HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $3.280 billion, or $3.59 per share. This compares with $3.011 billion, or $3.22 per share, last year.Excluding items, Mastercard Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $3.406 billion or $3.73 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.56 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 14.2% to $7.250 billion from $6.348 billion last year.Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $3.280 Bln. vs. $3.011 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.59 vs. $3.22 last year. -Revenue: $7.250 Bln vs. $6.348 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX