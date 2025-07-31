Peoples Financial Services Corp. Reports Unaudited Second Quarter and Year to Date 2025 Earnings

DUNMORE, Pa., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Financial Services Corp. ("Peoples" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PFIS), the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited financial results at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.
Peoples reported net income of $17.0 million, or $1.68 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to net income of $15.0 million, or $1.49 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Return on average assets ("ROAA") and return on average equity ("ROAE") for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 1.36% and 13.87% on an annualized basis compared to 1.22% and 12.70% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Net income on a linked-quarter basis, increased primarily due to higher net interest income and a lower provision for credit losses.
For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net income was $32.0 million, or $3.18 per diluted share, compared to $6.7 million, or $0.95 per diluted share for the comparable period of 2024. The increase in net income for the current period of $25.3 million was due primarily to higher net interest income and noninterest income, and a lower provision for credit losses which more than offset an increase in noninterest expenses. On July 1, 2024, the Company completed its merger with FNCB Bancorp, Inc. ("FNCB," such merger the "FNCB merger"). Higher levels of interest-earning assets, higher transaction volumes and purchase accounting related accretion resulting from the FNCB merger resulted in the increase in net interest income and noninterest income when compared to the prior year period.
Gerard A. Champi, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "One year ago, we merged with FNCB Bancorp, Inc. with the belief that together, we would be stronger. Today, our performance affirms that belief - our net income, earnings per share, net interest margin, efficiency ratio and asset quality all reflect the strength of our combined organization as we continue to build on the synergies and efficiencies of the FNCB merger."
The Company's financial results for any periods ended prior to July 1, 2024, only reflect Peoples results on a stand-alone basis. As a result of the FNCB merger, the Company's financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods.
In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), Peoples routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity, core net income and pre-provision revenue ratios, and tax-equivalent net interest income and related ratios, among others. The reported results included in this release contain items, which Peoples considers non-core, namely acquisition related expenses, nonrecurring provisions for non-purchase credit deteriorated ("non-PCD") loans and gain or loss on the sale of securities available for sale. Peoples believes the reported non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Peoples uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions.
NOTABLES IN THE QUARTER
- Paid a second quarter dividend of $0.6175 per share, representing an increase of 50.6% over the per share dividend for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and equal to the per share dividend for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
- Allowance for credit losses to loans was 1.02% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.03% at March 31, 2025 and 1.05% at December 31, 2024.
- ROAA for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 13.87% on an annualized basis compared to 12.70% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 3.87% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.
- ROAE for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 1.36% on an annualized basis compared to 1.22% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 0.37% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.
- The efficiency ratio1, a non-GAAP measure, was 53.92% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 55.77% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 75.14% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.
- Book value per common share at June 30, 2025 was $49.44 compared to $48.21 and $48.29 at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.
- Tangible book value per common share1, a non-GAAP measure, was $38.75 at June 30, 2025 compared to $37.35 and $39.31 at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.
- In June 2025, the Company called and redeemed $33.0 million of its subordinated notes due in June 2030 that repriced to 9.08% and issued $85.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.75% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due June 2035 at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount.
INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW
- Net interest margin ("NIM"), calculated on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, a non-GAAP measure1, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 3.69%, an increase of 19 basis points compared to 3.50% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The net accretion impact of purchase accounting marks was $4.0 million and $3.7 million of net interest income in each period, which represented 35 basis points and 32 basis points of NIM for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.
- The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets, a non-GAAP measure1, increased 18 basis point to 5.68% during the three months ended June 30, 2025 from 5.50% during the three months ended March 31, 2025.
- The cost of funds, which represents the average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities, increased 2 basis points to 2.60% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 when compared to 2.58% during the three months ended March 31, 2025.
- The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 5 basis points during the three months ended June 30, 2025 to 2.41% from 2.46% in the three months ended March 31, 2025.
- The cost of total deposits, which includes the impact of noninterest-bearing deposits was 1.91% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of 5 basis points from 1.96% for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
- The cost of total borrowings for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 5.68%, an increase of 50 basis points from 5.18% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 due in part to the issuance during the quarter of $85.0 million in aggregate principal amount of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due June 2035 at an initial fixed rate through June 2030 of 7.75%.
Second Quarter 2025 Results - Comparison to First Quarter 2025
Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 increased $2.7 million to $42.2 million from $39.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. FTE net interest income, a non-GAAP measure1, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 increased $2.7 million or 6.6% to $42.9 million from $40.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The increase in FTE net interest income was due to a $2.9 million increase in tax-equivalent interest income that was partially offset by a $0.2 million increase in interest expense.
Higher interest income resulted from loan and investment cash flow repricing at higher rates, an increase to the volume of interest-earning assets, higher loan accretion from the loans acquired in the FNCB merger, and accelerated investment accretion from corporate bond redemptions. Average loans, net, increased $11.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the prior three month period ended March 31, 2025. Average investments totaled $627.3 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 and $643.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025, a decrease of $15.7 million. Average federal funds sold increased $13.1 million to $39.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $26.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
The increase in interest expense, comparing the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, was due primarily to an increase in borrowing costs, which were partially offset by lower deposit costs. The Company's cost of borrowings increased 50 basis points to 5.68% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to 5.18% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The total cost of deposits decreased 5 basis points to 1.91% during the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to 1.96% for the prior quarter. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 5 basis points to 2.41% from 2.46% in the prior quarter.
Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased $22.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025. Average interest-bearing deposits decreased $63.4 million and represented 79.0% of total average deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to 79.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Average noninterest-bearing deposits increased $22.2 million and represented 21.0% of total average deposits in the three months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to 20.3% in the three months ended March 31, 2025. Short-term borrowings averaged $35.6 million for the three month period ended June 30, 2025 at an average cost of 4.62% compared to $20.2 million at an average cost of 4.52% during the three months ended March 31, 2025. Long-term debt averaged $101.1 million for the three month period ended June 30, 2025 at an average cost of 4.81% compared to $97.8 million at an average cost of 4.88% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Subordinated debt averaged $55.6 million for the three month period ended June 30, 2025 at an average cost of 7.40% compared to $33.0 million at an average cost of 5.44% for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
For the three months ended June 30, 2025, $0.2 million was credited to the provision for credit losses compared to an expense of $0.2 million in the prior quarter. The provision for the second quarter of 2025 declined from the previous quarter due mainly to the Bank reporting net recoveries for the quarter and a reduction in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans associated with a reduction in nonperforming loans. This was offset by an increase in pooled loan reserves for the Company's equipment financing loans, resulting from the model loss rate increasing due to changes in loan delinquencies, charge-offs and risk rating migration along with an increase in qualitative factor reserve requirements.
Noninterest income was $6.2 million and $6.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. Quarterly changes in noninterest income included increased merchant servicing income, higher swap origination revenue, net gains on equity investments and recovery of a pre-merger loss. The prior quarter included a $0.7 million gain on the sale of the Company's former corporate headquarters in Scranton, PA.
Noninterest expense increased $0.9 million to $28.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from $27.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Salaries and employee benefits were $0.3 million higher due to the accrual of year-end cash incentives, offset in part by lower payroll taxes and retirement benefits expenses. Net occupancy and equipment expense decreased $0.3 million from the prior quarter which included seasonal snow removal and higher utility expenses. Other expenses increased $1.1 million to $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2025 from $4.4 million for the prior quarter, which included a $0.4 million increase in account processing expenses, $0.3 million increase in legal and professional fees expense and $0.2 million expense for the reserve on off balance sheet commitments.
Income tax expense was $3.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $3.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The effective tax rate was 17.0% and 17.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. The quarter's lower tax rate was due to the impact of tax-exempt income and bank owned life insurance (BOLI) income, combined with an increase in low income housing tax credits.
Six-Month Results - Comparison to Prior Year First Six Months
Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 increased $43.5 million to $81.7 million from $38.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. FTE net interest income, a non-GAAP measure1, for the six months ended June 30, 2025 increased $44.0 million to $83.2 million from $39.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
Tax-equivalent interest income, a non-GAAP measure1, increased $50.9 million to $129.2 million due to higher levels of interest-earning assets such as loans and investments and an additional $8.5 million from accretion of purchase accounting marks on loans. Average loans increased $1.1 billion and average investments increased $103.4 million comparing the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, primarily due to assets the Company acquired in the FNCB merger. The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets was 5.59% for the first six months of 2025 compared to 4.57% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Loan yields increased 92 basis points to 5.99% while investment yields increased 132 basis point to 3.12% for the six months ended June 30, 2025.
The cost of interest-bearing liabilities during the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 decreased 40 basis points to 2.59% from 2.99% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 as the cost of interest-bearing deposit products and short-term borrowing costs decreased. Partially offsetting these declines were increases to long-term borrowings, subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt. On June 6, 2025, the Company issued $85 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.75% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due June 2035 and subsequently on June 30 redeemed all $33 million of its June 2020 issuance of subordinated debt that repriced at 9.08% on June 1, 2025.
For the six months ended June 30, 2025, a credit to the provision for credit losses of $39 thousand was recorded compared to a prior year provision of $1.3 million. The decrease was due to a reduction in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans associated with a reduction in nonperforming loans along with a decline in the overall model loss rate due primarily to a significant reduction on balances of existing loans in various segments offset somewhat by an overall increase in qualitative factors due mainly to changing loan balances.
Noninterest income was $12.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and $6.9 million for the comparable period ended June 30, 2024. These increases were attributable to the increased size and scale of the Company following the merger. During the period, service charges and fees increased $3.2 million, a $0.7 million gain on the sale of fixed assets due to the sale of the Company's former corporate headquarters located in Scranton, PA was recorded, wealth management income increased $0.5 million, BOLI cash surrender value increased $0.5 million and merchant services income increased $0.4 million.
Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $55.6 million, an increase of $19.4 million from $36.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Almost all noninterest expense line items increased as a result of the FNCB merger and the expanded operations of the newly combined Company. Salaries and employee benefits expenses increased $10.0 million compared to the year ago period due to the addition of 195 full time equivalent employees from the FNCB merger. Occupancy and equipment expenses were higher by $3.6 million in the current period due to increased technology costs related to system integration and increased account and transaction volumes, and higher facilities costs. Amortization of intangible assets totaled $3.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. There was no amortization expense recorded for the comparable period of 2024.
The provision for income taxes for the six months ended June 30, 2025 totaled $6.7 million and the effective tax rate was 17.3% as compared to $0.9 million and 11.80% in the prior period.
BALANCE SHEET REVIEW
At June 30, 2025, total assets, loans, and deposits were $5.1 billion, $4.0 billion, and $4.3 billion, respectively.
Total loans increased $4.0 million during the first six months to $4.0 billion at June 30, 2025. Increases in commercial loans, residential real estate loans and equipment financing loans, were partially offset by reductions in commercial real estate, indirect auto, and other consumer loans.
Total investments were $582.8 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $606.9 million at December 31, 2024. At June 30, 2025, the available for sale securities totaled $505.2 million and the held to maturity securities totaled $75.1 million. The unrealized loss on the available for sale securities decreased $7.5 million from $49.0 million at December 31, 2024, to $41.5 million at June 30, 2025. The unrealized losses on the held to maturity portfolio totaled $10.9 million and $13.0 million at June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.
Total deposits decreased $120.2 million to $4.3 billion at June 30, 2025, due primarily to seasonal outflows of non-maturity deposits and reductions in brokered CDs. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $35.9 million to $899.6 million at June 30, 2025 from $935.5 million at December 31, 2025 and interest-bearing deposits decreased $84.3 million to $3.4 billion at June 30, 2025. Additionally, the Company had $198.0 million and $256.4 million of longer-term brokered CDs at June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively. During the six months ended June 30, 2025 $119.0 million in higher rate brokered CDs were called and replaced with lower cost brokered CDs.
The Company's deposit base consisted of 42.0% retail accounts, 37.2% commercial accounts, 16.2% municipal relationships and 4.6% brokered deposits at June 30, 2025. At June 30, 2025, total estimated uninsured deposits were $1.3 billion, or approximately 30.7% of total deposits. Included in the uninsured total at June 30, 2025, were $513.6 million of municipal deposits collateralized by letters of credit issued by the FHLB and pledged investment securities, and $2.0 million of affiliate company deposits.
In addition to deposit gathering and current long-term debt, the Company has additional sources of liquidity available such as cash and cash equivalents, overnight borrowings from the FHLB, the Federal Reserve's Discount Window, correspondent bank lines of credit, brokered deposit capacity and unencumbered securities. At June 30, 2025, available borrowing capacity totaled $1.1 billion at the FHLB and $426.8 million at the Federal Reserve's Discount Window. At June 30, 2025, the Company had $175.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, an increase of $39.8 million from $135.9 million at December 31, 2024. For additional information on the deposit portfolio and additional sources of liquidity, see the tables on page 15.
The Company maintained its well capitalized position at June 30, 2025. Stockholders' equity equaled $494.1 million or $49.44 per share at June 30, 2025, compared to $469.0 million or $46.94 per share at December 31, 2024. The increase in stockholders' equity from December 31, 2024, is primarily attributable to net income less dividends to shareholders and a $5.7 million decrease to accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCL") resulting from a reduction in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities. The net after tax unrealized loss on available for sale securities included in AOCL at June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, was $32.5 million and $38.3 million, respectively.
Tangible book value1, a non-GAAP measure, increased to $38.75 per share at June 30, 2025, from $35.88 per share at December 31, 2024. Dividends declared for the six months ended June 30, 2025 amounted to $1.235 per share.
ASSET QUALITY REVIEW
Nonperforming assets, which include nonperforming loans, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing, and foreclosed assets, were $17.4 million or 0.44% of loans, net, and foreclosed assets at June 30, 2025, compared to $23.0 million or 0.58% of loans, net, and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2024. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets were 0.34% at June 30, 2025, compared to 0.45% at December 31, 2024. At June 30, 2025, the Company had no foreclosed property compared to one foreclosed property recorded at $27 thousand at December 31, 2024.
During the six months ended June 30, 2025, net charge-offs totaled $0.8 million and the credit to the provision for credit losses was $39 thousand. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, net recoveries were $0.1 million and the credit to the provision for credit losses was $0.2 million. The allowance for credit losses equaled $40.9 million or 1.02% of loans, net, at June 30, 2025, compared to $41.8 million or 1.05% of loans, net, at December 31, 2024.
____________________
1
See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures on pg.17-19.
About Peoples:
Peoples Financial Services Corp. is the bank holding company of Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, an independent community bank serving its retail and commercial customers through 39 full-service community banking offices located within Allegheny, Bucks, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming Counties in Pennsylvania, Middlesex County in New Jersey and Broome County in New York. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and government entities. Peoples' business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, and local and timely decision making. For more information visit psbt.com.
Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:
We make statements in this press release, and we may from time to time make other statements regarding our outlook or expectations for future financial or operating results and/or other matters regarding or affecting Peoples Financial Services Corp. and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Peoples") and other statements that are not historical facts that are considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "intend" and "potential." For these statements, Peoples claims the protection of the statutory safe harbors for forward-looking statements.
Peoples cautions you that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to: macroeconomic trends, including interest rates and inflation and their effect on our investment values; the effects of any recession in the United States; the impact on financial markets from geopolitical conflict, including from wars, military conflict or trade policies, including tariffs, retaliatory tariffs, tariff counter-measures, or the threat of such actions; impairment charges relating to our investment portfolio; credit risks in connection with our lending activities; the economic health of our market area; our exposure to commercial and industrial, construction, commercial real estate, and equipment finance loans; our ability to maintain an adequate allowance for credit losses; access to liquidity; the strength of our customer deposit levels; unrealized losses; reliance on our subsidiaries; accounting procedures, policies and requirements; changes in the value of goodwill; future pension plan costs; our ability to retain key personnel; the strength of our disclosure controls and procedures; environmental liabilities; reliance on third-party vendors and service providers; competition from non-bank entities; the development and us of AI in business processes, services, and products; our ability to prevent, detect and respond to cybersecurity threats and incidents; a failure of information technology, whether due to a breach, cybersecurity incident, or ability to keep pace with growth and developments; our ability to comply with privacy and data protection requirements; changes in U.S. or regional economic conditions; our ability to compete effectively in our industry; the soundness of other financial institutions; adverse changes (or the threat of such changes) in laws and regulations; fiscal and monetary policies of the federal government and its agencies; a failure to meet minimum capital requirements; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the FNCB merger; future acquisitions or a change in control; and other factors that may be described in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, Peoples assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
[TABULAR MATERIAL FOLLOWS]
Summary Data
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Five Quarter Trend (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Key performance data:
Share and per share amounts:
Net income (loss)
$
1.68
$
1.49
$
0.61
$
(0.43)
$
0.46
Core net income (1)
$
1.69
$
1.51
$
0.99
$
1.64
$
0.59
Core net income (PPNR) (1)
$
2.03
$
1.83
$
1.46
$
1.83
$
0.73
Cash dividends declared
$
0.62
$
0.62
$
0.62
$
0.62
$
0.41
Book value
$
49.44
$
48.21
$
46.94
$
47.53
$
48.29
Tangible book value (1)
$
38.75
$
37.35
$
35.88
$
36.24
$
39.31
Market value:
High
$
51.21
$
53.70
$
58.76
$
50.49
$
46.25
Low
$
40.67
$
44.47
$
44.73
$
41.44
$
36.26
Closing
$
49.37
$
44.47
$
51.18
$
46.88
$
45.54
Market capitalization
$
493,438
$
444,499
$
511,325
$
468,549
$
321,388
Common shares outstanding
9,994,696
9,995,483
9,990,724
9,994,648
7,057,258
Selected ratios:
Return on average stockholders' equity
13.87
%
12.70
%
5.07
%
(3.58)
%
3.87
%
Core return on average stockholders' equity (1)
13.92
%
12.80
%
8.31
%
13.61
%
5.00
%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1)
17.73
%
16.46
%
6.62
%
(4.67)
%
4.76
%
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1)
17.79
%
16.59
%
10.87
%
17.77
%
6.14
%
Return on average assets
1.36
%
1.22
%
0.47
%
(0.33)
%
0.37
%
Core return on average assets (1)
1.36
%
1.23
%
0.76
%
1.24
%
0.47
%
Stockholders' equity to total assets
9.67
%
9.64
%
9.21
%
8.86
%
9.42
%
Efficiency ratio (1)(2)
53.92
%
55.77
%
63.03
%
53.14
%
74.54
%
Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and foreclosed assets
0.44
%
0.59
%
0.58
%
0.53
%
0.25
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.34
%
0.47
%
0.45
%
0.41
%
0.20
%
Net charge-offs to average loans, net
0.00
%
0.09
%
0.09
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
Allowance for credit losses to loans, net
1.02
%
1.03
%
1.05
%
0.97
%
0.81
%
Interest-bearing assets yield (FTE) (3)
5.68
%
5.50
%
5.51
%
5.63
%
4.58
%
Cost of funds
2.60
%
2.58
%
2.88
%
3.04
%
3.01
%
Net interest spread (FTE) (3)
3.08
%
2.92
%
2.62
%
2.59
%
1.57
%
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)(3)
3.69
%
3.50
%
3.25
%
3.26
%
2.29
%
(1)
See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures on pages 17-19.
(2)
Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses, divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income less net gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale and net gains (losses) on sales of fixed assets.
(3)
Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the federal statutory tax rate prevailing during the indicated periods of 21%.
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
June 30
June 30
Six months ended
2025
2024
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans:
Taxable
$
112,671
$
68,447
Tax-exempt
4,547
2,817
Interest and dividends on investment securities:
Taxable
8,738
3,822
Tax-exempt
795
742
Dividends
81
4
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks
209
235
Interest on federal funds sold
720
1,306
Total interest income
127,761
77,373
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
41,150
36,818
Interest on short-term borrowings
635
895
Interest on long-term debt
2,388
539
Interest on subordinated debt
1,469
887
Interest on junior subordinated debt
374
Total interest expense
46,016
39,139
Net interest income
81,745
38,234
(Credit to) provision for credit losses
(39)
1,304
Net interest income after (credit to) provision for credit losses
81,784
36,930
Noninterest income:
Service charges, fees, commissions and other
7,068
3,921
Merchant services income
815
375
Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities
1,100
1,068
Wealth management income
1,269
777
Mortgage banking income
239
179
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
1,061
565
Interest rate swap income
207
78
Net gains (losses) on equity investments
64
(20)
Net gains on sale of fixed assets
680
4
Total noninterest income
12,503
6,947
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits expense
27,242
17,289
Net occupancy and equipment expense
12,894
9,305
Acquisition related expenses
220
1,557
Amortization of intangible assets
3,367
FDIC insurance and assessments
1,998
1,098
Other expenses
9,894
6,981
Total noninterest expense
55,615
36,230
Income before income taxes
38,672
7,647
Provision for income tax expense
6,707
899
Net income
$
31,965
$
6,748
Other comprehensive income:
Unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale
$
7,431
$
(2,423)
Change in derivative fair value
(132)
1,239
Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income (loss)
1,592
(260)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax expense (benefit)
5,707
(924)
Comprehensive income
$
37,672
$
5,824
Share and per share amounts:
Net income - basic
$
3.20
$
0.96
Net income - diluted
3.18
0.95
Cash dividends declared
$
1.24
$
0.82
Average common shares outstanding - basic
9,993,944
7,055,085
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
10,062,831
7,108,113
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Three months ended
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans:
Taxable
$
57,459
$
55,212
$
57,048
$
59,412
$
34,406
Tax-exempt
2,302
2,245
2,238
2,299
1,399
Interest and dividends on investment securities:
Taxable
4,604
4,134
4,359
4,732
1,904
Tax-exempt
399
396
397
411
371
Dividends
40
41
40
62
2
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks
96
113
113
150
115
Interest on federal funds sold
435
285
1,608
1,218
179
Total interest income
65,335
62,426
65,803
68,284
38,376
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
20,303
20,847
24,718
26,398
18,114
Interest on short-term borrowings
410
225
474
550
633
Interest on long-term debt
1,211
1,177
1,389
1,389
269
Interest on subordinated debt
1,026
443
444
443
444
Interest on junior subordinated debt
188
186
267
260
Total interest expense
23,138
22,878
27,292
29,040
19,460
Net interest income
42,197
39,548
38,511
39,244
18,916
(Credit to) provision for credit losses
(239)
200
3,369
14,458
596
Net interest income after (credit to) provision for credit
42,436
39,348
35,142
24,786
18,320
Noninterest income:
Service charges, fees, commissions and other
3,664
3,404
3,368
3,384
1,885
Merchant services income
584
231
298
223
260
Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities
563
537
553
649
517
Wealth management income
619
650
633
708
416
Mortgage banking income
125
114
126
84
87
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
535
526
456
551
286
Interest rate swap income (loss)
164
43
260
(53)
102
Net (losses) gains on equity investments
(7)
71
(23)
175
(12)
Net gains on sale of investment securities available for sale
1
Net gains (losses) on sale of fixed assets
680
(165)
(3)
13
Total noninterest income
6,247
6,256
5,506
5,719
3,554
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits expense
13,761
13,481
15,287
13,170
8,450
Net occupancy and equipment expense
6,284
6,610
6,386
6,433
4,589
Acquisition related expenses
66
154
4,990
9,653
1,071
Amortization of intangible assets
1,684
1,683
1,702
1,665
FDIC insurance and assessments
976
1,022
1,251
809
504
Other expenses
5,491
4,403
5,217
3,769
3,557
Total noninterest expense
28,262
27,353
34,833
35,499
18,171
Income (loss) before income taxes
20,421
18,251
5,815
(4,994)
3,703
Income tax expense (benefit)
3,465
3,242
(272)
(657)
421
Net income (loss)
$
16,956
$
15,009
$
6,087
$
(4,337)
$
3,282
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available for sale
$
1,859
$
5,572
$
(10,175)
$
15,167
$
18
Reclassification adjustment for gains on available for sale securities
(1)
Change in benefit plan liabilities
1,518
Change in derivative fair value
16
(148)
817
(1,424)
160
Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive (loss)
409
1,183
(1,686)
3,008
38
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax
1,466
4,241
(6,154)
10,734
140
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
18,422
$
19,250
$
(67)
$
6,397
$
3,422
Share and per share amounts:
Net income - basic
$
1.70
$
1.50
$
0.61
$
(0.43)
$
0.47
Net income - diluted
1.68
1.49
0.61
(0.43)
0.46
Cash dividends declared
$
0.62
$
0.62
$
0.62
$
0.62
$
0.41
Average common shares outstanding - basic
9,994,955
9,992,922
9,994,605
9,987,627
7,057,258
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
10,082,260
10,043,186
10,051,337
10,044,449
7,114,115
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)
(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Average
Interest Income/
Yield/
Average
Interest Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets:
Earning assets:
Loans:
Taxable
$
3,707,650
$
57,459
6.22
%
$
2,637,164
$
34,406
5.25
%
Tax-exempt
282,406
2,914
4.14
222,655
1,771
3.20
Total loans
3,990,056
60,373
6.07
2,859,819
36,177
5.09
Investments:
Taxable
540,424
4,644
3.45
443,146
1,906
1.73
Tax-exempt
86,899
505
2.33
86,418
470
2.19
Total investments
627,323
5,149
3.29
529,564
2,376
1.80
Interest-bearing deposits
9,186
96
4.19
8,763
115
5.28
Federal funds sold
39,084
435
4.46
12,672
179
5.68
Total earning assets
4,665,649
66,053
5.68
%
3,410,818
38,847
4.58
%
Less: allowance for credit losses
41,837
23,046
Other assets
390,522
221,294
Total assets
$
5,014,334
$
66,053
$
3,609,066
$
38,847
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Money market accounts
$
708,585
$
6,992
3.96
%
$
714,669
$
6,749
3.80
%
Interest-bearing demand and NOW
1,406,998
5,882
1.68
729,196
4,400
2.43
Savings accounts
501,975
376
0.30
408,883
280
0.28
Time deposits less than $100
404,142
3,991
3.96
403,069
3,964
3.96
Time deposits $100 or more
352,216
3,062
3.49
240,481
2,721
4.55
Total interest-bearing
3,373,916
20,303
2.41
2,496,298
18,114
2.92
Short-term borrowings
35,587
410
4.62
45,383
633
5.61
Long-term debt
101,066
1,211
4.81
25,000
269
4.33
Subordinated debt
55,622
1,026
7.40
33,000
444
5.41
Junior subordinated debt
8,075
188
9.34
Total borrowings
200,350
2,835
5.68
103,383
1,346
5.24
Total interest-bearing
3,574,266
23,138
2.60
%
2,599,681
19,460
3.01
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
897,212
620,256
Other liabilities
52,608
48,630
Stockholders' equity
490,248
340,499
Total liabilities and
$
5,014,334
$
3,609,066
Net interest income/spread
$
42,915
3.08
%
$
19,387
1.57
%
Net interest margin
3.69
%
2.29
%
Tax-equivalent adjustments:
Loans
$
612
$
372
Investments
106
99
Total adjustments
$
718
$
471
The average balances of assets and liabilities, corresponding interest income and expense and resulting average yields or rates paid are summarized as follows. Averages for earning assets include nonaccrual loans. Investment averages include available for sale securities at amortized cost. Income on investment securities and loans is adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the prevailing federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)
(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Average
Interest Income/
Yield/
Average
Interest Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets:
Earning assets:
Loans:
Taxable
$
3,702,911
$
112,671
6.14
%
$
2,634,859
$
68,447
5.22
%
Tax-exempt
281,486
5,756
4.12
223,974
3,566
3.20
Total loans
3,984,397
118,427
5.99
2,858,833
72,013
5.07
Investments:
Taxable
548,124
8,819
3.24
445,071
3,826
1.73
Tax-exempt
86,985
1,006
2.33
86,641
939
2.18
Total investments
635,109
9,825
3.12
531,712
4,765
1.80
Interest-bearing deposits
10,186
209
4.14
8,894
235
5.31
Federal funds sold
32,568
720
4.46
46,813
1,306
5.61
Total earning assets
4,662,260
129,181
5.59
%
3,446,252
78,319
4.57
%
Less: allowance for credit losses
41,960
22,668
Other assets
391,221
219,324
Total assets
$
5,011,521
$
129,181
$
3,642,908
$
78,319
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Money market accounts
$
698,111
$
13,562
3.92
%
$
734,779
$
13,884
3.80
%
Interest-bearing demand and NOW
1,435,943
12,298
1.73
756,827
9,237
2.45
Savings accounts
500,392
737
0.30
415,849
555
0.27
Time deposits less than $100
414,197
8,219
4.00
406,131
8,301
4.11
Time deposits $100 or more
356,817
6,334
3.58
231,470
4,841
4.21
Total interest-bearing
3,405,460
41,150
2.44
2,545,056
36,818
2.91
Short-term borrowings
27,925
635
4.59
32,535
895
5.53
Long-term debt
99,426
2,388
4.84
25,000
539
4.34
Subordinated debt
44,373
1,469
6.68
33,000
887
5.41
Junior subordinated debt
8,063
374
9.35
Total borrowings
179,787
4,866
5.46
90,535
2,321
5.16
Total interest-bearing
3,585,247
46,016
2.59
%
2,635,591
39,139
2.99
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
886,193
618,433
Other liabilities
55,298
48,159
Stockholders' equity
484,783
340,725
Total liabilities and
$
5,011,521
$
3,642,908
Net interest income/spread
$
83,165
3.00
%
$
39,180
1.58
%
Net interest margin
3.60
%
2.29
%
Tax-equivalent adjustments:
Loans
$
1,209
$
749
Investments
211
197
Total adjustments
$
1,420
$
946
The average balances of assets and liabilities, corresponding interest income and expense and resulting average yields or rates paid are summarized as follows. Averages for earning assets include nonaccrual loans. Investment averages include available for sale securities at amortized cost. Income on investment securities and loans is adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the prevailing federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Details of Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)
