WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HUBBELL INC (HUBB) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $169.7 million, or $3.15 per share. This compares with $147.8 million, or $2.73 per share, last year.Excluding items, HUBBELL INC reported adjusted earnings of $188.3 million or $3.50 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.72 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 2.4% to $1.365 billion from $1.399 billion last year.HUBBELL INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $169.7 Mln. vs. $147.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.15 vs. $2.73 last year. -Revenue: $1.365 Bln vs. $1.399 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $17.35 - $17.85Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX