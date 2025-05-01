WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimco Realty Corp.(KIM), a real estate investment trust, Thursday reported funds from operations or FFO of $301.89 million or $0.44 per share for the first quarter, higher than $261.83 million or $0.39 per share last year, primarily helped by growth in revenue. The company also raised its fiscal 2025 EPS as well as FFO per share outlook.Kimco Realty posted net income of $125.13 million, or $0.18 per share for the first quarter compared with net loss of $18.92 million or $0.03 per share in the same quarter a year ago.Operating income rose to $180.48 million from $130.69 million in the prior year.Revenue for the quarter grew to $536.62 million from $503.75 million in the previous year.The Board has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on June 20, to shareholders of record on June 6.For the full year, the company now expects EPS in the range of $0.70 - $0.73 and FFO per share of $1.71 - $1.74. This compares with the previous outlook for EPS and FFO per share of $0.70 - $0.72 and $1.70 - $1.72 respectively.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX