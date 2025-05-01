XPeng Inc.: XPENG Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for April 2025

Delivers 35,045 units in April, up 273% YoY

30,000+ vehicles delivered monthly for six consecutive months

GUANGZHOU, China, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPeng Inc. ("XPENG" or the "Company," NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle ("Smart EV") company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for April 2025.

In April, XPENG delivered 35,045 Smart EVs, marking a 273% increase year-over-year, surpassing 30,000 units for the six consecutive month. Cumulative deliveries of XPENG MONA M03 had surpassed 100,000 units. The XPENG P7+ achieved its 50,000th vehicle production milestone in five months since its launch. For the first four months of 2025, XPENG delivered 129,053 Smart EVs, representing a 313% increase compared to the same period last year.

In addition to robust delivery growth, XNGP achieved a monthly active user penetration rate of 84% in urban driving in April 2025. On April 28, XPENG officially launched its ADAS Insurance Service in China. Priced at RMB 239 per year, this service offers additional coverage when NGP is in operation and is made available to all XPENG models through partnership with leading insurance providers in China.

About XPENG

XPENG is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers' mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Silicon Valley and San Diego. The Company's Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://xpeng.com.



Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPENG's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPENG's goals and strategies; XPENG's expansion plans; XPENG's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China's EV market; XPENG's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPENG's expectations regarding its relationships with customers, contract manufacturers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPENG's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and XPENG does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

