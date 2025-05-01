Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2025) - Stakeholder Gold Corp. (TSXV: SRC) (OTC Pink: SKHRF) ("Stakeholder" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on sales of exotic Blue Quartzites in Brazil, and to announce export to Canada of the Company's first shipping container carrying White Quartzite slabs (see Figure 1). White Quartzites are produced at the Company's third quarry which is now operational in Brazil.

Q1 Revenue

Stakeholder is pleased to report on sales from the Company's exotic Blue Quartzite quarry (quarry #1) during the first 3 months of 2025. The Company's main product buyers have resumed purchasing after their inventories experienced sales drawdowns and depletion. Growth in sales of exotic Blue Quartzite (Figure 2) from the Company's first operating quarry is now expected to continue through H1 of 2025.

During the period January-March of 2025 (Q1.2025), the Company recorded total sales of 148m3 (1.49M BRL, ~363K CAD1). This compares with total sales of 88.5m3 (692.9K BRL, ~169K CAD2) during Q1 of 2024.

"We are pleased to see the return of cashflow at our first quarry, which is producing the company's unique exotic blue quartzite. At the same time, we are experiencing new, and rapidly developing, interest in our white quartzite product which is now being produced at the company's third operating quarry." Said Christopher Berlet, CEO and Director of Stakeholder Gold Corp.

White Quartzite Exports

The Company's third operating quarry produces White Quartzite blocks for cutting and polishing into slabs (Figure 1). The Company is now selling both freshly cut blocks to domestic buyers in Brazil and finished slabs to overseas clients.

"Our third operating quarry is now producing a highly desirable white quartzite which we have sold domestically in Brazil, as blocks for processing, and exported to Canada, as polished slabs. Production ramp up is underway. The quarry material aesthetics are attractive to our buyers, and we are expecting early profitability for this quarry." Stated Marcus Chase, President of Mineração VMC Ltda., Stakeholder's fully owned Brazilian subsidiary.

Figure 1. White Quartzite from Quarry # 3, shipped in container to Toronto, April 2025

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3082/250401_figure1.jpg

Figure 2. Blue Quartzite from Quarry #1, shipped in container to Toronto, April 2025

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3082/250401_figure2.jpg

"We are now working to produce at least 100 cubic meters of material monthly from our new white quartzite quarry. We expect to hit this run rate by the end of June this year. I believe the market can support even higher volumes of this material and so we are securing equipment to support a meaningful production expansion, to a rate of at least 200m3 per month, in H2.2025." Said VMC's CEO Marcus Chase.

Christopher Berlet BSc (Mining), CFA, CEO & Director of Stakeholder Gold Corp. is responsible for the content of this press release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information. All information, other than information of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" and includes any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Corporation's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE EQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

1 Using xe.com end of day exchange rate on 31Mar2025 of 0.252456CAD/BRL

2 source ex.com exchange rate on 31Mar2024 of 0.269904CAD/BRL

