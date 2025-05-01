Anzeige
Glencore, Teck - und jetzt Forge? Dieses Junior-Unternehmen könnte der cleverste Kohle-Trade 2025 sein
WKN: A2P8AW | ISIN: US9713781048 | Ticker-Symbol: WS11
Tradegate
30.04.25
13:07 Uhr
22,000 Euro
-0,200
-0,90 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
WillScot Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Finanznachrichten News

PHOENIX, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Holdings Corporation ("WillScot" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WSC), a leader in innovative temporary space solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per common share. The cash dividend will be paid on June 18, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 4, 2025.

About WillScot

Listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "WSC," WillScot is the premier provider of highly innovative and turnkey space solutions in North America. The Company's comprehensive range of products includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, classrooms, temporary restrooms, portable storage containers, protective buildings and climate-controlled units, and clearspan structures, as well as a curated selection of furnishings, appliances, and other supplementary services, ensuring turnkey solutions for its customers. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and operating from a network of approximately 260 branch locations and additional drop lots across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, WillScot's business services are essential for diverse customer segments spanning all sectors of the economy.

Additional Information and Where to Find It
Additional information can be found on the company's website at www.willscot.com.

Contact Information

Investor inquiries:
Charlie Wohlhuter
Investors@willscot.com

Media inquiries:
Juliana Welling
Juliana.Welling@willscot.com


