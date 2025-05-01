Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. Announces Strategic Expansion into Electric Drones and Watercraft Divisions to Accelerate Growth and Shareholder Value

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) ("Envirotech" or the "Company") today announced a strategic expansion into the electric drone and watercraft sectors, targeting high-growth verticals across land, air, and sea. The Company plans to develop and acquire divisions focused on commercial and industrial electric drones, along with electric jet drive systems for watercraft.

This move positions Envirotech to dramatically expand its total addressable market (TAM), diversify revenue streams, and capitalize on emerging government and commercial demand for clean, American-assembled mobility solutions.

Key Market Opportunities Include:

Agricultural Drone Market: Projected to reach $1.76 billion in the U.S. by 2030

Commercial & Industrial Drone Services: Infrastructure inspection, surveillance, logistics, and delivery - part of the global $58.4 billion drone services market by 2030

Electric Watercraft Market: Forecast to exceed $1.28 billion in the U.S. by 2032, including personal and light commercial vessels

Company Highlights And Growth KPIs:

Targeting new revenue in 2025 from drone and marine product lines

Margins of 40-60% expected on proprietary jet drive systems and drone service contracts

Pipeline of 3 strategic acquisitions under review to accelerate time-to-market

Cross-sector EV platform advantage : ability to scale technology and supply chain across land, air, and sea applications

Expansion of recurring revenue through drone fleet services (e.g., spraying, mapping, monitoring) and aftermarket watercraft systems

Exploring DoD, FEMA, and USDA opportunities for dual-use drone and watercraft applications

"Our strategic entry into electric drones and watercraft represents a transformational inflection point for Envirotech," said Jason Maddox, President of Envirotech. "These markets not only align with global electrification trends, but also offer high-margin opportunities and strong government tailwinds. We're building a scalable electric mobility ecosystem that unlocks long-term shareholder value."

Envirotech will continue generating core revenue from its commercial EV portfolio-including electric buses, vans, and trucks-while projecting additional topline growth beginning in 2025 from:

Electric drones with bundled service packages for agriculture, logistics, and infrastructure

Electric jet propulsion systems for kayaks, RIBs, inflatable boats, and utility vessels

The Company expects to announce further details regarding acquisitions and product launches later in Q2 2025.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the electric vehicle landscape by designing and manufacturing electric commercial vehicles that offer sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective transportation solutions. Committed to driving the future of mobility, Envirotech is pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability. For more information, visit www.evtvusa.com

