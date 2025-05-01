Equiniti (EQ) Completes Acquisition of Notified, Creating a Global Leader in End-to-End Shareholder and Corporate Communications

Combining EQ's shareholder services and robust Investor Relations (IR) capabilities with Notified's public relations (PR) and IR solutions to help companies grow, engage stakeholders and communicate with confidence at every stage.

Transaction Highlights

Establishes Comprehensive Solution: Combines EQ's shareholder services leadership and robust IR capabilities with Notified's PR and IR expertise to deliver a comprehensive solution for companies at every stage of growth.

NEW YORK, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equiniti (EQ)1, a global leader in shareholder services, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Notified, the award-winning provider of public relations (PR) and investor relations (IR) solutions from West Technology Group, LLC. The transaction, originally announced on March 17, 2025, brings together two trusted brands to deliver an unmatched end-to-end suite of PR, IR and share registry services and technology.

Together, EQ and Notified deliver an unmatched suite of services and technology that support organizations through every stage of the corporate lifecycle- from growing small to medium sized businesses (SMBs) and pre-IPO companies to large public enterprises navigating today's dynamic markets around the world. The combined business supports 12,000 clients across 90 countries. With Notified's broad geographic footprint, the combination also enables EQ to expand its global reach and better serve clients in key international markets.

"In today's dynamic market environment, effective shareholder communication is more important than ever," said Dan Kramer, CEO of EQ Shareholder Services. "By integrating Notified's award-winning PR and IR capabilities into our service mix, we are empowering clients with a truly comprehensive solution that drives enhanced shareholder engagement and delivers measurable results. This acquisition immediately provides our clients with powerful new tools to strengthen stakeholder relationships and drive business value."

The transaction combines EQ's deep expertise in providing transfer agency, ownership intelligence, proxy management and advisory, employee plans, private company solutions, retirement and remediation services with Notified's widely adopted PR and IR solutions. Each organization serves IR professionals in different but complementary ways. In addition to its shareholder services leadership, EQ brings a robust set of global IR capabilities-including share register analysis, investor targeting, and perception studies-helping companies understand market sentiment and execute unconflicted, data-driven strategies to engage current and prospective investors.

By joining forces, EQ and Notified are significantly strengthening the end-to-end support available to IR teams-combining EQ's governance and ownership intelligence capabilities with Notified's robust tools for media engagement, real-time analytics, earnings events, IR websites, regulatory filings and GlobeNewswire distribution. This investment will accelerate innovation across the combined offering, as demonstrated by recent advancements like CLEAR's identity verification technology, expanded premium services and AI-powered tools designed to deliver secure, efficient and modern communications.

"Notified has always prioritized innovation that serves the evolving needs of communications professionals," said Nimesh Davé, President of Notified. "Joining EQ empowers us with greater resources to accelerate our technology roadmap while expanding our reach. Our combined platform now addresses the full spectrum of corporate communications needs, creating a powerful solution for our combined client base. We're energized by the opportunity to build on our success and deliver even more exceptional value to communicators worldwide."

This acquisition builds on the successful integration of EQ and AST, alongside investment in technology and an additional recent acquisition, demonstrating commitment from owners, Siris Capital, to future growth. These moves further solidify EQ's position as a global leader in shareholder services, financial communications and compliance solutions.

About Equiniti (EQ)

EQ helps companies better understand and manage the ownership of their business through every stage of the corporate lifecycle. As trusted advisors, we provide strategic insight and operational expertise across our core services-Transfer Agent Services, Employee Plan Solutions, Ownership Intelligence, Proxy Management and Advisory and Private Company Solutions. Globally, EQ supports 2,200 global issuer clients and 20 million shareholders with operations in the UK, U.S., and India. Learn more at equiniti.com/global.

About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step-whether it's reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world. Learn more at notified.com.

