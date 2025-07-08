Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC) (OTCQB: BTCWF), ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") announced today the commencement of a non-brokered private placement raise of up to 8,333,333 Units ("Unit") of the Corporation at a price of C$0.12 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 which will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in Canada (except Quebec) and/or other qualifying jurisdictions.

Each Unit consists of one Common Share of the Corporation ("Common Share") and one Common Share Purchase Warrant ("Warrant"). Each full Warrant entitles its holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.15 per Common Share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering ("Closing Date"). Any Shares issued upon the exercise of the Warrants will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

The Corporation may pay registered persons a finder's fee comprised of 8% of the gross proceeds of the Offering in cash, and such number of non-transferable Finder's Warrants which equals 8% of the number of Units (the "Finder's Warrants"). Each Finder's Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share (the "Finder's Warrant Shares") at a price of $0.15 per Finder's Warrant Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance. Other than being non-transferable, each Finder's Warrant shall otherwise be on the same terms as the Warrants. The Units, Shares, Warrants, Warrant Shares, Finder's Warrants, and Finder's Warrant Shares are collectively referred to herein as the "Securities."

All Securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the Closing.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about July 14, 2025 (the "Closing Date") and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

The securities issued under the Offering will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to further advance its AI development and online gaming endeavors and for General Working Capital Purposes.

The Corporation is pleased to also announce that the Corporation has closed the first tranche of the non-brokered private placement and has issued 1,750,000 Units at a price of $0.12 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Corporation of C$210,000. All securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from issuance. The Corporation paid a cash finder's fee of C$12,000 on the first tranche and issued 18,000 Finder's Warrants.

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, has created a high value digital enterprise at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Web3 business solutions. Leveraging its success as an early adopter providing proprietary technology solutions, Bluesky has invested in its Roadmap. Bluesky's platform, BlueskyINTEL, is well positioned to leverage the current exponential growth of Artificial Intelligence ("AI") and Blockchain based technologies through a tightly focus built collaborative platform. This innovative web platform offering supports and better enables businesses to adopt and utilize these emerging and developing technologies.

For more information please visit Bluesky at: www.blueskydigitalassets.com or www.blueskyintel.com.

Please also follow us on Linkedin at: www.linkedin.com/company/bluesky-digital-assets/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe harbor.

