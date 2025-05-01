WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hershey Co. (HSY), while reporting weak first-quarter results, on Thursday maintained fiscal 2025 outlook, expecting weak earnings and higher sales.For the full year 2025, the company continues to expect reported earnings per share to be down in the high-40 percent range, adjusted earnings per share to be down in the mid-30 percent range, and net sales growth of at least 2 percent, driven primarily by net price realization.Fofr the year, the company projects earnings per share between $5.55 to $5.87, lower than prior year's $10.92.Adjusted earnings per share would be $6.00 to $6.18, compared to $9.37 a year ago.The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $6.08 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.In the first quarter, Hershey's earnings decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $224.20 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $797.45 million, or $3.89 per share, last year.Adjusted earnings were $425.41 million or $2.09 per share for the period.Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.93 per share.The company's revenue for the period fell 13.7% to $2.805 billion from $3.252 billion last year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX