WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $797 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $767 million, or $1.33 per share, last year.Excluding items, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $995 million or $1.72 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.70 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 8.0% to $2.473 billion from $2.290 billion last year.Intercontinental Exchange Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $797 Mln. vs. $767 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.38 vs. $1.33 last year. -Revenue: $2.473 Bln vs. $2.290 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX