DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, health care company Baxter International Inc. (BAX) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the first quarter and raised its outlook for the full-year 2025.For the second quarter, the company anticipates adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $0.59 to $0.63 per share on sales growth from continuing operations of 4 to 5 percent on a reported basis and 1 to 2 percent on an operational basis.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.61 per share on a revenue decline of 25.67 percent to $2.83 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $2.47 to $2.55 per share on sales growth from continuing operations of 7 to 8 percent on a reported basis, with 4 to 5 percent growth on an operational basis.Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $2.45 to $2.55 per share on sales growth from continuing operations of 5 to 6 percent on a reported basis, with 4 to 5 percent growth on an operational basis.The Street is looking for earnings of 2.49 per share on revenue growth of 5.33 percent to $11.20 billion for the year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX