy.

"We are honored to have Scott Tait join as a Board of Director and look forward to benefitting from his tremendous expertise as we grow the business with a focus in large, critical sectors with an immediate need for CyberCatch's solutions, such as defense," said Sai Huda, CEO, CyberCatch.

"We are most grateful for Dr. Marv Langston's superb contributions as a Board of Director, and look forward to continuing to benefit from his immense wisdom and deep technology expertise on CyberCatch's Advisory Board," continued Huda.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com.

