West Technology Group, LLC: West Completes Sale of Notified to Equiniti

ISLANDIA, N.Y., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Technology Group, LLC (the "Company" or "West") has completed the sale of its Notified business to Equiniti (EQ)1, a global leader in shareholder services and advisory firm.

"We are pleased to complete the sale of Notified and believe that the complementary strengths of EQ and Notified will elevate the platform to new heights," said John Shlonsky, President and Chief Executive Officer of West. "Notified has transformed the way businesses connect with stakeholders, and we are confident that under EQ's leadership, it will continue to innovate and expand its reach. We look forward to seeing Notified flourish in its next chapter."

The sale price was $534.5 million, inclusive of an $80 million earnout. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the sale in accordance with its credit facility and indentures governing its outstanding notes.

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP served as legal advisor and RBC Capital Markets served as financial advisor to West on the transaction.

About West

West Technology Group, LLC ("West") is a cloud-based technology partner, delivering AI-driven omnichannel solutions that automate interactions and optimize engagements, improving efficiency and customer satisfaction. Our expertise includes innovative digital patient relationship management and conversational AI solutions. West is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please visit www.west.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Armor Holding II, LLC and Orbit Private Holdings I Limited (together, EQ)





