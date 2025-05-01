Redwood Software Receives 2025 SAP Pinnacle Award in the New Partner Application Category

FRISCO, Texas, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Software today announced that it received a 2025 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the New Partner Application category, which recognizes its outstanding contributions as an SAP partner. SAP presents these awards annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in 24 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback, and performance indicators.

"Our premier partner recognition program, the SAP Pinnacle Awards, reflects the outstanding performance and commitment of our partners to deliver customer value, exponential growth, and simplification. The winning partners of this award are recognized for their successful alignment with SAP's business strategy, delivering innovative AI and cloud services and solutions to help businesses succeed," said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE.

"Winning the prestigious SAP Pinnacle Award two years in a row is a powerful validation that SAP customers trust Redwood's automation fabric solutions to integrate with the latest SAP technologies to achieve mission-critical outcomes and ROI," said Kevin Greene, CEO of Redwood Software. "Our cloud-native platform, RunMyJobs, stands out with the most SAP-certified integrations of any workload automation (WLA) solution. Offering prebuilt templates and connectors, RunMyJobs helps customers maintain a clean core with out-of-the-box support for S/4HANA, RISE, Business Technology Platform (BTP) and Business Data Cloud (BDC), including Integration Suite, Data Services and Datasphere. Earlier this year, we extended our portfolio of connectors for BTP and BDC with the launch of the RunMyJobs Connector for SAP Analytics Cloud . This new connector demonstrates our continued dedication to helping customers unlock powerful data-driven insights and automation."

Redwood and SAP share a trusted partnership built on more than 20 years of co-development, innovation and roadmap alignment. As SAP's #1 recommended WLA solution, customers are empowered to deploy automation fabrics across end-to-end processes, data pipelines, and AI-fully supporting a clean core strategy and eliminating the need for ERP customization. Attendees of SAP Sapphire are invited to learn more and connect with Redwood throughout the event: click here for activities in Orlando, Florida, from Monday, May 19 to Wednesday, May 21, 2025 and click here for activities in Madrid, Spain, from Monday, May 26 to Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on distinguished partners to acknowledge their dedication to teamwork, exceptional innovation and capacity to help customers achieve their goals.

About Redwood Software

Redwood Software is the leader in full stack automation fabric solutions for mission-critical business processes. With the first SaaS-based composable automation platform specifically built for ERP, we believe in the transformative power of automation. Our unparalleled solutions empower you to orchestrate, manage and monitor your workflows across any application, service or server - in the cloud or on premises - with confidence and control. Redwood's global team of automation experts and customer success engineers provide solutions and world-class support designed to give you the freedom and time to imagine and define your future. Get out of the weeds and see the forest, with Redwood Software. For more information, visit www.redwood.com . Follow Redwood Software on LinkedIn, @Redwood Software .

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

