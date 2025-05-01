Peoples Financial Services Corp. Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2025 Earnings

DUNMORE, Pa., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Financial Services Corp. ("Peoples" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PFIS), the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited financial results at and for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
Peoples reported net income of $15.0 million, or $1.49 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to a net income of $6.1 million, or $0.61 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 1.22% and 12.70% on an annualized basis compared to 0.47% and 5.07% for the three months ended December 31, 2024.
Net income on a linked-quarter basis, increased primarily due to higher net interest income, a lower provision for credit losses and reduced noninterest expenses. On July 1, 2024, Peoples consummated the merger of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. ("FNCB") into Peoples and the merger of FNCB Bank into the Bank (collectively referred to as the "FNCB merger"). Non-recurring acquisition related expenses totaled $0.2 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to $5.0 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024.
In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), Peoples routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity, core net income and pre-provision revenue ratios, and tax-equivalent net interest income and related ratios, among others. The reported results included in this release contain items, which Peoples considers non-core, namely acquisition related expenses, nonrecurring provisions for non-purchase credit deteriorated ("non-PCD") loans and gain or loss on the sale of securities available for sale. Peoples believes the reported non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Peoples uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions.
Core net income and core earnings per diluted share1, non-GAAP measures, exclude the non-recurring acquisition related expenses of $0.2 million and $5.0 million incurred during the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, and totaled $15.1 million or $1.51 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $10.0 million, or $0.99 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2024.
Income before income taxes was $18.3 million and $5.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)1 and PPNR per diluted share1, non-GAAP measures, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were $18.3 million or $1.82 per diluted share. The PPNR and PPNR diluted earnings per share for the prior quarter were $9.6 million or $0.96 per diluted share. Core pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)1 and core PPNR per diluted share1, non-GAAP measures, which exclude acquisition related expenses, the provision for credit losses and the provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments from income before taxes, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were $18.4 million or $1.83 per diluted share. The core PPNR and core PPNR diluted earnings per share for the prior quarter were $14.6 million or $1.46 per diluted share.
Merger with FNCB
Peoples acquired FNCB and its wholly-owned subsidiary FNCB Bank by merger on July 1, 2024. The merger and acquisition method of accounting was used to account for the transaction with Peoples as the acquirer. The Company recorded the assets and liabilities of FNCB at their respective fair values as of July 1, 2024. The transaction was valued at approximately $133.7 million. Primary reasons for the merger included: expansion of the branch network and enhancing market share positions in northeastern Pennsylvania; attractive low-cost funding base; strong cultural alignment and a deep commitment to shareholders, customers, employees, and communities served by Peoples and FNCB, meaningful value creation to shareholders; increased trading liquidity for both companies and increased dividends for Peoples shareholders.
At the time of the merger, FNCB contributed, after fair value purchase accounting adjustments, approximately $1.8 billion in assets, $421.9 million in investments, $1.2 billion in loans, $1.4 billion in deposits, $226.3 million in Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances and other borrowings, and $8.0 million in junior subordinated debt. The excess of the merger consideration over the fair value of the net FNCB assets acquired and liabilities assumed resulted in $12.6 million of goodwill. The FNCB merger also resulted in a core deposit intangible valued at $36.6 million or 5.1% of core deposits.
The Company's financial results for any periods ended prior to July 1, 2024 only reflect Peoples results on a stand-alone basis. As a result of the FNCB merger and the below listed adjustments related to the FNCB merger, the Company's financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods. The following schedule highlights specific merger related activity for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024:
Schedule of Merger & Acquisition Costs and Non-Recurring Merger Related Activity (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Acquisition related expenses
$
154
$
4,990
Total net M&A costs and non-recurring transaction costs
$
154
$
4,990
NOTABLES IN THE QUARTER
- Paid a first quarter dividend of $0.6175 per share, representing an increase of 50.6% over the March 31, 2024 dividend.
- Allowance for credit losses to loans was 1.03% at March 31, 2025 compared to 1.05% and 0.79% at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.
- Return on average equity for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 12.70% on an annualized basis compared to 5.07% for the three months ended December 31, 2024; excluding the non-recurring charges, core return on average equity1, a non-GAAP measure, was 12.80% on an annualized basis for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 8.31% for the three months ended December 31, 2024.
- Return on average assets for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 1.22% on an annualized basis compared to 0.47% for the three months ended December 31, 2024; excluding the non-recurring charges, core return on average assets1, a non-GAAP measure, was 1.23% on an annualized basis for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 0.76% for the three months ended December 31, 2024.
- The efficiency ratio1, a non-GAAP measure, was 55.77% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 63.03% for the three months ended December 31, 2024
- Book value per common share at March 31, 2025 was $48.21 compared to $46.94 and $48.18 at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.
- Tangible book value per common share1, a non-GAAP measure, was $37.35 at March 31, 2025 compared to $35.88 and $39.20 at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.
INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW
- Net interest margin ("NIM"), calculated on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, a non-GAAP measure1, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 3.50%, an increase of 25 basis points compared to 3.25% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The net accretion impact of purchase accounting marks was $3.7 million of net interest income in each period, which represented 32 basis points and 30 basis points of NIM for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
- The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets, a non-GAAP measure1, decreased 1 basis point to 5.50% during the three months ended March 31, 2025 from 5.51% during the three months ended December 31, 2024.
- The cost of funds, which represents the average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities, decreased 30 basis points to 2.58% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 when compared to 2.88% during the three months ended December 31, 2024.
