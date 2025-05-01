Amaze Holdings, Inc.: Amaze and Jamvana Announce Partnership for Musicians to Easily Build Online Merchandise Storefronts

Amaze Improves Artist and Fan Experience Alike with a Defined Pathway to Sell and Purchase Merchandise

Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American:AMZE) ("Amaze" or the "Company"), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced it is partnering with Jamvana to simplify the process for musicians to create and sell merchandise.

Jamvana is a platform designed to help independent musicians and record labels streamline distribution, publishing administration, and promotion. As artists sign up with Jamvana for music distribution support, Amaze will empower and provide artists with the resources needed to easily create online merchandise storefronts.

"Collaborating with Jamvana demonstrates Amaze's continued commitment to partnering with members of the creator economy to help them achieve success," said Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze. "Jamvana is a trusted partner by many independent artists, and we look forward to improving a historically challenging path for independent artists to sell merchandise and digital products and make money from those sales."

"I'm incredibly excited to collaborate with Amaze.co - a platform that shares our vision for empowering creators and redefining digital commerce," said Robert Leigh, CEO and Founder of Jamvana. "This partnership unlocks new opportunities for artists to not only distribute their music but to build meaningful brands and monetize their passions in ways that were never possible before. Together, we're bridging the gap between music and merch, creativity, and commerce."

Amaze is continuing to create experiences that bring creators and fans closer together through quality merchandise. This partnership supports Amaze's strategy to partner with creators from all market segments, including musicians and their fanbases.

About Amaze:

Amaze Software, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to "sell anything, anywhere," Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co.

About Jamvana:

Jamvana is the ultimate platform for independent musicians and record labels to grow their audience and career. With a dedicated, white-glove support team that is always available to assist with any questions, Jamvana streamlines distribution, publishing administration, and promotion-designed to empower creators every step of the way.

