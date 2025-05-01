Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.05.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Glencore, Teck - und jetzt Forge? Dieses Junior-Unternehmen könnte der cleverste Kohle-Trade 2025 sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JM5M | ISIN: DK0060952919 | Ticker-Symbol: 60N
Tradegate
30.04.25
17:17 Uhr
39,580 Euro
-0,240
-0,60 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NETCOMPANY GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETCOMPANY GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,68039,94030.04.
39,78039,86030.04.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.05.2025 07:36 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Netcompany Group A/S: Netcompany - Interim report for the three months ended 31 March 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Netcompany - Interim report for the three months ended 31 March 2025

Company announcement
No. 13/2025

1 May 2025

Growth and margin improvement in a continued challenging market

Summary

  • In Q1 2025, Netcompany grew revenue by 9.1% (constant 9%) to DKK 1,744.3m.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 24.4% (constant 25%) to DKK 307.3m in Q1 2025.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.6% in Q1 2025 (constant 17.7%) compared to 15.5% in Q1 2024.
  • Diluted earnings per share increased by 36.9% to DKK 2.56.
  • Average workforce increased by 342 FTEs to 8,150 FTEs in Q1 2025 from 7,808 FTEs in Q1 2024.
  • Free cash flow increased to DKK 67.9m in Q1 2025 from negative DKK 4.9m in Q1 2024.
  • Cash conversion ratio (tax normalised) was 83.3% in Q1 2025.
  • Debt leverage improved to 1.2x in Q1 2025 from 1.6x in Q1 2024.


"The Group continued the growth momentum from last year and grew revenue by 9.1% in Q1 2025. At the same time, we increased our margin by more than two percentage points to 17.6%. Our growth is built on the continued focus on our products and platforms - a proven foundation for our future growth within Netcompany.

During Q1, we announced the merger with SDC into a newly formed entity - Netcompany Banking Services. The transaction is still on schedule to be completed around mid-year.

At the end of Q1 2025, we employed more than 8,150 talented people and mainly grew in the international part of the Group.

Irrespective of the increased geopolitical turmoil and the high level of uncertainty we reiterate our full year financial expectations of revenue growth of 5% to 10% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 16% and 19%.

We believe that Europe is in a unique position to strengthen itself in these uncertain times and we take pride in being a mission critical provider of world leading digitalisation services and solutions supporting governments and enterprises throughout Europe."

André Rogaczewski
Netcompany CEO and Co-founder

Financial overview
For full details on financial performance, see enclosed Company announcement Q1 2025.

Conference details
In connection with the publication of the results for Q1 2025, Netcompany will host a conference call on 1 May 2025 at 11.00 CEST.

The conference call will be held in English and can be followed live via the company's website; www.netcompany.com

Dial-in details for investors and analysts
DK: +45 7876 8490
UK: +44 203 769 6819
US: +1 646 787 0157
PIN: 598046

Webcast Player URL: https://netcompany-as.eventcdn.net/events/interim-report-for-the-first-three-months-of-2025

Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, + 45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.