WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $646 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $441 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.Excluding items, Dominion Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $803 million or $0.93 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 12.2% to $4.076 billion from $3.632 billion last year.Dominion Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $646 Mln. vs. $441 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.75 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue: $4.076 Bln vs. $3.632 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $3.28 to $3.52Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX