HEALTHY EXTRACTS INC.: Healthy Extracts Taps $51 Billion Gut Health Market with Launch of World's First Prebiotic Fiber + Probiotic Gut Health Straw with Whitney Johns Nutrition

Healthy Extracts Expands Tech Portfolio of Nutritional Supplement Delivery Systems with Introduction of Exclusive Nutrient Drinking Straw Formulation and Manufacturing Technology

Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB:HYEX), a platform for acquiring, developing, patenting, marketing, and distributing plant-based nutraceuticals and delivery systems, has introduced in partnership with fitness influencer and health advocate, Whitney Johns, the world's first prebiotic fiber and probiotic supplement delivered by an innovative drinking straw technology.

The new WHITNEY JOHNS Gut Health Straw is available to order today at whitneyjohns.com .

Revolutionary New WHITNEY JOHNS Gut Health Straw

Designed for maximum convenience and effectiveness, this revolutionary product allows consumers to enjoy a delicious natural lemon flavored, sugar-free, prebiotic and probiotic blend by simply sipping through a straw-no pills, powders or hassles, just better gut health one sip at a time!

The Whitney Johns Gut Health Straw features a proprietary, clinically formulated blend designed to support digestion, gut microbiome balance, immune health, and overall wellness.

The straw delivers up to 4 grams of prebiotic fiber and 60 billion CFU of Bacillus coagulans MB BCM9, a clinically studied probiotic strain proven to survive harsh stomach acid and deliver active benefits directly to the gut. The proprietary straw system provides a convenient and enjoyable consumer experience that fits seamlessly into any busy lifestyle.

According to the USDA, 95% of Americans do not consume enough fiber in their diet, and the Gut Health Straw provides a unique solution. Fiber is essential for digestive and overall health because it supports healthy blood sugar levels and cholesterol. It also nourishes the gut microbiome and helps with appetite control-all factors that are linked to mitigating the risk of heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and even certain cancers.

"My new Gut Health Straw is a total game-changer on so many levels," stated Whitney Johns, founder and president of Whitney Johns Nutrition. "After years of studying how deeply gut dysfunction impacts overall health, I knew we needed a simpler, more convenient solution. That's exactly why I created the Gut Health Straw-because supporting your gut should feel easy, empowering and delicious, no matter how busy you are."

The Whitney Johns Gut Health Straw is vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and manufactured in an FDA-certified U.S. facility using only premium-grade natural ingredients.

Key Benefits

Convenience: No mixing or measuring-just sip and go.

Portability: Pocket-sized, travel-ready, and lifestyle-friendly.

Taste: Refreshing natural lemon flavor, no gritty powders or bulky pills.

Innovation: First of its kind in the wellness industry, setting a new standard for daily digestive support.

According to Duke Pitts, president of Healthy Extracts: "Launching this innovative delivery system and proprietary formulation with Whitney disrupts the gut health market in an unprecedented way. It offers unmatched convenience with a premium consumer experience.

"Adding to our portfolio another unique oral delivery system, it enables us to expand into new distribution channels, such as fitness centers, as well as further into physical retail, healthcare provider networks and direct-to-consumer subscriptions. We see it providing a competitive edge and accelerating the sales and brand growth of the Whitney Johns Nutrition line like no other product we've introduced to-date."

The new product launch is part of Healthy Extracts' broader strategy to expand market share across the booming digestive health and wellness sectors using proprietary nutritional formulations and delivery systems.

The global? digestive health products market is projected to expand from $51.5?billion in 2024 to more than $105.5?billion by 2033, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%, according to Precedence Research .

The new Gut Health Straw adds to the WHITNEY JOHNS product line that includes BRAIN ACTIVATE, MEN and WOMEN'S ACTIVE (Nitric Oxide Booster), WOMEN'S CITRUS BERGAMOT and WOMEN'S HORMONE SUPPORT. These products are based on Healthy Extracts' proprietary Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit and Ultimate Brain Nutrients formulations.

Learn more about Whitney Johns' new Gut Health Straw at whitneyjohns.com .

Health Information Sources

Sources of the information regarding health, diet and disease as presented in this press release:

Mayo Clinic - Dietary Fiber: Essential for a Healthy Diet

Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health - Fiber

National Institutes of Health (NIH) - Fiber and Health Benefits

About Healthy Extracts "Live Life Young Again"

Healthy Extracts is a platform for acquiring, developing, researching, patenting, marketing, and distributing plant-based nutraceuticals.

The company's subsidiaries, BergametNA and Ultimate Brain Nutrients (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement distributed in North America containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit. This superfruit has the highest known concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids.

UBN's KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations, which have been designed to enhance brain activity, focus, headache and cognitive behavior, provide many sales and intellectual property licensing opportunities.

For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com , bergametna.com or tryubn.com .