- The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 29 basis points during the three months ended March 31, 2025 to 2.46% from 2.75% in the three months ended December 31, 2024.
- The cost of total deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 1.96%, a decrease of 24 basis points from 2.20% for the three months ended December 31, 2024.
First Quarter 2025 Results - Comparison to Fourth Quarter 2024
Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 increased $1.0 million to $39.5 million from $38.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure1, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 increased $1.0 million or 2.6% to $40.2 million from $39.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase in tax-equivalent net interest income was due to a $4.4 million decrease in interest expense that was partially offset by a $3.4 million decrease in tax-equivalent interest income.
Lower interest income was the result of decreases in the volume of earning assets and lower rates on floating rate assets resulting from the Federal Open Market Committee's ("FOMC") 100 basis point cut to the federal funds rate since September 2024. Average loans, net, decreased $57.0 million when comparing the three months ended March 31, 2025 to the prior three month period ended December 31, 2024. Average investments totaled $643.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025 and $628.9 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024 an increase of $14.1 million. Average federal funds sold decreased $103.5 million to $26.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as funds were used for seasonal deposit outflows.
The decrease in interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was due primarily to lowering rates paid on consumer, business, and municipal deposit accounts in response to the FOMC's aforementioned cut to the federal funds rate, coupled with the reduced balances. The Company's total cost of deposits decreased 24 basis points to 1.96% during the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 2.20 % for the prior quarter. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 29 basis point to 2.46% from 2.75% in the prior quarter.
Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased $168.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. Average interest-bearing deposits decreased $136.0 million and represented 79.7% of total average deposits in the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to 79.8% in the three months ended December 31, 2024. Average noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $29.2 million and represented 20.3% of total average deposits in the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to 20.2% in the three months ended December 31, 2024. Short-term borrowings averaged $20.2 million in the three month period ended March 31, 2025 at an average cost of 4.52% compared to $39.3 million in short-term borrowings at an average cost of 4.80% during the three months ended December 31, 2024. Long-term debt averaged $97.8 million in the three month period ended March 31, 2025 at an average cost of 4.88% compared to $111.1 million at an average cost of 4.97% in the three months ended December 31, 2024.
For the three months ended March 31, 2025, $0.2 million was recorded to the provision for credit losses compared to $3.4 million in the prior quarter. The provision for the 1st quarter of 2025 declined from the previous quarter due mainly to a reduction in qualitative factors for the equipment financing loan portfolio as a result of stabilized loan balances along with a decline in the model loss rate primarily driven by a change in economic forecasting during the quarter.
Noninterest income was $6.3 million and $5.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Higher noninterest income was due to a $680 thousand gain on the sale of fixed assets due to the sale of the Company's former corporate headquarters in Scranton, PA, coupled with net gains on equity investments and an increased cash surrender value of life insurance, partially offset by lower interest rate swap revenue during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
Noninterest expense decreased $7.4 million to $27.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, from $34.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Excluding acquisition related expenses, which included legal and consulting, core system deconversion fees and severance payments, of $0.2 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and $5.0 million in the prior quarter, noninterest expenses decreased $2.6 million.
Salaries and employee benefits were $1.8 million lower due to the prior period accrual of $1.8 million for year-end cash incentives and a current period $0.5 million accrual adjustment related to the Company's long-term equity incentive plan which was offset by higher payroll taxes of $0.5 million.
Net occupancy and equipment expense increased $0.2 million from the prior quarter due to higher seasonal snow removal and utility expenses. Acquisition related expenses decreased $4.8 million to $0.2 million. Other expenses decreased $1.0 million to $5.4 million for the first quarter which included a $0.2 million credit to the reserve on unfunded commitments. Additionally, the prior period included a $0.4 million write-down of a former branch property and an additional $0.4 million in check and debit card losses. These reductions to other expenses, were partially offset by an increase to Pennsylvania bank and trust company shares tax expense and accounting and auditing expenses..
Income tax expense was $3.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to a benefit of $0.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The higher tax rate was due to higher pre-tax income. The prior quarter's lower tax rate was due to the impact of merger-related non-recurring permanent tax adjustments, such as tax-exempt income and BOLI income, on a lower pre-tax income base.
BALANCE SHEET REVIEW
At March 31, 2025, total assets, loans, and deposits were $5.0 billion, $4.0 billion, and $4.3 billion, respectively.
Total loans declined $2.0 million during the first quarter to $4.0 billion at March 31, 2025. Reductions in commercial real estate, indirect auto, and other consumer loans, were partially offset by growth in commercial loans, residential real estate loans and equipment financing loans.
Total investments were $582.2 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $606.9 million at December 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, the available for sale securities totaled $503.0 million and the held to maturity securities totaled $76.7 million. The unrealized loss on the available for sale securities decreased $5.6 million from $49.0 million at December 31, 2024, to $43.4 million at March 31, 2025. The unrealized losses on the held to maturity portfolio totaled $11.9 million and $13.0 million at March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.
Total deposits decreased $90.6 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025, due primarily to seasonal outflows of non-maturity deposits and reductions in brokered CDs. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $34.1 million and interest-bearing deposits decreased $56.5 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The Company had $235.3 million and $256.4 million of longer-term brokered CDs at March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.
The Company's deposit base consisted of 42.0% retail accounts, 35.7% commercial accounts, 16.8% municipal relationships and 5.5% brokered deposits at March 31, 2025. At March 31, 2025, total estimated uninsured deposits were $1.3 billion, or approximately 30.0% of total deposits. Included in the uninsured total at March 31, 2025, is $497.3 million of municipal deposits collateralized by letters of credit issued by the FHLB and pledged investment securities, and $2.0 million of affiliate company deposits. The Bank also offers customers access to CDARS and ICS programs through which their deposits may be allocated to separate FDIC-insured institutions, while they are able to maintain their relationship with the Bank.
In addition to deposit gathering and current long-term debt, the Company has additional sources of liquidity available such as cash and cash equivalents, overnight borrowings from the FHLB, the Federal Reserve's Discount Window, correspondent bank lines of credit, brokered deposit capacity and unencumbered securities. At March 31, 2025, available borrowing capacity totaled $1.1 billion at the FHLB and $583.2 million at the Federal Reserve's Discount Window. At March 31, 2025, the Company had $77.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, a decrease of $58.8 million from $135.9 million at December 31, 2024. For additional information on the deposit portfolio and additional sources of liquidity, see the tables on page 14.
The Company maintained its well capitalized position at March 31, 2025. Stockholders' equity equaled $481.9 million or $48.21 per share at March 31, 2025, and $469.0 million or $46.94 per share at December 31, 2024. The increase in stockholders' equity from December 31, 2024, is primarily attributable to net income less dividends to shareholders and a $4.2 million decrease to accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCL") resulting from a reduction in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities. The net after tax unrealized loss on available for sale securities included in AOCL at March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, was $33.9 million and $38.3 million, respectively.
Tangible book value1, a non-GAAP measure, increased to $37.35 per share at March 31, 2025, from $35.88 per share at December 31, 2024. Dividends declared for the three months ended March 31, 2025 amounted to $0.6175 per share.
ASSET QUALITY REVIEW
Nonperforming assets were $23.7 million or 0.59% of loans, net, and foreclosed assets at March 31, 2025, compared to $23.0 million or 0.58% of loans, net, and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2024. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets were 0.47% at March 31, 2025, compared to 0.45% at December 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, the Company had one foreclosed property recorded at $27 thousand.
During the three months ended March 31, 2025, net charge-offs were $0.9 million and the provision for credit losses totaled $0.2 million. The allowance for credit losses equaled $41.1 million or 1.03% of loans, net, at March 31, 2025, compared to $41.8 million or 1.05% of loans, net, at December 31, 2024.
1
See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures on pg.16-17.
About Peoples:
Peoples Financial Services Corp. is the bank holding company of Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, an independent community bank serving its retail and commercial customers through 39 full-service community banking offices located within Allegheny, Bucks, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming Counties in Pennsylvania, Middlesex County in New Jersey and Broome County in New York. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and government entities. Peoples' business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, and local and timely decision making. For more information visit psbt.com.
Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:
We make statements in this press release, and we may from time to time make other statements regarding our outlook or expectations for future financial or operating results and/or other matters regarding or affecting Peoples Financial Services Corp. and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Peoples") and other statements that are not historical facts that are considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "intend" and "potential." For these statements, Peoples claims the protection of the statutory safe harbors for forward-looking statements.
Peoples cautions you that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to: macroeconomic trends, including interest rates and inflation and their effect on our investment values; the effects of any recession in the United States; the impact on financial markets from geopolitical conflict, including from wars, military conflict or trade policies, including tariffs or retaliatory tariffs; impairment charges relating to our investment portfolio; credit risks in connection with our lending activities; the economic health of our market area; our exposure to commercial and industrial, construction, commercial real estate, and equipment finance loans; our ability to maintain an adequate allowance for credit losses; access to liquidity; the strength of our customer deposit levels; unrealized losses; reliance on our subsidiaries; accounting procedures, policies and requirements; changes in the value of goodwill; future pension plan costs; our