Freehold Royalties Ltd.: Freehold Royalties Announces Refinement of Business Structure with Termination of the Management Agreement

CALGARY, Alberta, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold or the Company) (TSX:FRU) and Rife Resources Management Ltd. (Rife) have mutually agreed to terminate the management agreement and associated services that Rife has historically provided Freehold.

Effective May 1, 2025, Freehold will have a fully dedicated executive team and employee base and will no longer use the shared or advisory services of Rife to conduct its business. Freehold will not pay any termination fees or future management fees to Rife and the Company does not anticipate any meaningful differences in its go-forward cost structure.

The Freehold executive team will be the seasoned and familiar team that has built the Company into the high margin North American royalty business that we are today. David Spyker will continue as President and CEO, David Hendry as CFO and VP Finance until his successor is named, Rob King as COO along with VP's Susan Nagy and Colin Strem leading our asset optimization and acquisition initiatives and Lisa Farstad leading corporate services. They will be supported by 46 full time employees with technical, financial and asset management expertise. The leadership and employee continuity will ensure a seamless and stable transition to the revised governance and operating model, while focusing 100% of their talents into continuing to build the North American royalty platform.

"With the strategic positioning and business growth of Freehold over the past five years, our Board of Directors felt it was the right time to evolve from the management arrangement that has been in place since 1996", said Marvin Romanow, Chairman of Freehold. "Having a dedicated team solely focused on Freehold's assets and strategies will streamline our operations and simplify our governance as we drive sustained value creation for our shareholders and continue to position Freehold as a leading North American royalty company."

"CN Investment Division (CNID), through Rife, has been a skilled provider of the leadership and resources required to manage the Freehold business since its' IPO in 1996 and has always been the Company's largest shareholder. As Freehold has grown considerably in recent years, including its' successful entry into the premier resource basins in the United States, now is the ideal time to revise its' governance and facilitate a new business structure. CNID fully supports this transition and is excited about the next chapter in Freehold's story. CNID remains committed to the energy and royalties' sector and continues to be a strong supporter of Freehold through its long-standing ownership and representation on the Board of Directors" said Mathieu Roy, Managing Director Real Assets at CNID, investment advisor of the CN Pension Trust Funds, and a Freehold board member. CNID will continue to have a nomination right for one director under a new governance agreement which is expected to be in place by year-end 2025.

The termination date for the management agreement will be December 31, 2025. With the dedicated leadership and employee team in place from May 1, 2025, the Company will work on an orderly and efficient transition of systems, software, workflows, files and office space. Freehold's sharpened focus, dedicated leadership and energized team mark a new era of possibilities as we continue our journey of business excellence.

