Peoples Financial Services Corp. Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2025 Earnings

DUNMORE, Pa., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Financial Services Corp. ("Peoples" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PFIS), the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited financial results at and for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Peoples reported net income of $15.0 million, or $1.49 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to a net income of $6.1 million, or $0.61 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 1.22% and 12.70% on an annualized basis compared to 0.47% and 5.07% for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Net income on a linked-quarter basis, increased primarily due to higher net interest income, a lower provision for credit losses and reduced noninterest expenses. On July 1, 2024, Peoples consummated the merger of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. ("FNCB") into Peoples and the merger of FNCB Bank into the Bank (collectively referred to as the "FNCB merger"). Non-recurring acquisition related expenses totaled $0.2 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to $5.0 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024.

In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), Peoples routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity, core net income and pre-provision revenue ratios, and tax-equivalent net interest income and related ratios, among others. The reported results included in this release contain items, which Peoples considers non-core, namely acquisition related expenses, nonrecurring provisions for non-purchase credit deteriorated ("non-PCD") loans and gain or loss on the sale of securities available for sale. Peoples believes the reported non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Peoples uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions.

Core net income and core earnings per diluted share1, non-GAAP measures, exclude the non-recurring acquisition related expenses of $0.2 million and $5.0 million incurred during the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, and totaled $15.1 million or $1.51 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $10.0 million, or $0.99 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Income before income taxes was $18.3 million and $5.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)1 and PPNR per diluted share1, non-GAAP measures, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were $18.3 million or $1.82 per diluted share. The PPNR and PPNR diluted earnings per share for the prior quarter were $9.6 million or $0.96 per diluted share. Core pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)1 and core PPNR per diluted share1, non-GAAP measures, which exclude acquisition related expenses, the provision for credit losses and the provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments from income before taxes, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were $18.4 million or $1.83 per diluted share. The core PPNR and core PPNR diluted earnings per share for the prior quarter were $14.6 million or $1.46 per diluted share.

Merger with FNCB

Peoples acquired FNCB and its wholly-owned subsidiary FNCB Bank by merger on July 1, 2024. The merger and acquisition method of accounting was used to account for the transaction with Peoples as the acquirer. The Company recorded the assets and liabilities of FNCB at their respective fair values as of July 1, 2024. The transaction was valued at approximately $133.7 million. Primary reasons for the merger included: expansion of the branch network and enhancing market share positions in northeastern Pennsylvania; attractive low-cost funding base; strong cultural alignment and a deep commitment to shareholders, customers, employees, and communities served by Peoples and FNCB, meaningful value creation to shareholders; increased trading liquidity for both companies and increased dividends for Peoples shareholders.

At the time of the merger, FNCB contributed, after fair value purchase accounting adjustments, approximately $1.8 billion in assets, $421.9 million in investments, $1.2 billion in loans, $1.4 billion in deposits, $226.3 million in Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances and other borrowings, and $8.0 million in junior subordinated debt. The excess of the merger consideration over the fair value of the net FNCB assets acquired and liabilities assumed resulted in $12.6 million of goodwill. The FNCB merger also resulted in a core deposit intangible valued at $36.6 million or 5.1% of core deposits.

The Company's financial results for any periods ended prior to July 1, 2024 only reflect Peoples results on a stand-alone basis. As a result of the FNCB merger and the below listed adjustments related to the FNCB merger, the Company's financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods. The following schedule highlights specific merger related activity for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024:

Schedule of Merger & Acquisition Costs and Non-Recurring Merger Related Activity (Unaudited)







Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands)



March 31, 2025



December 31, 2024 Acquisition related expenses

$ 154

$ 4,990 Total net M&A costs and non-recurring transaction costs

$ 154

$ 4,990

NOTABLES IN THE QUARTER

Paid a first quarter dividend of $0.6175 per share, representing an increase of 50.6% over the March 31, 2024 dividend.

Allowance for credit losses to loans was 1.03% at March 31, 2025 compared to 1.05% and 0.79% at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

Return on average equity for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 12.70% on an annualized basis compared to 5.07% for the three months ended December 31, 2024; excluding the non-recurring charges, core return on average equity 1 , a non-GAAP measure, was 12.80% on an annualized basis for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 8.31% for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

, a non-GAAP measure, was 12.80% on an annualized basis for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 8.31% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Return on average assets for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 1.22% on an annualized basis compared to 0.47% for the three months ended December 31, 2024; excluding the non-recurring charges, core return on average assets 1 , a non-GAAP measure, was 1.23% on an annualized basis for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 0.76% for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

, a non-GAAP measure, was 1.23% on an annualized basis for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 0.76% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The efficiency ratio 1 , a non-GAAP measure, was 55.77% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 63.03% for the three months ended December 31, 2024

, a non-GAAP measure, was 55.77% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 63.03% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 Book value per common share at March 31, 2025 was $48.21 compared to $46.94 and $48.18 at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

Tangible book value per common share1, a non-GAAP measure, was $37.35 at March 31, 2025 compared to $35.88 and $39.20 at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

Net interest margin ("NIM"), calculated on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, a non-GAAP measure 1 , for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 3.50%, an increase of 25 basis points compared to 3.25% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The net accretion impact of purchase accounting marks was $3.7 million of net interest income in each period, which represented 32 basis points and 30 basis points of NIM for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 3.50%, an increase of 25 basis points compared to 3.25% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The net accretion impact of purchase accounting marks was $3.7 million of net interest income in each period, which represented 32 basis points and 30 basis points of NIM for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets, a non-GAAP measure 1 , decreased 1 basis point to 5.50% during the three months ended March 31, 2025 from 5.51% during the three months ended December 31, 2024.

, decreased 1 basis point to 5.50% during the three months ended March 31, 2025 from 5.51% during the three months ended December 31, 2024. The cost of funds, which represents the average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities, decreased 30 basis points to 2.58% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 when compared to 2.88% during the three months ended December 31, 2024.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 29 basis points during the three months ended March 31, 2025 to 2.46% from 2.75% in the three months ended December 31, 2024.

The cost of total deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 1.96%, a decrease of 24 basis points from 2.20% for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2025 Results - Comparison to Fourth Quarter 2024

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 increased $1.0 million to $39.5 million from $38.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure1, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 increased $1.0 million or 2.6% to $40.2 million from $39.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase in tax-equivalent net interest income was due to a $4.4 million decrease in interest expense that was partially offset by a $3.4 million decrease in tax-equivalent interest income.

Lower interest income was the result of decreases in the volume of earning assets and lower rates on floating rate assets resulting from the Federal Open Market Committee's ("FOMC") 100 basis point cut to the federal funds rate since September 2024. Average loans, net, decreased $57.0 million when comparing the three months ended March 31, 2025 to the prior three month period ended December 31, 2024. Average investments totaled $643.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025 and $628.9 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024 an increase of $14.1 million. Average federal funds sold decreased $103.5 million to $26.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as funds were used for seasonal deposit outflows.

The decrease in interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was due primarily to lowering rates paid on consumer, business, and municipal deposit accounts in response to the FOMC's aforementioned cut to the federal funds rate, coupled with the reduced balances. The Company's total cost of deposits decreased 24 basis points to 1.96% during the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 2.20 % for the prior quarter. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 29 basis point to 2.46% from 2.75% in the prior quarter.

Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased $168.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. Average interest-bearing deposits decreased $136.0 million and represented 79.7% of total average deposits in the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to 79.8% in the three months ended December 31, 2024. Average noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $29.2 million and represented 20.3% of total average deposits in the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to 20.2% in the three months ended December 31, 2024. Short-term borrowings averaged $20.2 million in the three month period ended March 31, 2025 at an average cost of 4.52% compared to $39.3 million in short-term borrowings at an average cost of 4.80% during the three months ended December 31, 2024. Long-term debt averaged $97.8 million in the three month period ended March 31, 2025 at an average cost of 4.88% compared to $111.1 million at an average cost of 4.97% in the three months ended December 31, 2024.

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, $0.2 million was recorded to the provision for credit losses compared to $3.4 million in the prior quarter. The provision for the 1st quarter of 2025 declined from the previous quarter due mainly to a reduction in qualitative factors for the equipment financing loan portfolio as a result of stabilized loan balances along with a decline in the model loss rate primarily driven by a change in economic forecasting during the quarter.

Noninterest income was $6.3 million and $5.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Higher noninterest income was due to a $680 thousand gain on the sale of fixed assets due to the sale of the Company's former corporate headquarters in Scranton, PA, coupled with net gains on equity investments and an increased cash surrender value of life insurance, partially offset by lower interest rate swap revenue during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Noninterest expense decreased $7.4 million to $27.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, from $34.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Excluding acquisition related expenses, which included legal and consulting, core system deconversion fees and severance payments, of $0.2 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and $5.0 million in the prior quarter, noninterest expenses decreased $2.6 million.

Salaries and employee benefits were $1.8 million lower due to the prior period accrual of $1.8 million for year-end cash incentives and a current period $0.5 million accrual adjustment related to the Company's long-term equity incentive plan which was offset by higher payroll taxes of $0.5 million.

Net occupancy and equipment expense increased $0.2 million from the prior quarter due to higher seasonal snow removal and utility expenses. Acquisition related expenses decreased $4.8 million to $0.2 million. Other expenses decreased $1.0 million to $5.4 million for the first quarter which included a $0.2 million credit to the reserve on unfunded commitments. Additionally, the prior period included a $0.4 million write-down of a former branch property and an additional $0.4 million in check and debit card losses. These reductions to other expenses, were partially offset by an increase to Pennsylvania bank and trust company shares tax expense and accounting and auditing expenses..

Income tax expense was $3.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to a benefit of $0.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The higher tax rate was due to higher pre-tax income. The prior quarter's lower tax rate was due to the impact of merger-related non-recurring permanent tax adjustments, such as tax-exempt income and BOLI income, on a lower pre-tax income base.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

At March 31, 2025, total assets, loans, and deposits were $5.0 billion, $4.0 billion, and $4.3 billion, respectively.

Total loans declined $2.0 million during the first quarter to $4.0 billion at March 31, 2025. Reductions in commercial real estate, indirect auto, and other consumer loans, were partially offset by growth in commercial loans, residential real estate loans and equipment financing loans.

Total investments were $582.2 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $606.9 million at December 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, the available for sale securities totaled $503.0 million and the held to maturity securities totaled $76.7 million. The unrealized loss on the available for sale securities decreased $5.6 million from $49.0 million at December 31, 2024, to $43.4 million at March 31, 2025. The unrealized losses on the held to maturity portfolio totaled $11.9 million and $13.0 million at March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Total deposits decreased $90.6 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025, due primarily to seasonal outflows of non-maturity deposits and reductions in brokered CDs. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $34.1 million and interest-bearing deposits decreased $56.5 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The Company had $235.3 million and $256.4 million of longer-term brokered CDs at March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.

The Company's deposit base consisted of 42.0% retail accounts, 35.7% commercial accounts, 16.8% municipal relationships and 5.5% brokered deposits at March 31, 2025. At March 31, 2025, total estimated uninsured deposits were $1.3 billion, or approximately 30.0% of total deposits. Included in the uninsured total at March 31, 2025, is $497.3 million of municipal deposits collateralized by letters of credit issued by the FHLB and pledged investment securities, and $2.0 million of affiliate company deposits. The Bank also offers customers access to CDARS and ICS programs through which their deposits may be allocated to separate FDIC-insured institutions, while they are able to maintain their relationship with the Bank.

In addition to deposit gathering and current long-term debt, the Company has additional sources of liquidity available such as cash and cash equivalents, overnight borrowings from the FHLB, the Federal Reserve's Discount Window, correspondent bank lines of credit, brokered deposit capacity and unencumbered securities. At March 31, 2025, available borrowing capacity totaled $1.1 billion at the FHLB and $583.2 million at the Federal Reserve's Discount Window. At March 31, 2025, the Company had $77.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, a decrease of $58.8 million from $135.9 million at December 31, 2024. For additional information on the deposit portfolio and additional sources of liquidity, see the tables on page 14.

The Company maintained its well capitalized position at March 31, 2025. Stockholders' equity equaled $481.9 million or $48.21 per share at March 31, 2025, and $469.0 million or $46.94 per share at December 31, 2024. The increase in stockholders' equity from December 31, 2024, is primarily attributable to net income less dividends to shareholders and a $4.2 million decrease to accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCL") resulting from a reduction in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities. The net after tax unrealized loss on available for sale securities included in AOCL at March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, was $33.9 million and $38.3 million, respectively.

Tangible book value1, a non-GAAP measure, increased to $37.35 per share at March 31, 2025, from $35.88 per share at December 31, 2024. Dividends declared for the three months ended March 31, 2025 amounted to $0.6175 per share.

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

Nonperforming assets were $23.7 million or 0.59% of loans, net, and foreclosed assets at March 31, 2025, compared to $23.0 million or 0.58% of loans, net, and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2024. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets were 0.47% at March 31, 2025, compared to 0.45% at December 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, the Company had one foreclosed property recorded at $27 thousand.

During the three months ended March 31, 2025, net charge-offs were $0.9 million and the provision for credit losses totaled $0.2 million. The allowance for credit losses equaled $41.1 million or 1.03% of loans, net, at March 31, 2025, compared to $41.8 million or 1.05% of loans, net, at December 31, 2024.



















1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures on pg.16-17.

About Peoples:

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is the bank holding company of Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, an independent community bank serving its retail and commercial customers through 39 full-service community banking offices located within Allegheny, Bucks, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming Counties in Pennsylvania, Middlesex County in New Jersey and Broome County in New York. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and government entities. Peoples' business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, and local and timely decision making. For more information visit psbt.com.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

We make statements in this press release, and we may from time to time make other statements regarding our outlook or expectations for future financial or operating results and/or other matters regarding or affecting Peoples Financial Services Corp. and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Peoples") and other statements that are not historical facts that are considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "intend" and "potential." For these statements, Peoples claims the protection of the statutory safe harbors for forward-looking statements.

Peoples cautions you that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to: macroeconomic trends, including interest rates and inflation and their effect on our investment values; the effects of any recession in the United States; the impact on financial markets from geopolitical conflict, including from wars, military conflict or trade policies, including tariffs or retaliatory tariffs; impairment charges relating to our investment portfolio; credit risks in connection with our lending activities; the economic health of our market area; our exposure to commercial and industrial, construction, commercial real estate, and equipment finance loans; our ability to maintain an adequate allowance for credit losses; access to liquidity; the strength of our customer deposit levels; unrealized losses; reliance on our subsidiaries; accounting procedures, policies and requirements; changes in the value of goodwill; future pension plan costs; our ability to retain key personnel; the strength of our disclosure controls and procedures; environmental liabilities; reliance on third-party vendors and service providers; competition from non-bank entities; the development and us of AI in business processes, services, and products; our ability to prevent, detect and respond to cybersecurity threats and incidents; a failure of information technology, whether due to a breach, cybersecurity incident, or ability to keep pace with growth and developments; our ability to comply with privacy and data protection requirements; changes in U.S. or regional economic conditions; our ability to compete effectively in our industry; the soundness of other financial institutions; adverse changes in laws and regulations; fiscal and monetary policies of the federal government and its agencies; a failure to meet minimum capital requirements; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of our merger with FNCB Bancorp, Inc.; future acquisitions or a change in control; and other factors that may be described in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, Peoples assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

[TABULAR MATERIAL FOLLOWS]

Summary Data

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Five Quarter Trend (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)





Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31





2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Key performance data:































Share and per share amounts:































Net income (loss)

$ 1.49

$ 0.61

$ (0.43)

$ 0.46

$ 0.49

Core net income (1)

$ 1.51

$ 0.99

$ 1.64

$ 0.59

$ 0.55

Core net income (PPNR) (1)

$ 1.83

$ 1.46

$ 1.83

$ 0.73

$ 0.79

Cash dividends declared

$ 0.62

$ 0.62

$ 0.62

$ 0.41

$ 0.41

Book value

$ 48.21

$ 46.94

$ 47.53

$ 48.29

$ 48.18

Tangible book value (1)

$ 37.35

$ 35.88

$ 36.24

$ 39.31

$ 39.20

Market value:































High

$ 53.70

$ 58.76

$ 50.49

$ 46.25

$ 48.84

Low

$ 44.47

$ 44.73

$ 41.44

$ 36.26

$ 38.09

Closing

$ 44.47

$ 51.18

$ 46.88

$ 45.54

$ 43.11

Market capitalization

$ 444,499

$ 511,325

$ 468,549

$ 321,388

$ 304,238

Common shares outstanding



9,995,483



9,990,724



9,994,648



7,057,258



7,057,258

Selected ratios:































Return on average stockholders' equity



12.70 %

5.07 %

(3.58) %

3.87 %

4.09 % Core return on average stockholders' equity (1)



12.80 %

8.31 %

13.61 %

5.00 %

4.59 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity



16.46 %

6.62 %

(4.67) %

4.76 %

5.02 % Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1)



16.59 %

10.87 %

17.77 %

6.14 %

5.64 % Return on average assets



1.22 %

0.47 %

(0.33) %

0.37 %

0.38 % Core return on average assets (1)



1.23 %

0.76 %

1.24 %

0.47 %

0.43 % Stockholders' equity to total assets



9.64 %

9.21 %

8.86 %

9.42 %

9.27 % Efficiency ratio (1)(2)



55.77 %

63.03 %

53.14 %

74.49 %

75.73 % Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and foreclosed assets



0.59 %

0.58 %

0.53 %

0.25 %

0.27 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.47 %

0.45 %

0.41 %

0.20 %

0.21 % Net charge-offs to average loans, net



0.09 %

0.09 %

0.01 %

0.01 %

0.00 % Allowance for credit losses to loans, net



1.03 %

1.05 %

0.97 %

0.81 %

0.79 % Interest-bearing assets yield (FTE) (3)



5.50 %

5.51 %

5.63 %

4.58 %

4.56 % Cost of funds



2.58 %

2.88 %

3.04 %

3.01 %

2.96 % Net interest spread (FTE) (3)



2.92 %

2.62 %

2.59 %

1.57 %

1.60 % Net interest margin (FTE) (3)



3.50 %

3.25 %

3.26 %

2.29 %

2.29 %





(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures on pages 16-17. (2) Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses, divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income less net gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale and net gains (losses) on sales of fixed assets. (3) Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the federal statutory tax rate prevailing during the indicated periods of 21%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)





Mar 31

Mar 31 Three months ended

2025

2024 Interest income:











Interest and fees on loans:











Taxable

$ 55,212

$ 34,041 Tax-exempt



2,245



1,418 Interest and dividends on investment securities:











Taxable



4,134



1,918 Tax-exempt



396



371 Dividends



41



2 Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks



113



120 Interest on federal funds sold



285



1,127 Total interest income



62,426



38,997 Interest expense:











Interest on deposits



20,847



18,704 Interest on short-term borrowings



225



262 Interest on long-term debt



1,177



270 Interest on subordinated debt



443



443 Interest on junior subordinated debt



186





Total interest expense



22,878



19,679 Net interest income



39,548



19,318 Provision for credit losses



200



708 Net interest income after provision for credit losses



39,348



18,610 Noninterest income:











Service charges, fees, commissions and other



3,404



2,036 Merchant services income



231



115 Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities



537



551 Wealth management income



650



361 Mortgage banking income



114



92 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance



526



279 Interest rate swap income (loss)



43



(24) Net gains (losses) on equity investments



71



(8) Net gains (losses) on sale of fixed assets



680



(9) Total noninterest income



6,256



3,393 Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits expense



13,481



8,839 Net occupancy and equipment expense



6,610



4,716 Acquisition related expenses



154



486 Amortization of intangible assets



1,683





Other expenses



5,425



4,018 Total noninterest expense



27,353



18,059 Income before income taxes



18,251



3,944 Provision for income tax expense



3,242



478 Net income

$ 15,009

$ 3,466 Other comprehensive income:











Unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale

$ 5,572

$ (2,441) Change in derivative fair value



(148)



1,079 Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income (loss)



1,183



(298) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax expense (benefit)



4,241



(1,064) Comprehensive income

$ 19,250

$ 2,402 Share and per share amounts:











Net income - basic

$ 1.50

$ 0.49 Net income - diluted



1.49



0.49 Cash dividends declared

$ 0.62

$ 0.41 Average common shares outstanding - basic



9,992,922



7,052,912 Average common shares outstanding - diluted



10,043,186



7,102,112

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)





Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31 Three months ended

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024 Interest income:





























Interest and fees on loans:





























Taxable

$ 55,212

$ 57,048

$ 59,412

$ 34,406

$ 34,041 Tax-exempt



2,245



2,238



2,299



1,399



1,418 Interest and dividends on investment securities:





























Taxable



4,134



4,359



4,732



1,904



1,918 Tax-exempt



396



397



411



371



371 Dividends



41



40



62



2



2 Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks



113



113



150



115



120 Interest on federal funds sold



285



1,608



1,218



179



1,127 Total interest income



62,426



65,803



68,284



38,376



38,997 Interest expense:





























Interest on deposits



20,847



24,718



26,398



18,114



18,704 Interest on short-term borrowings



225



474



550



633



262 Interest on long-term debt



1,177



1,389



1,389



269



270 Interest on subordinated debt



443



444



443



444



443 Interest on junior subordinated debt



186



267



260











Total interest expense



22,878



27,292



29,040



19,460



19,679 Net interest income



39,548



38,511



39,244



18,916



19,318 Provision for credit losses



200



3,369



14,458



596



708 Net interest income after provision for credit losses



39,348



35,142



24,786



18,320



18,610 Noninterest income:





























Service charges, fees, commissions and other



3,404



3,368



3,384



1,885



2,036 Merchant services income



231



298



223



260



115 Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities



537



553



649



517



551 Wealth management income



650



633



708



416



361 Mortgage banking income



114



126



84



87



92 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance



526



456



551



286



279 Interest rate swap income (loss)



43



260



(53)



102



(24) Net gains (losses) on equity investments



71



(23)



175



(12)



(8) Net gains on sale of investment securities available for sale















1











Net gains (losses) on sale of fixed assets



680



(165)



(3)



13



(9) Total noninterest income



6,256



5,506



5,719



3,554



3,393 Noninterest expense:





























Salaries and employee benefits expense



13,481



15,287



13,170



8,450



8,839 Net occupancy and equipment expense



6,610



6,386



6,433



4,589



4,716 Acquisition related expenses



154



4,990



9,653



1,071



486 Amortization of intangible assets



1,683



1,702



1,665











Other expenses



5,425



6,468



4,578



4,061



4,018 Total noninterest expense



27,353



34,833



35,499



18,171



18,059 Income (loss) before income taxes



18,251



5,815



(4,994)



3,703



3,944 Income tax expense (benefit)



3,242



(272)



(657)



421



478 Net income (loss)

$ 15,009

$ 6,087

$ (4,337)

$ 3,282

$ 3,466 Other comprehensive income (loss):





























Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available for sale

$ 5,572

$ (10,175)

$ 15,167

$ 18

$ (2,441) Reclassification adjustment for gains on available for sale securities included in net income















(1)











Change in benefit plan liabilities









1,518

















Change in derivative fair value



(148)



817



(1,424)



160



1,079 Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive (loss) income



1,183



(1,686)



3,008



38



(298)































Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax expense (benefit)



4,241



(6,154)



10,734



140



(1,064) Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 19,250

$ (67)

$ 6,397

$ 3,422

$ 2,402 Share and per share amounts:





























Net income - basic

$ 1.50

$ 0.61

$ (0.43)

$ 0.47

$ 0.49 Net income - diluted



1.49



0.61



(0.43)



0.46



0.49 Cash dividends declared

$ 0.62

$ 0.62

$ 0.62

$ 0.41

$ 0.41 Average common shares outstanding - basic



9,992,922



9,994,605



9,987,627



7,057,258



7,052,912 Average common shares outstanding - diluted



10,043,186



10,051,337



10,044,449



7,114,115



7,102,112

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)

(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)





Three Months Ended





March 31, 2025



March 31, 2024





Average

Interest Income/

Yield/



Average

Interest Income/

Yield/





Balance

Expense

Rate



Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets:



































Earning assets:



































Loans:



































Taxable

$ 3,698,124

$ 55,212

6.05 %

$ 2,632,554

$ 34,041

5.20 % Tax-exempt



280,555



2,842

4.11





225,293



1,795

3.20

Total loans



3,978,679



58,054

5.92





2,857,847



35,836

5.04

Investments:



































Taxable



555,910



4,175

3.05





446,996



1,920

1.73

Tax-exempt



87,072



501

2.33





86,864



470

2.18

Total investments



642,982



4,676

2.95





533,860



2,390

1.80

Interest-bearing deposits



11,197



113

4.09





9,025



120

5.35

Federal funds sold



25,979



285

4.45





80,955



1,127

5.60

Total earning assets



4,658,837



63,128

5.50 %



3,481,687



39,473

4.56 % Less: allowance for credit losses



42,084















22,290











Other assets



391,924















217,353











Total assets

$ 5,008,677

$ 63,128







$ 3,676,750

$ 39,473





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:



































Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Money market accounts

$ 687,522

$ 6,570

3.88 %

$ 754,889

$ 7,135

3.80 % Interest-bearing demand and NOW accounts



1,465,210



6,416

1.78





784,458



4,837

2.48

Savings accounts



498,791



361

0.29





422,815



275

0.26

Time deposits less than $100



424,363



4,228

4.04





409,192



4,337

4.26

Time deposits $100 or more



361,469



3,272

3.67





222,459



2,120

3.83

Total interest-bearing deposits



3,437,355



20,847

2.46





2,593,813



18,704

2.90

Short-term borrowings



20,176



225

4.52





19,687



262

5.35

Long-term debt



97,769



1,177

4.88





25,000



270

4.34

Subordinated debt



33,000



443

5.44





33,000



443

5.40

Junior subordinated debt



8,050



186

9.37



















Total borrowings



158,995



2,031

5.18





77,687



975

5.05

Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,596,350



22,878

2.58 %



2,671,500



19,679

2.96 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



875,053















616,610











Other liabilities



58,018















47,688











Stockholders' equity



479,256















340,952











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,008,677













$ 3,676,750











Net interest income/spread







$ 40,250

2.92 %







$ 19,794

1.60 % Net interest margin













3.50 %













2.29 % Tax-equivalent adjustments:



































Loans







$ 597













$ 377





Investments









105















99





Total adjustments







$ 702













$ 476







The average balances of assets and liabilities, corresponding interest income and expense and resulting average yields or rates paid are summarized as follows. Averages for earning assets include nonaccrual loans. Investment averages include available for sale securities at amortized cost. Income on investment securities and loans is adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the prevailing federal statutory tax rate of 21%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Details of Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)

(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)





Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Three months ended

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Net interest income:































Interest income:































Loans, net:































Taxable

$ 55,212

$ 57,048

$ 59,412

$ 34,406

$ 34,041

Tax-exempt



2,842



2,834



2,910



1,771



1,795

Total loans, net



58,054



59,882



62,322



36,177



35,836

Investments:































Taxable



4,175



4,399



4,794



1,906



1,920

Tax-exempt



501



502



520



469



470

Total investments



4,676



4,901



5,314



2,375



2,390

Interest on interest-bearing balances in other banks



113



113



150



115



120

Federal funds sold



285



1,608



1,218



179



1,127

Total interest income



63,128



66,504



69,004



38,846



39,473

Interest expense:































Deposits



20,847



24,718



26,398



18,114



18,704

Short-term borrowings



225



474



550



633



262

Long-term debt



1,177



1,389



1,389



269



270

Subordinated debt



443



444



443



444



443

Junior subordinated debt



186



267



260













Total interest expense



22,878



27,292



29,040



19,460



19,679

Net interest income

$ 40,250

$ 39,212

$ 39,964

$ 19,386

$ 19,794

Loans, net:































Taxable



6.05 %

6.04 %

6.24 %

5.25 %

5.20 % Tax-exempt



4.11 %

4.05 %

4.16 %

3.20 %

3.20 % Total loans, net



5.92 %

5.90 %

6.09 %

5.09 %

5.04 % Investments:































Taxable



3.05 %

3.23 %

3.12 %

1.73 %

1.73 % Tax-exempt



2.33 %

2.29 %

2.31 %

2.19 %

2.18 % Total investments



2.95 %

3.10 %

3.02 %

1.80 %

1.80 % Interest-bearing balances with banks



4.09 %

4.93 %

5.55 %

5.28 %

5.35 % Federal funds sold



4.45 %

4.94 %

5.26 %

5.68 %

5.60 % Total interest-earning assets



5.50 %

5.51 %

5.63 %

4.58 %

4.56 % Interest expense:































Deposits



2.46 %

2.75 %

2.91 %

2.92 %

2.90 % Short-term borrowings



4.52 %

4.80 %

4.98 %

5.61 %

5.35 % Long-term debt



4.88 %

4.97 %

4.94 %

4.33 %

4.34 % Subordinated debt



5.44 %

5.35 %

5.34 %

5.41 %

5.40 % Junior subordinated debt



9.37 %

13.23 %

12.93 %











Total interest-bearing liabilities



2.58 %

2.88 %

3.04 %

3.01 %

2.96 % Net interest spread



2.92 %

2.62 %

2.59 %

1.57 %

1.60 % Net interest margin



3.50 %

3.25 %

3.26 %

2.29 %

2.29 %

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

At period end

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Assets:































Cash and due from banks

$ 60,125

$ 47,029

$ 97,090

$ 41,234

$ 32,009

Interest-bearing balances in other banks



9,196



8,593



10,286



8,722



8,259

Federal funds sold



7,781



80,229



178,093









69,700

Investment securities:































Available for sale



503,043



526,329



562,486



385,240



394,413

Held to maturity



76,689



78,184



79,861



81,598



83,306

Equity investments carried at fair value



2,500



2,430



3,921



78



91

Total investments



582,232



606,943



646,268



466,916



477,810

Loans held for sale



420









803









300

Loans



3,991,539



3,993,505



4,069,683



2,869,553



2,858,412

Less: allowance for credit losses



41,054



41,776



39,341



23,123



22,597

Net loans



3,950,485



3,951,729



4,030,342



2,846,430



2,835,815

Goodwill



75,986



75,986



76,958



63,370



63,370

Premises and equipment, net



72,492



73,283



75,877



58,565



59,097

Bank owned life insurance



87,953



87,429



87,401



49,955



49,673

Deferred tax assets



32,628



35,688



33,078



14,460



14,241

Accrued interest receivable



16,436



15,632



17,979



13,326



13,565

Other intangible assets, net



32,488



34,197



35,907













Other assets



71,136



74,919



70,056



53,077



45,299

Total assets

$ 4,999,358

$ 5,091,657

$ 5,360,138

$ 3,616,055

$ 3,669,138

Liabilities:































Deposits:































Noninterest-bearing

$ 901,398

$ 935,516

$ 927,864

$ 620,971

$ 623,408

Interest-bearing



3,415,529



3,472,036



3,710,000



2,443,988



2,580,530

Total deposits



4,316,927



4,407,552



4,637,864



3,064,959



3,203,938

Short-term borrowings



14,840



15,900



37,346



104,250



20,260

Long-term debt



88,403



98,637



111,489



25,000



25,000

Subordinated debt



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000

Junior subordinated debt



8,063



8,039



8,015













Accrued interest payable



5,439



5,503



6,829



5,507



5,327

Other liabilities



50,832



54,076



50,544



42,532



41,621

Total liabilities



4,517,504



4,622,707



4,885,087



3,275,248



3,329,146

Stockholders' equity:































Common stock



20,014



19,995



19,993



14,122



14,122

Capital surplus



250,488



250,695



250,578



122,449



122,162

Retained earnings



247,806



238,955



239,021



249,511



249,123

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(36,454)



(40,695)



(34,541)



(45,275)



(45,415)

Total stockholders' equity



481,854



468,950



475,051



340,807



339,992

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,999,358

$ 5,091,657

$ 5,360,138

$ 3,616,055

$ 3,669,138



Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Loan and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



























Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31 At period end

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024 Commercial





























Taxable

$ 570,966

$ 556,630

$ 616,369

$ 411,112

$ 400,439 Non-taxable



282,031



279,390



273,710



220,893



224,083 Total



852,997



836,020



890,079



632,005



624,522 Real estate





























Commercial real estate



2,275,241



2,294,113



2,309,588



1,793,652



1,794,086 Residential



560,067



551,383



550,590



369,671



361,490 Total



2,835,308



2,845,496



2,860,178



2,163,323



2,155,576 Consumer





























Indirect Auto



108,819



117,914



130,380



66,792



71,675 Consumer Other



14,209



14,955



15,580



7,433



6,639 Total



123,028



132,869



145,960



74,225



78,314 Equipment Financing



180,206



179,120



173,466











Total

$ 3,991,539

$ 3,993,505

$ 4,069,683

$ 2,869,553

$ 2,858,412







Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

At quarter end

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Nonperforming assets:































Nonaccrual/restructured loans

$ 23,002

$ 22,499

$ 20,949

$ 7,116

$ 7,056

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



655



458



569









656

Foreclosed assets



27



27



27



27







Total nonperforming assets

$ 23,684

$ 22,984

$ 21,545

$ 7,143

$ 7,712









Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31 Three months ended



2025

2024

2024

2024

2024 Allowance for credit losses:































Beginning balance

$ 41,776

$ 39,341

$ 23,123

$ 22,597

$ 21,895

Merger-related adjustments - Non PCD Loans















14,328













Merger-related adjustments - PCD Loans















1,841













Charge-offs



1,233



1,108



534



135



108

Recoveries



311



174



453



65



102

Provision for credit losses



200



3,369



130



596



708

Ending balance

$ 41,054

$ 41,776

$ 39,341

$ 23,123

$ 22,597



Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Deposit and Liquidity Detail (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



































Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31 At period end

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024 Interest-bearing deposits:





























Money market accounts

$ 967,661

$ 936,239

$ 1,018,575

$ 690,631

$ 759,305 Interest-bearing demand and NOW accounts



1,177,507



1,238,853



1,229,083



715,890



754,673 Savings accounts



502,851



492,180



509,412



397,827



415,459 Time deposits less than $250



599,127



620,725



824,791



504,879



517,009 Time deposits $250 or more



168,383



184,039



128,139



134,761



134,084 Total interest-bearing deposits



3,415,529



3,472,036



3,710,000



2,443,988



2,580,530 Noninterest-bearing deposits



901,398



935,516



927,864



620,971



623,408 Total deposits

$ 4,316,927

$ 4,407,552

$ 4,637,864

$ 3,064,959

$ 3,203,938





























March 31, 2025 At period end



Amount

Percent of Total



Number of accounts

Average Balance Deposit Detail:



















Retail

$ 1,813,048

42.0 %

96,387 $ 19 Commercial



1,540,565

35.7



18,472

83 Municipal



728,027

16.8



2,422

301 Brokered



235,287

5.5



26

9,050 Total Deposits

$ 4,316,927

100.0 %

117,307 $ 37





















Uninsured

$ 1,294,829

30.0 %







Insured



3,022,098

70.0





































December 31, 2024 At period end



Amount

Percent of Total



Number of accounts

Average Balance Deposit Detail:



















Retail

$ 1,779,729

40.4 %

98,583 $ 18 Commercial



1,538,757

34.9



18,675

82 Municipal



832,665

18.9



2,427

343 Brokered



256,401

5.8



28

9,157 Total Deposits

$ 4,407,552

100.0 %

119,713 $ 37





















Uninsured

$ 1,381,492

31.3 %







Insured



3,026,060

68.7

































































Total Available At March 31, 2025



Total Available



Outstanding



for Future Liquidity FHLB advances (1)

$ 1,623,698

$ 507,127

$ 1,116,571 Federal Reserve - Discount Window



583,213









583,213 Correspondent bank lines of credit



18,000









18,000 Other sources of liquidity:

















Brokered deposits



749,904



235,287



514,617 Unencumbered securities



167,629









167,629 Total sources of liquidity

$ 3,142,444

$ 742,414

$ 2,400,030





(1) Outstanding balance of FHLB advances includes letters of credit used to collateralize public fund deposits.

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)





































Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Average quarterly balances

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Assets:































Loans, net:































Taxable

$ 3,698,124

$ 3,757,273

$ 3,790,138

$ 2,637,164

$ 2,632,554

Tax-exempt



280,555



278,429



278,496



222,655



225,293

Total loans, net



3,978,679



4,035,702



4,068,634



2,859,819



2,857,847

Investments:































Taxable



555,910



541,526



611,032



443,146



446,996

Tax-exempt



87,072



87,419



89,532



86,418



86,864

Total investments



642,982



628,945



700,564



529,564



533,860

Interest-bearing balances with banks



11,197



9,116



10,820



8,763



9,025

Federal funds sold



25,979



129,517



92,171



12,672



80,955

Total interest-earning assets



4,658,837



4,803,280



4,872,189



3,410,818



3,481,687

Other assets



349,840



400,179



419,005



198,248



195,063

Total assets

$ 5,008,677

$ 5,203,459

$ 5,291,194

$ 3,609,066

$ 3,676,750

Liabilities and stockholders' equity:































Deposits:































Interest-bearing

$ 3,437,355

$ 3,573,321

$ 3,607,405

$ 2,496,298

$ 2,593,813

Noninterest-bearing



875,053



904,274



908,776



620,256



616,610

Total deposits



4,312,408



4,477,595



4,516,181



3,116,554



3,210,423

Short-term borrowings



20,176



39,319



43,895



45,383



19,687

Long-term debt



97,769



111,135



111,804



25,000



25,000

Subordinated debt



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000

Junior subordinated debt



8,050



8,026



8,000













Other liabilities



58,018



56,445



96,177



48,630



47,688

Total liabilities



4,529,421



4,725,520



4,809,057



3,268,567



3,335,798

Stockholders' equity



479,256



477,939



482,137



340,499



340,952

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,008,677

$ 5,203,459

$ 5,291,194

$ 3,609,066

$ 3,676,750



Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)





































Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Three months ended

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Core net income per share:































Net income (loss) GAAP

$ 15,009

$ 6,087

$ (4,337)

$ 3,282

$ 3,466

Adjustments:































Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans















14,328













Less: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans tax adjustment















1,885













Add: Acquisition related expenses



154



4,990



9,653



1,071



486

Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment



34



1,089



1,270



122



59

Core net income

$ 15,129

$ 9,988

$ 16,489

$ 4,231

$ 3,893

Average common shares outstanding - diluted



10,043,186



10,051,337



10,044,449



7,114,115



7,102,112

Core net income per share

$ 1.51

$ 0.99

$ 1.64

$ 0.59

$ 0.55



































Tangible book value:































Total stockholders' equity

$ 481,854

$ 468,950

$ 475,051

$ 340,807

$ 339,992

Less: Goodwill



75,986



76,325



76,958



63,370



63,370

Less: Other intangible assets, net



32,488



34,197



35,907













Total tangible stockholders' equity

$ 373,380

$ 358,428

$ 362,186

$ 277,437

$ 276,622

Common shares outstanding



9,995,483



9,990,724



9,994,648



7,057,258



7,057,258

Tangible book value per share

$ 37.35

$ 35.88

$ 36.24

$ 39.31

$ 39.20



































Core return on average stockholders' equity:































Net income (loss) GAAP

$ 15,009

$ 6,087

$ (4,337)

$ 3,282

$ 3,466

Adjustments:































Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans















14,328













Less: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans tax adjustment















1,885













Add: Acquisition related expenses



154



4,990



9,653



1,071



486

Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment



34



1,089



1,270



122



59

Core net income

$ 15,129

$ 9,988

$ 16,489

$ 4,231

$ 3,893

Average stockholders' equity

$ 479,256

$ 477,939

$ 482,137

$ 340,499

$ 340,952

Core return on average stockholders' equity



12.80 %

8.31 %

13.61 %

5.00 %

4.59 %

































Return on average tangible stockholders' equity:































Net income (loss) GAAP

$ 15,009

$ 6,087

$ (4,337)

$ 3,282

$ 3,466

Average stockholders' equity

$ 479,256

$ 477,939

$ 482,137

$ 340,499

$ 340,952

Less: average intangibles



109,386



112,399



113,032



63,370



63,370

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$ 369,870

$ 365,540

$ 369,105

$ 277,129

$ 277,582

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity



16.46 %

6.62 %

(4.67) %

4.76 %

5.02 %

































Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:































Net income (loss) GAAP

$ 15,009

$ 6,087

$ (4,337)

$ 3,282

$ 3,466

Adjustments:































Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans















14,328













Less: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans tax adjustment















1,885













Add: Acquisition related expenses



154



4,990



9,653



1,071



486

Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment



34



1,089



1,270



122



59

Core net income

$ 15,129

$ 9,988

$ 16,489

$ 4,231

$ 3,893

Average stockholders' equity

$ 479,256

$ 477,939

$ 482,137

$ 340,499

$ 340,952

Less: average intangibles



109,386



112,399



113,032



63,370



63,370

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$ 369,870

$ 365,540

$ 369,105

$ 277,129

$ 277,582

Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity



16.59 %

10.87 %

17.77 %

6.14 %

5.64 %

































Core return on average assets:































Net income (loss) GAAP

$ 15,009

$ 6,087

$ (4,337)

$ 3,282

$ 3,466

Adjustments:































Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans















14,328













Less: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans tax adjustment















1,885













Add: Acquisition related expenses



154



4,990



9,653



1,071



486

Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment



34



1,089



1,270



122



59

Core net income

$ 15,129

$ 9,988

$ 16,489

$ 4,231

$ 3,893

Average assets

$ 5,008,677

$ 5,203,459

$ 5,291,194

$ 3,609,066

$ 3,676,750

Core return on average assets



1.23 %

0.76 %

1.24 %

0.47 %

0.43 %

































Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) per share:































Income (Loss) before taxes (GAAP)

$ 18,251

$ 5,815

$ (4,994)

$ 3,703

$ 3,944

Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans















14,328













Add: Provision for credit losses



200



3,369



130



596



708

Add: Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments



(202)



452



(785)



(197)



487

PPNR (non-GAAP)

$ 18,249

$ 9,636

$ 8,679

$ 4,102

$ 5,139

Average common shares outstanding-diluted



10,043,186



10,051,337



10,044,449



7,114,115



7,102,112

PPNR per share (non-GAAP)

$ 1.82

$ 0.96

$ 0.86

$ 0.58

$ 0.72



































Core pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) per share:































Income (Loss) before taxes (GAAP)

$ 18,251

$ 5,815

$ (4,994)

$ 3,703

$ 3,944

Add: Acquisition related expenses



154



4,990



9,653



1,071



486

Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans















14,328













Add: Provision for credit losses



200



3,369



130



596



708

Add: Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments



(202)



452



(785)



(197)



487

Core PPNR (non-GAAP)

$ 18,403

$ 14,626

$ 18,332

$ 5,173

$ 5,625

Average common shares outstanding-diluted



10,043,186



10,051,337



10,044,449



7,114,115



7,102,112

Core PPNR per share (non-GAAP)

$ 1.83

$ 1.46

$ 1.83

$ 0.73

$ 0.79







(1) Current quarter tax adjustments use a rate of 21.8%, prior quarters use the effective tax rate for the quarter.

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of FTE net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:













Three months ended March 31

2025

2024 Interest income (GAAP)

$ 62,426

$ 38,997 Adjustment to FTE



702



476 Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)



63,128



39,473 Interest expense



22,878



19,679 Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)

$ 40,250

$ 19,794















The efficiency ratio is noninterest expenses, less amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related costs, as a percentage of FTE net interest income plus noninterest income. The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of the efficiency ratio to GAAP for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:

















Three months ended March 31

2025

2024

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):













Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$ 27,353

$ 18,059

Less: Amortization of intangible assets expense



1,683







Less: Acquisition related expenses



154



486

Noninterest expense (non-GAAP)



25,516



17,573

















Net interest income (GAAP)



39,548



19,318

Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment



702



476

Noninterest income (GAAP)



6,256



3,393

Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities



71



(8)

Less: Gains (losses) on sale of fixed assets



680



(9)

Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$ 45,755

$ 23,204

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)



55.77 %

75.73 %

