ability to retain key personnel; the strength of our disclosure controls and procedures; environmental liabilities; reliance on third-party vendors and service providers; competition from non-bank entities; the development and us of AI in business processes, services, and products; our ability to prevent, detect and respond to cybersecurity threats and incidents; a failure of information technology, whether due to a breach, cybersecurity incident, or ability to keep pace with growth and developments; our ability to comply with privacy and data protection requirements; changes in U.S. or regional economic conditions; our ability to compete effectively in our industry; the soundness of other financial institutions; adverse changes in laws and regulations; fiscal and monetary policies of the federal government and its agencies; a failure to meet minimum capital requirements; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of our merger with FNCB Bancorp, Inc.; future acquisitions or a change in control; and other factors that may be described in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, Peoples assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
Summary Data
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Key performance data:
Share and per share amounts:
Net income (loss)
$
1.49
$
0.61
$
(0.43)
$
0.46
$
0.49
Core net income (1)
$
1.51
$
0.99
$
1.64
$
0.59
$
0.55
Core net income (PPNR) (1)
$
1.83
$
1.46
$
1.83
$
0.73
$
0.79
Cash dividends declared
$
0.62
$
0.62
$
0.62
$
0.41
$
0.41
Book value
$
48.21
$
46.94
$
47.53
$
48.29
$
48.18
Tangible book value (1)
$
37.35
$
35.88
$
36.24
$
39.31
$
39.20
Market value:
High
$
53.70
$
58.76
$
50.49
$
46.25
$
48.84
Low
$
44.47
$
44.73
$
41.44
$
36.26
$
38.09
Closing
$
44.47
$
51.18
$
46.88
$
45.54
$
43.11
Market capitalization
$
444,499
$
511,325
$
468,549
$
321,388
$
304,238
Common shares outstanding
9,995,483
9,990,724
9,994,648
7,057,258
7,057,258
Selected ratios:
Return on average stockholders' equity
12.70
%
5.07
%
(3.58)
%
3.87
%
4.09
%
Core return on average stockholders' equity (1)
12.80
%
8.31
%
13.61
%
5.00
%
4.59
%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity
16.46
%
6.62
%
(4.67)
%
4.76
%
5.02
%
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1)
16.59
%
10.87
%
17.77
%
6.14
%
5.64
%
Return on average assets
1.22
%
0.47
%
(0.33)
%
0.37
%
0.38
%
Core return on average assets (1)
1.23
%
0.76
%
1.24
%
0.47
%
0.43
%
Stockholders' equity to total assets
9.64
%
9.21
%
8.86
%
9.42
%
9.27
%
Efficiency ratio (1)(2)
55.77
%
63.03
%
53.14
%
74.49
%
75.73
%
Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and foreclosed assets
0.59
%
0.58
%
0.53
%
0.25
%
0.27
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.47
%
0.45
%
0.41
%
0.20
%
0.21
%
Net charge-offs to average loans, net
0.09
%
0.09
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
0.00
%
Allowance for credit losses to loans, net
1.03
%
1.05
%
0.97
%
0.81
%
0.79
%
Interest-bearing assets yield (FTE) (3)
5.50
%
5.51
%
5.63
%
4.58
%
4.56
%
Cost of funds
2.58
%
2.88
%
3.04
%
3.01
%
2.96
%
Net interest spread (FTE) (3)
2.92
%
2.62
%
2.59
%
1.57
%
1.60
%
Net interest margin (FTE) (3)
3.50
%
3.25
%
3.26
%
2.29
%
2.29
%
(1)
See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures on pages 16-17.
(2)
Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses, divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income less net gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale and net gains (losses) on sales of fixed assets.
(3)
Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the federal statutory tax rate prevailing during the indicated periods of 21%.
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Mar 31
Mar 31
Three months ended
2025
2024
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans:
Taxable
$
55,212
$
34,041
Tax-exempt
2,245
1,418
Interest and dividends on investment securities:
Taxable
4,134
1,918
Tax-exempt
396
371
Dividends
41
2
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks
113
120
Interest on federal funds sold
285
1,127
Total interest income
62,426
38,997
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
20,847
18,704
Interest on short-term borrowings
225
262
Interest on long-term debt
1,177
270
Interest on subordinated debt
443
443
Interest on junior subordinated debt
186
Total interest expense
22,878
19,679
Net interest income
39,548
19,318
Provision for credit losses
200
708
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
39,348
18,610
Noninterest income:
Service charges, fees, commissions and other
3,404
2,036
Merchant services income
231
115
Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities
537
551
Wealth management income
650
361
Mortgage banking income
114
92
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
526
279
Interest rate swap income (loss)
43
(24)
Net gains (losses) on equity investments
71
(8)
Net gains (losses) on sale of fixed assets
680
(9)
Total noninterest income
6,256
3,393
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits expense
13,481
8,839
Net occupancy and equipment expense
6,610
4,716
Acquisition related expenses
154
486
Amortization of intangible assets
1,683
Other expenses
5,425
4,018
Total noninterest expense
27,353
18,059
Income before income taxes
18,251
3,944
Provision for income tax expense
3,242
478
Net income
$
15,009
$
3,466
Other comprehensive income:
Unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale
$
5,572
$
(2,441)
Change in derivative fair value
(148)
1,079
Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income (loss)
1,183
(298)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax expense (benefit)
4,241
(1,064)
Comprehensive income
$
19,250
$
2,402
Share and per share amounts:
Net income - basic
$
1.50
$
0.49
Net income - diluted
1.49
0.49
Cash dividends declared
$
0.62
$
0.41
Average common shares outstanding - basic
9,992,922
7,052,912
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
10,043,186
7,102,112
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Three months ended
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans:
Taxable
$
55,212
$
57,048
$
59,412
$
34,406
$
34,041
Tax-exempt
2,245
2,238
2,299
1,399
1,418
Interest and dividends on investment securities:
Taxable
4,134
4,359
4,732
1,904
1,918
Tax-exempt
396
397
411
371
371
Dividends
41
40
62
2
2
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks
113
113
150
115
120
Interest on federal funds sold
285
1,608
1,218
179
1,127
Total interest income
62,426
65,803
68,284
38,376
38,997
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
20,847
24,718
26,398
18,114
18,704
Interest on short-term borrowings
225
474
550
633
262
Interest on long-term debt
1,177
1,389
1,389
269
270
Interest on subordinated debt
443
444
443
444
443
Interest on junior subordinated debt
186
267
260
Total interest expense
22,878
27,292
29,040
19,460
19,679
Net interest income
39,548
38,511
39,244
18,916
19,318
Provision for credit losses
200
3,369
14,458
596
708
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
39,348
35,142
24,786
18,320
18,610
Noninterest income:
Service charges, fees, commissions and other
3,404
3,368
3,384
1,885
2,036
Merchant services income
231
298
223
260
115
Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities
537
553
649
517
551
Wealth management income
650
633
708
416
361
Mortgage banking income
114
126
84
87
92
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
526
456
551
286
279
Interest rate swap income (loss)
43
260
(53)
102
(24)
Net gains (losses) on equity investments
71
(23)
175
(12)
(8)
Net gains on sale of investment securities available for sale
1
Net gains (losses) on sale of fixed assets
680
(165)
(3)
13
(9)
Total noninterest income
6,256
5,506
5,719
3,554
3,393
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits expense
13,481
15,287
13,170
8,450
8,839
Net occupancy and equipment expense
6,610
6,386
6,433
4,589
4,716
Acquisition related expenses
154
4,990
9,653
1,071
486
Amortization of intangible assets
1,683
1,702
1,665
Other expenses
5,425
6,468
4,578
4,061
4,018
Total noninterest expense
27,353
34,833
35,499
18,171
18,059
Income (loss) before income taxes
18,251
5,815
(4,994)
3,703
3,944
Income tax expense (benefit)
3,242
(272)
(657)
421
478
Net income (loss)
$
15,009
$
6,087
$
(4,337)
$
3,282
$
3,466
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available for sale
$
5,572
$
(10,175)
$
15,167
$
18
$
(2,441)
Reclassification adjustment for gains on available for sale securities included in net income
(1)
Change in benefit plan liabilities
1,518
Change in derivative fair value
(148)
817
(1,424)
160
1,079
Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive (loss) income
1,183
(1,686)
3,008
38
(298)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax expense (benefit)
4,241
(6,154)
10,734
140
(1,064)
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
19,250
$
(67)
$
6,397
$
3,422
$
2,402
Share and per share amounts:
Net income - basic
$
1.50
$
0.61
$
(0.43)
$
0.47
$
0.49
Net income - diluted
1.49
0.61
(0.43)
0.46
0.49
Cash dividends declared
$
0.62
$
0.62
$
0.62
$
0.41
$
0.41
Average common shares outstanding - basic
9,992,922
9,994,605
9,987,627
7,057,258
7,052,912
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
10,043,186
10,051,337
10,044,449
7,114,115
7,102,112
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
Average
Interest Income/
Yield/
Average
Interest Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets:
Earning assets:
Loans:
Taxable
$
3,698,124
$
55,212
6.05
%
$
2,632,554
$
34,041
5.20
%
Tax-exempt
280,555
2,842
4.11
225,293
1,795
3.20
Total loans
3,978,679
58,054
5.92
2,857,847
35,836
5.04
Investments:
Taxable
555,910
4,175
3.05
446,996
1,920
1.73
Tax-exempt
87,072
501
2.33
86,864
470
2.18
Total investments
642,982
4,676
2.95
533,860
2,390
1.80
Interest-bearing deposits
11,197
113
4.09
9,025
120
5.35
Federal funds sold
25,979
285
4.45
80,955
1,127
5.60
Total earning assets
4,658,837
63,128
5.50
%
3,481,687
39,473
4.56
%
Less: allowance for credit losses
42,084
22,290
Other assets
391,924
217,353
Total assets
$
5,008,677
$
63,128
$
3,676,750
$
39,473
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Money market accounts
$
687,522
$
6,570
3.88
%
$
754,889
$
7,135
3.80
%
Interest-bearing demand and NOW accounts
1,465,210
6,416
1.78
784,458
4,837
2.48
Savings accounts
498,791
361
0.29
422,815
275
0.26
Time deposits less than $100
424,363
4,228
4.04
409,192
4,337
4.26
Time deposits $100 or more
361,469
3,272
3.67
222,459
2,120
3.83
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,437,355
20,847
2.46
2,593,813
18,704
2.90
Short-term borrowings
20,176
225
4.52
19,687
262
5.35
Long-term debt
97,769
1,177
4.88
25,000
270
4.34
Subordinated debt
33,000
443
5.44
33,000
443
5.40
Junior subordinated debt
8,050
186
9.37
Total borrowings
158,995
2,031
5.18
77,687
975
5.05
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,596,350
22,878
2.58
%
2,671,500
19,679
2.96
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
