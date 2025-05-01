Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2025) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC), (OTCQB: BTCWF), ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") announced today that ChessGold Inc. ("ChessGold") www.chessgold.app is in the final stages to fully launch its online chess gaming platform effective May 15, 2025.

Earlier in the year Bluesky announced, via press release, that the Corporation would provide late-stage funding to ChessGold, with the purpose to carry ChessGold through the development and completion of the chess application and provide capital for the server farms to host the chess application. The Corporation further announced that it would assist ChessGold with the engagement of all business services necessary for the running a successful app and web-based gaming company. ChessGold is pleased to announce that all of the required milestones have been completed.

Gramos Mjeku, CEO of ChessGold stated: "Chess players now make up one of the largest communities in the world: approximately 605 million adults play chess regularly, a number comparable to regular users of Facebook. No mainstream online or app based chess game has ever attempted to monetize chess trough skill based real money matches; ChessGold will be the first to do so."

The source of the statistic stated in Mr. Mieku's quote are derived from the International Chess Federation's website and can be found in the following link https://www.fide.com/images/stories/NEWS_2012/FIDE/120806_YouGovPressRelease.pdf

Gramos Mjeku, added: "Chess is skill-based, not chance-based; this gives you a unique legal and ethical edge in many jurisdictions compared to traditional gaming platforms. ChessGold is a 'first-mover' there is no other established app offering real-money PvP chess with mainstream design and global payments. With a small piece of the global chess audience, ChessGold's revenue potential is staggering. ChessGold will establish itself within the broader competitive gaming economy, similar to PokerStars, in skill-based card games, or how Fantasy Sports went from hobby to billion-dollar industry."

Ben Gelfand of Bluesky stated: "The online games market is expected to achieve revenue of US$29.5bn in 2025 and reach US$35.7bn by 2029 with an average revenue per user of US$24.59 in 2025. We believe the game of chess and ChessGold will participate in this exciting growth, that is why we invested in ChessGold."

The source of the statistics stated in Mr. Gelfand's quote are derived from Statista's website and can be found in the following link https://www.statista.com/outlook/amo/media/games/online-games/worldwide?currency=USD

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, has created a high value digital enterprise at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Web3 business solutions. Leveraging its success as an early adopter providing proprietary technology solutions, Bluesky has invested in its Roadmap. Bluesky's platform, BlueskyINTEL, is well positioned to leverage the current exponential growth of Artificial Intelligence ("AI") and Blockchain based technologies through a tightly focus built collaborative platform. This innovative web platform offering supports and better enables businesses to adopt and utilize these emerging and developing technologies.

For more information please visit Bluesky at: www.blueskydigitalassets.com or www.blueskyintel.com

Please also follow us on LinkedIn at: www.linkedin.com/company/bluesky-digital-assets/

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward- looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe harbor.

