AMETEK, Inc.: AMETEK Announces First Quarter Results

BERWYN, Pa., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

AMETEK's first quarter 2025 sales were $1.73 billion, in-line with the first quarter of 2024 sales. Operating income increased 2% to $454.8 million, and operating margins were up 60 basis points to 26.3%, both versus prior year's adjusted results. Free cash flow to net income conversion was 112% in the quarter.

On a GAAP basis, first quarter earnings per diluted share were $1.52. Adjusted earnings in the quarter were $1.75 per diluted share, up 7% from the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted earnings adds back non-cash, after-tax, acquisition-related intangible amortization of $0.23 per diluted share. A reconciliation of reported GAAP results to adjusted results is included in the financial tables accompanying this release and on the AMETEK website.

"AMETEK delivered excellent results in the first quarter with high single digit orders growth, outstanding operating performance, solid free cash flow conversion and strong margin expansion," stated David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The proven strength and flexibility of the AMETEK Growth Model, coupled with exceptional operational execution, enabled us to navigate an uncertain macroeconomic environment and deliver earnings solidly above our expectations."

Electronic Instruments Group (EIG)

EIG sales in the first quarter were $1.14 billion, down 1% from the first quarter of 2024. EIG's operating income in the quarter was up slightly to $354.1 million with operating income margins of 31.0%, up 50 basis points versus the prior year.

"EIG posted solid first-quarter results with continued excellent operating performance leading to outstanding operating margins and strong margin expansion," stated Mr. Zapico. "Our diverse portfolio of highly differentiated technologies positions our EIG businesses to benefit from long-term secular growth drivers across attractive markets."

Electromechanical Group (EMG)

EMG sales in the first quarter were a record $588.3 million, up 2% from the first quarter of 2024. EMG's first quarter operating income was up 7% to $128.7 million, and operating income margins were up 120 basis points to 21.9% in the quarter, versus the prior year's adjusted results.

"EMG's first quarter results were excellent, with solid organic sales growth, robust orders growth, strong operating performance and outstanding margin expansion," added Mr. Zapico. "We are encouraged by the solid sales and orders growth in the quarter, in particular within our Paragon Medical business, which saw a sizeable increase in orders in the quarter."

2025 Outlook

"I am very pleased with AMETEK's strong results in the first quarter. Our results highlight the robust and durable nature of the AMETEK Growth Model and the flexibility of our distributed operating structure," stated Mr. Zapico. "These characteristics have proven to be key differentiators for AMETEK during prior periods of macroeconomic uncertainty."

"While uncertainty has increased as a result of the global trade dynamics, we believe we can offset tariff headwinds through the implementation of mitigation actions. As a result, we continue to expect overall sales for the year to be up low single digits compared to 2024 and adjusted earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $7.02 to $7.18, up 3% to 5% versus the comparable basis for 2024," noted Mr. Zapico.

Conference Call

AMETEK will webcast its first quarter 2025 investor conference call on Thursday, May 1, 2025, beginning at 8:30 AM ET. The live audio webcast will be available and later archived in the Investors section of www.ametek.com.

About AMETEK

AMETEK (NYSE: AME) is a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annual sales of approximately $7.0 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, Technology Innovation, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. Founded in 1930, AMETEK has been listed on the NYSE for over 90 years and is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit www.ametek.com.

Forward-looking Information

Statements in this news release relating to future events, such as AMETEK's expected business and financial performance, are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to various factors and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These factors and uncertainties include risks related to AMETEK's ability to consummate and successfully integrate future acquisitions; risks with international sales and operations, including supply chain disruptions, tariffs, trade disputes and currency conditions; AMETEK's ability to successfully develop new products, open new facilities or transfer product lines; the price and availability of raw materials; compliance with government regulations, including environmental regulations; changes in the competitive environment or the effects of competition in our markets; the ability to maintain adequate liquidity and financing sources; and general economic conditions affecting the industries we serve. A detailed discussion of these and other factors that may affect our future results is contained in AMETEK's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. AMETEK disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Kevin Coleman

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

[email protected]