875,053
616,610
Other liabilities
58,018
47,688
Stockholders' equity
479,256
340,952
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
5,008,677
$
3,676,750
Net interest income/spread
$
40,250
2.92
%
$
19,794
1.60
%
Net interest margin
3.50
%
2.29
%
Tax-equivalent adjustments:
Loans
$
597
$
377
Investments
105
99
Total adjustments
$
702
$
476
The average balances of assets and liabilities, corresponding interest income and expense and resulting average yields or rates paid are summarized as follows. Averages for earning assets include nonaccrual loans. Investment averages include available for sale securities at amortized cost. Income on investment securities and loans is adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the prevailing federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Three months ended
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Net interest income:
Interest income:
Loans, net:
Taxable
$
55,212
$
57,048
$
59,412
$
34,406
$
34,041
Tax-exempt
2,842
2,834
2,910
1,771
1,795
Total loans, net
58,054
59,882
62,322
36,177
35,836
Investments:
Taxable
4,175
4,399
4,794
1,906
1,920
Tax-exempt
501
502
520
469
470
Total investments
4,676
4,901
5,314
2,375
2,390
Interest on interest-bearing balances in other banks
113
113
150
115
120
Federal funds sold
285
1,608
1,218
179
1,127
Total interest income
63,128
66,504
69,004
38,846
39,473
Interest expense:
Deposits
20,847
24,718
26,398
18,114
18,704
Short-term borrowings
225
474
550
633
262
Long-term debt
1,177
1,389
1,389
269
270
Subordinated debt
443
444
443
444
443
Junior subordinated debt
186
267
260
Total interest expense
22,878
27,292
29,040
19,460
19,679
Net interest income
$
40,250
$
39,212
$
39,964
$
19,386
$
19,794
Loans, net:
Taxable
6.05
%
6.04
%
6.24
%
5.25
%
5.20
%
Tax-exempt
4.11
%
4.05
%
4.16
%
3.20
%
3.20
%
Total loans, net
5.92
%
5.90
%
6.09
%
5.09
%
5.04
%
Investments:
Taxable
3.05
%
3.23
%
3.12
%
1.73
%
1.73
%
Tax-exempt
2.33
%
2.29
%
2.31
%
2.19
%
2.18
%
Total investments
2.95
%
3.10
%
3.02
%
1.80
%
1.80
%
Interest-bearing balances with banks
4.09
%
4.93
%
5.55
%
5.28
%
5.35
%
Federal funds sold
4.45
%
4.94
%
5.26
%
5.68
%
5.60
%
Total interest-earning assets
5.50
%
5.51
%
5.63
%
4.58
%
4.56
%
Interest expense:
Deposits
2.46
%
2.75
%
2.91
%
2.92
%
2.90
%
Short-term borrowings
4.52
%
4.80
%
4.98
%
5.61
%
5.35
%
Long-term debt
4.88
%
4.97
%
4.94
%
4.33
%
4.34
%
Subordinated debt
5.44
%
5.35
%
5.34
%
5.41
%
5.40
%
Junior subordinated debt
9.37
%
13.23
%
12.93
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2.58
%
2.88
%
3.04
%
3.01
%
2.96
%
Net interest spread
2.92
%
2.62
%
2.59
%
1.57
%
1.60
%
Net interest margin
3.50
%
3.25
%
3.26
%
2.29
%
2.29
%
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
At period end
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$
60,125
$
47,029
$
97,090
$
41,234
$
32,009
Interest-bearing balances in other banks
9,196
8,593
10,286
8,722
8,259
Federal funds sold
7,781
80,229
178,093
69,700
Investment securities:
Available for sale
503,043
526,329
562,486
385,240
394,413
Held to maturity
76,689
78,184
79,861
81,598
83,306
Equity investments carried at fair value
2,500
2,430
3,921
78
91
Total investments
582,232
606,943
646,268
466,916
477,810
Loans held for sale
420
803
300
Loans
3,991,539
3,993,505
4,069,683
2,869,553
2,858,412
Less: allowance for credit losses
41,054
41,776
39,341
23,123
22,597
Net loans
3,950,485
3,951,729
4,030,342
2,846,430
2,835,815
Goodwill
75,986
75,986
76,958
63,370
63,370
Premises and equipment, net
72,492
73,283
75,877
58,565
59,097
Bank owned life insurance
87,953
87,429
87,401
49,955
49,673
Deferred tax assets
32,628
35,688
33,078
14,460
14,241
Accrued interest receivable
16,436
15,632
17,979
13,326
13,565
Other intangible assets, net
32,488
34,197
35,907
Other assets
71,136
74,919
70,056
53,077
45,299
Total assets
$
4,999,358
$
5,091,657
$
5,360,138
$
3,616,055
$
3,669,138
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
901,398
$
935,516
$
927,864
$
620,971
$
623,408
Interest-bearing
3,415,529
3,472,036
3,710,000
2,443,988
2,580,530
Total deposits
4,316,927
4,407,552
4,637,864
3,064,959
3,203,938
Short-term borrowings
14,840
15,900
37,346
104,250
20,260
Long-term debt
88,403
98,637
111,489
25,000
25,000
Subordinated debt
33,000
33,000
33,000
33,000
33,000
Junior subordinated debt
8,063
8,039
8,015
Accrued interest payable
5,439
5,503
6,829
5,507
5,327
Other liabilities
50,832
54,076
50,544
42,532
41,621
Total liabilities
4,517,504
4,622,707
4,885,087
3,275,248
3,329,146
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
20,014
19,995
19,993
14,122
14,122
Capital surplus
250,488
250,695
250,578
122,449
122,162
Retained earnings
247,806
238,955
239,021
249,511
249,123
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(36,454)
(40,695)
(34,541)
(45,275)
(45,415)
Total stockholders' equity
481,854
468,950
475,051
340,807
339,992
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
4,999,358
$
5,091,657
$
5,360,138
$
3,616,055
$
3,669,138
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
At period end
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Commercial
Taxable
$
570,966
$
556,630
$
616,369
$
411,112
$
400,439
Non-taxable
282,031
279,390
273,710
220,893
224,083
Total
852,997
836,020
890,079
632,005
624,522
Real estate
Commercial real estate
2,275,241
2,294,113
2,309,588
1,793,652
1,794,086
Residential
560,067
551,383
550,590
369,671
361,490
Total
2,835,308
2,845,496
2,860,178
2,163,323
2,155,576
Consumer
