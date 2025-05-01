Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V.: Genomma Lab Internacional Announces Results for the First Quarter 2025

MEXICO CITY, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: LAB B) ("Genomma" or "the Company"), today announced its results for the first quarter of 2025. All figures included herein are stated in nominal Mexican pesos and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), unless otherwise mentioned.

Comments from Genomma's CEO, Marco Sparvieri

"Genomma sales grew 5.0% in Q1 2025 while sell-out grew in the low teens. The sell-in / sell-out gap is mainly due to the U.S. and Argentina. In the U.S., a weaker-than-expected flu season and share loss in cough & cold impacted sell-in. In Argentina, lower inflation led customers to reduce inventories to improve productivity, reversing prior stockpiling behavior typical in a hyperinflationary environment. EBITDA grew 12.0%, with margin expanding 149 bps to 23.8%, driven by productivity gains. EPS increased 17.7% to Ps. 0.50 and free cash flow grew 62.4% to Ps. 2,678 million over the trailing twelve months. In conclusion, Genomma delivered strong EBITDA increase and an even stronger EPS growth."

Mr. Sparvieri added, "Looking forward, Genomma targets low-teen sales growth in the mid-term by reinvesting excess profits and cash in ten specific projects, while sustaining a 24% average EBITDA margin."

Q1 2025 Financial Summary

The following table provides a summary of the Company's Income Statement, in millions of Mexican pesos.



Q1 2025 % sales Q1 2024 % sales % var























Net Sales 4,406.3 100.0 % 4,197.3 100.0 % +5.0 % Like-for-like Sales(1)







-2.1 %























Gross Profit 2,767.3 62.8 % 2,739.7 65.3 % +1.0 % Operating Income 960.6 21.8 % 857.2 20.4 % +12.1 % EBITDA (2) 1,047.8 23.8 % 935.6 22.3 % +12.0 %























Net Income(3) 498.7 11.3 % 432.1 10.3 % +15.4 %











EPS (3) 0.50

0.42

+17.7 %



(1) Like-for-like ("LFL") Sales are Net Sales expressed in constant currency and excludes the hyperinflationary subsidiary (2) EBITDA defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization (3) Continuous operations

Net sales: +5.0% increase reflecting strong Suerox sales growth across markets, primarily offset by a weaker-than-expected flu season and related market share loss of Genomma cough & cold brands in the US market. 86% of sales outpaced inflation and 72% maintained or increased market share.

Like-for-like ("LFL") sales: -2.1% decrease when adjusting sales to constant currency and excluding the hyperinflationary subsidiary, reflecting weaker US market performance.

EBITDA: reached a 23.8% margin; a +12.0% increase reflecting a significant 149 basis-point expansion resulting from manufacturing cost efficiencies and company-wide productivity initiatives.

Net income: +15.4% increase due to a higher operating income and a favorable FX environment during the quarter.

EPS: Ps. 0.50 per share; a +17.7% increase reflecting higher net income and the cancellation of 20 million shares during the second quarter 2024.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This report may contain certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. Forward looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words like "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "envisages," "will likely result," or any other words or phrases of similar meaning. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this presentation and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the impact of the COVID19 global pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, material delays, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to the business, or on the Company's ability to execute business continuity plans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found within the Company's related filings with the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