Phone: 610.889.5247

AMETEK, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025

2024 Net sales $ 1,731,971

$ 1,736,180







Cost of sales 1,106,971

1,144,681 Selling, general and administrative 170,171

174,283 Total operating expenses 1,277,142

1,318,964 Operating income 454,829

417,216 Interest expense (18,993)

(35,254) Other (expense) income, net (1,614)

(633) Income before income taxes 434,222

381,329 Provision for income taxes 82,464

70,386 Net income $ 351,758

$ 310,943







Diluted earnings per share $ 1.52

$ 1.34 Basic earnings per share $ 1.52

$ 1.35







Weighted average common shares outstanding:





Diluted shares 231,542

232,035 Basic shares 230,668

231,097







Dividends per share $ 0.31

$ 0.28

AMETEK, Inc. Information by Business Segment (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024 Net sales:





Electronic Instruments $ 1,143,673

$ 1,156,779 Electromechanical 588,298

579,401 Consolidated net sales $ 1,731,971

$ 1,736,180







Operating income:





Segment operating income:





Electronic Instruments $ 354,050

$ 352,940 Electromechanical 128,718

90,691 Total segment operating income 482,768

443,631 Corporate administrative expenses (27,939)

(26,415) Consolidated operating income $ 454,829

$ 417,216

AMETEK, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (In thousands)



March 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 399,001

$ 373,999 Receivables, net 996,536

948,830 Inventories, net 1,069,527

1,021,713 Other current assets 295,732

258,490 Total current assets 2,760,796

2,603,032







Property, plant and equipment, net 830,840

818,611 Right of use asset, net 228,180

235,666 Goodwill 6,631,335

6,555,877 Other intangibles, investments and other assets 4,425,945

4,417,983 Total assets $ 14,877,096

$ 14,631,169







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt, net $ 471,521

$ 654,346 Accounts payable and accruals 1,491,038

1,444,241 Total current liabilities 1,962,559

2,098,587







Long-term debt, net 1,459,445

1,425,375 Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities 1,485,146

1,451,903 Stockholders' equity 9,969,946

9,655,304 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,877,096

$ 14,631,169

AMETEK, Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024 EMG Segment operating income (GAAP) $ 128,718

$ 90,691 Paragon integration costs -

29,231 Adjusted EMG Segment operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 128,718

$ 119,922







Operating income (GAAP) $ 454,829

$ 417,216 Paragon integration costs -

29,231 Adjusted Operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 454,829

$ 446,447







Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.52

$ 1.34 Paragon integration costs -

0.13 Income tax benefit on Paragon integration costs -

(0.03) Pretax amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 0.30

0.27 Income tax benefit on amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (0.07)

(0.06) Rounding -

(0.01) Adjusted Diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 1.75

$ 1.64







Cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 417,545

$ 410,227 Deduct: Capital expenditures (23,069)

(27,652) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 394,476

$ 382,575 Free cash flow conversion (Non-GAAP) 112 %

123 %







EMG Segment operating margin (GAAP) 21.9 %

15.7 % Paragon integration costs - %

5.0 % Adjusted EMG Segment operating margin (Non-GAAP) 21.9 %

20.7 %







Operating income margin (GAAP) 26.3 %

24.0 % Paragon integration costs - %

1.7 % Adjusted Operating income margin (Non-GAAP) 26.3 %

25.7 %

AMETEK, Inc.

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Forecasted Diluted Earnings

Per Share

Year Ended

December 31, 2025

Low

High







Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 6.14

$ 6.30 Pretax amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1.16

1.16 Income tax benefit on amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (0.28)

(0.28) Adjusted Diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 7.02

$ 7.18

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company supplements its consolidated financial statements presented on a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") basis with certain non-GAAP financial information to provide investors with greater insight, increased transparency and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the accompanying financial tables. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement for, or superior to, the comparable GAAP measure, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The Company believes that these measures provide useful information to investors by reflecting additional ways of viewing AMETEK's operations that, when reconciled to the comparable GAAP measure, helps our investors to better understand the long-term profitability trends of our business, and facilitates easier comparisons of our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers.