Indirect Auto
108,819
117,914
130,380
66,792
71,675
Consumer Other
14,209
14,955
15,580
7,433
6,639
Total
123,028
132,869
145,960
74,225
78,314
Equipment Financing
180,206
179,120
173,466
Total
$
3,991,539
$
3,993,505
$
4,069,683
$
2,869,553
$
2,858,412
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
At quarter end
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Nonperforming assets:
Nonaccrual/restructured loans
$
23,002
$
22,499
$
20,949
$
7,116
$
7,056
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
655
458
569
656
Foreclosed assets
27
27
27
27
Total nonperforming assets
$
23,684
$
22,984
$
21,545
$
7,143
$
7,712
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Three months ended
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Allowance for credit losses:
Beginning balance
$
41,776
$
39,341
$
23,123
$
22,597
$
21,895
Merger-related adjustments - Non PCD Loans
14,328
Merger-related adjustments - PCD Loans
1,841
Charge-offs
1,233
1,108
534
135
108
Recoveries
311
174
453
65
102
Provision for credit losses
200
3,369
130
596
708
Ending balance
$
41,054
$
41,776
$
39,341
$
23,123
$
22,597
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
At period end
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Interest-bearing deposits:
Money market accounts
$
967,661
$
936,239
$
1,018,575
$
690,631
$
759,305
Interest-bearing demand and NOW accounts
1,177,507
1,238,853
1,229,083
715,890
754,673
Savings accounts
502,851
492,180
509,412
397,827
415,459
Time deposits less than $250
599,127
620,725
824,791
504,879
517,009
Time deposits $250 or more
168,383
184,039
128,139
134,761
134,084
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,415,529
3,472,036
3,710,000
2,443,988
2,580,530
Noninterest-bearing deposits
901,398
935,516
927,864
620,971
623,408
Total deposits
$
4,316,927
$
4,407,552
$
4,637,864
$
3,064,959
$
3,203,938
March 31, 2025
At period end
Amount
Percent of Total
Number of accounts
Average Balance
Deposit Detail:
Retail
$
1,813,048
42.0
%
96,387
$
19
Commercial
1,540,565
35.7
18,472
83
Municipal
728,027
16.8
2,422
301
Brokered
235,287
5.5
26
9,050
Total Deposits
$
4,316,927
100.0
%
117,307
$
37
Uninsured
$
1,294,829
30.0
%
Insured
3,022,098
70.0
December 31, 2024
At period end
Amount
Percent of Total
Number of accounts
Average Balance
Deposit Detail:
Retail
$
1,779,729
40.4
%
98,583
$
18
Commercial
1,538,757
34.9
18,675
82
Municipal
832,665
18.9
2,427
343
Brokered
256,401
5.8
28
9,157
Total Deposits
$
4,407,552
100.0
%
119,713
$
37
Uninsured
$
1,381,492
31.3
%
Insured
3,026,060
68.7
Total Available
At March 31, 2025
Total Available
Outstanding
for Future Liquidity
FHLB advances (1)
$
1,623,698
$
507,127
$
1,116,571
Federal Reserve - Discount Window
583,213
583,213
Correspondent bank lines of credit
18,000
18,000
Other sources of liquidity:
Brokered deposits
749,904
235,287
514,617
Unencumbered securities
167,629
167,629
Total sources of liquidity
$
3,142,444
$
742,414
$
2,400,030
(1)
Outstanding balance of FHLB advances includes letters of credit used to collateralize public fund deposits.
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Average quarterly balances
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Assets:
Loans, net:
Taxable
$
3,698,124
$
3,757,273
$
3,790,138
$
2,637,164
$
2,632,554
Tax-exempt
280,555
278,429
278,496
222,655
225,293
Total loans, net
3,978,679
4,035,702
4,068,634
2,859,819
2,857,847
Investments:
Taxable
555,910
541,526
611,032
443,146
446,996
Tax-exempt
87,072
87,419
89,532
86,418
86,864
Total investments
642,982
628,945
700,564
529,564
533,860
Interest-bearing balances with banks
11,197
9,116
10,820
8,763
9,025
Federal funds sold
25,979
129,517
92,171
12,672
80,955
Total interest-earning assets
4,658,837
4,803,280
4,872,189
3,410,818
3,481,687
Other assets
349,840
400,179
419,005
198,248
195,063
Total assets
$
5,008,677
$
5,203,459
$
5,291,194
$
3,609,066
$
3,676,750
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
Deposits:
Interest-bearing
$
3,437,355
$
3,573,321
$
3,607,405
$
2,496,298
$
2,593,813
Noninterest-bearing
875,053
904,274
908,776
620,256
616,610
Total deposits
4,312,408
4,477,595
4,516,181
3,116,554
3,210,423
Short-term borrowings
20,176
39,319
43,895
45,383
19,687
Long-term debt
97,769
111,135
111,804
25,000
25,000
Subordinated debt
33,000
33,000
33,000
33,000
33,000
Junior subordinated debt
8,050
8,026
8,000
Other liabilities
58,018
56,445
96,177
48,630
47,688
Total liabilities
4,529,421
4,725,520
4,809,057
3,268,567
3,335,798
Stockholders' equity
479,256
477,939
482,137
340,499
340,952
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
5,008,677
$
5,203,459
$
5,291,194
$
3,609,066
$
3,676,750
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Three months ended
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Core net income per share:
Net income (loss) GAAP
$
15,009
$
6,087
$
(4,337)
$
3,282
$
3,466
Adjustments:
Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans
14,328
Less: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans tax adjustment
1,885
Add: Acquisition related expenses
154
4,990
9,653
1,071
486
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
34
1,089
1,270
122
59
Core net income
$
15,129
$
9,988
$
16,489
$
4,231
$
3,893
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
10,043,186
10,051,337
10,044,449
7,114,115
7,102,112
Core net income per share
$
1.51
$
0.99
$
1.64
$
0.59
$
0.55
Tangible book value:
Total stockholders' equity
$
481,854
$
468,950
$
475,051
$
340,807
$
339,992
Less: Goodwill
75,986
76,325
76,958
63,370
63,370
Less: Other intangible assets, net
32,488
34,197
35,907
Total tangible stockholders' equity
$
373,380
$
358,428
$
362,186
$
277,437
$
276,622
Common shares outstanding
9,995,483
9,990,724
9,994,648
7,057,258
7,057,258
Tangible book value per share
$
37.35
$
35.88
$
36.24
$
39.31
$
39.20
Core return on average stockholders' equity:
Net income (loss) GAAP
$
15,009
$
6,087
$
(4,337)
$
3,282
$
3,466
Adjustments:
Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans
14,328
Less: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans tax adjustment
1,885
Add: Acquisition related expenses
154
4,990
9,653
1,071
486
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
34
1,089
1,270
122
59
Core net income
$
15,129
$
9,988
$
16,489
$
4,231
$
3,893
Average stockholders' equity
$
479,256
$
477,939
$
482,137
$
340,499
$
340,952
Core return on average stockholders' equity
12.80
%
8.31
%
13.61
%
5.00
%
4.59
%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity:
Net income (loss) GAAP
$
15,009
$
6,087
$
(4,337)
$
3,282
$
3,466
Average stockholders' equity
$
479,256
$
477,939
$
482,137
$
340,499
$
340,952
Less: average intangibles
109,386
112,399
113,032
63,370
63,370
Average tangible stockholders' equity
$
369,870
$
365,540
$
369,105
$
277,129
$
277,582
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity
16.46
%
6.62
%
(4.67)
%
4.76
%
5.02
%
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:
Net income (loss) GAAP
$
15,009
$
6,087
$
(4,337)
$
3,282
$
3,466
Adjustments:
Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans
14,328
Less: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans tax adjustment
1,885
Add: Acquisition related expenses
154
4,990
9,653
1,071
486
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
34
1,089
1,270
122
59
Core net income
$
15,129
$
9,988
$
16,489
$
4,231
$
3,893
Average stockholders' equity
$
479,256
$
477,939
$
482,137
$
340,499
$
340,952
Less: average intangibles
109,386
112,399
113,032
63,370
63,370
Average tangible stockholders' equity
$
369,870
$
365,540
$
369,105
$
277,129
$
277,582
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity
16.59
%
10.87
%
17.77
%
6.14
%
5.64
%
Core return on average assets:
Net income (loss) GAAP
$
15,009
$
6,087
$
(4,337)
$
3,282
$
3,466
Adjustments:
Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans
14,328
Less: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans tax adjustment
1,885
Add: Acquisition related expenses
154
4,990
9,653
1,071
486
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
34
1,089
1,270
122
59
Core net income
$
15,129
$
9,988
$
16,489
$
4,231
$
3,893
Average assets
$
5,008,677
$
5,203,459
$
5,291,194
$
3,609,066
$
3,676,750
Core return on average assets
1.23
%
0.76
%
1.24
%
0.47
%
0.43
%
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) per share:
Income (Loss) before taxes (GAAP)
$
18,251
$
5,815
$
(4,994)
$
3,703
$
3,944
Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans
14,328
Add: Provision for credit losses
200
3,369
130
596
708
Add: Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
(202)
452
(785)
(197)
487
PPNR (non-GAAP)
$
18,249
$
9,636
$
8,679
$
4,102
$
5,139
Average common shares outstanding-diluted
10,043,186
10,051,337
10,044,449
7,114,115
7,102,112
PPNR per share (non-GAAP)
$
1.82
$
0.96
$
0.86
$
0.58
$
0.72
Core pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) per share:
Income (Loss) before taxes (GAAP)
$
18,251
$
5,815
$
(4,994)
$
3,703
$
3,944
Add: Acquisition related expenses
154
4,990
9,653
1,071
486
Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans
14,328
Add: Provision for credit losses
200
3,369
130
596
708
Add: Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
(202)
452
(785)
(197)
487
Core PPNR (non-GAAP)
$
18,403
$
14,626
$
18,332
$
5,173
$
5,625
Average common shares outstanding-diluted
10,043,186
10,051,337
10,044,449
7,114,115
7,102,112
Core PPNR per share (non-GAAP)
$
1.83
$
1.46
$
1.83
$
0.73
$
0.79
(1)
Current quarter tax adjustments use a rate of 21.8%, prior quarters use the effective tax rate for the quarter.
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of FTE net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:
Three months ended March 31
2025
2024
Interest income (GAAP)
$
62,426
$
38,997
Adjustment to FTE
702
476
Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)
63,128
39,473
Interest expense
22,878
19,679
Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)
$
40,250
$
19,794
The efficiency ratio is noninterest expenses, less amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related costs, as a percentage of FTE net interest income plus noninterest income. The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of the efficiency ratio to GAAP for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:
Three months ended March 31
2025
2024
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$
27,353
$
18,059
Less: Amortization of intangible assets expense
1,683
Less: Acquisition related expenses
154
486
Noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
25,516
17,573
Net interest income (GAAP)
39,548
19,318
Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment
702
476
Noninterest income (GAAP)
6,256
3,393
Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities
71
(8)
Less: Gains (losses) on sale of fixed assets
680
(9)
Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$
45,755
$
23,204
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
55.77
%
75.73
%