(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Three months ended
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Net interest income:
Interest income:
Loans, net:
Taxable
$
57,459
$
55,212
$
57,048
$
59,412
$
34,406
Tax-exempt
2,914
2,842
2,834
2,910
1,771
Total loans, net
60,373
58,054
59,882
62,322
36,177
Investments:
Taxable
4,644
4,175
4,399
4,794
1,906
Tax-exempt
505
501
502
520
470
Total investments
5,149
4,676
4,901
5,314
2,376
Interest on interest-bearing balances in other banks
96
113
113
150
115
Federal funds sold
435
285
1,608
1,218
179
Total interest income
66,053
63,128
66,504
69,004
38,847
Interest expense:
Deposits
20,303
20,847
24,718
26,398
18,114
Short-term borrowings
410
225
474
550
633
Long-term debt
1,211
1,177
1,389
1,389
269
Subordinated debt
1,026
443
444
443
444
Junior subordinated debt
188
186
267
260
Total interest expense
23,138
22,878
27,292
29,040
19,460
Net interest income
$
42,915
$
40,250
$
39,212
$
39,964
$
19,387
Loans, net:
Taxable
6.22
%
6.05
%
6.04
%
6.24
%
5.25
%
Tax-exempt
4.14
%
4.11
%
4.05
%
4.16
%
3.20
%
Total loans, net
6.07
%
5.92
%
5.90
%
6.09
%
5.09
%
Investments:
Taxable
3.45
%
3.05
%
3.23
%
3.12
%
1.73
%
Tax-exempt
2.33
%
2.33
%
2.29
%
2.31
%
2.19
%
Total investments
3.29
%
2.95
%
3.10
%
3.02
%
1.80
%
Interest-bearing balances with banks
4.19
%
4.09
%
4.93
%
5.55
%
5.28
%
Federal funds sold
4.46
%
4.45
%
4.94
%
5.26
%
5.68
%
Total interest-earning assets
5.68
%
5.50
%
5.51
%
5.63
%
4.58
%
Interest expense:
Deposits
2.41
%
2.46
%
2.75
%
2.91
%
2.92
%
Short-term borrowings
4.62
%
4.52
%
4.80
%
4.98
%
5.61
%
Long-term debt
4.81
%
4.88
%
4.97
%
4.94
%
4.33
%
Subordinated debt
7.40
%
5.44
%
5.35
%
5.34
%
5.41
%
Junior subordinated debt
9.34
%
9.37
%
13.23
%
12.93
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2.60
%
2.58
%
2.88
%
3.04
%
3.01
%
Net interest spread
3.08
%
2.92
%
2.62
%
2.59
%
1.57
%
Net interest margin
3.69
%
3.50
%
3.25
%
3.26
%
2.29
%
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
At period end
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$
60,173
$
60,125
$
47,029
$
97,090
$
41,234
Interest-bearing balances in other banks
9,646
9,196
8,593
10,286
8,722
Federal funds sold
105,920
7,781
80,229
178,093
Investment securities:
Available for sale
505,181
503,043
526,329
562,486
385,240
Held to maturity
75,137
76,689
78,184
79,861
81,598
Equity investments carried at fair value
2,494
2,500
2,430
3,921
78
Total investments
582,812
582,232
606,943
646,268
466,916
Loans held for sale
547
420
803
Loans
3,997,525
3,991,539
3,993,505
4,069,683
2,869,553
Less: allowance for credit losses
40,890
41,054
41,776
39,341
23,123
Net loans
3,956,635
3,950,485
3,951,729
4,030,342
2,846,430
Goodwill
75,986
75,986
75,986
76,958
63,370
Premises and equipment, net
76,896
72,492
73,283
75,877
58,565
Bank owned life insurance
87,635
87,953
87,429
87,401
49,955
Deferred tax assets
31,647
32,628
35,688
33,078
14,460
Accrued interest receivable
15,854
16,436
15,632
17,979
13,326
Other intangible assets, net
30,778
32,488
34,197
35,907
Other assets
73,350
71,136
74,919
70,056
53,077
Total assets
$
5,107,879
$
4,999,358
$
5,091,657
$
5,360,138
$
3,616,055
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
899,597
$
901,398
$
935,516
$
927,864
$
620,971
Interest-bearing
3,387,752
3,415,529
3,472,036
3,710,000
2,443,988
Total deposits
4,287,349
4,316,927
4,407,552
4,637,864
3,064,959
Short-term borrowings
76,340
14,840
15,900
37,346
104,250
Long-term debt
103,449
88,403
98,637
111,489
25,000
Subordinated debt
83,164
33,000
33,000
33,000
33,000
Junior subordinated debt
8,088
8,063
8,039
8,015
Accrued interest payable
4,640
5,439
5,503
6,829
5,507
Other liabilities
50,753
50,832
54,076
50,544
42,532
Total liabilities
4,613,783
4,517,504
4,622,707
4,885,087
3,275,248
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
20,015
20,014
19,995
19,993
14,122
Capital surplus
250,468
250,488
250,695
250,578
122,449
Retained earnings
258,601
247,806
238,955
239,021
249,511
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(34,988)
(36,454)
(40,695)
(34,541)
(45,275)
Total stockholders' equity
494,096
481,854
468,950
475,051
340,807
Total liabilities and stockholders'
$
5,107,879
$
4,999,358
$
5,091,657
$
5,360,138
$
3,616,055
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Loan and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
At period end
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Commercial
Taxable
$
595,042
$
570,966
$
556,630
$
616,369
$
411,112
Non-taxable
278,026
282,031
279,390
273,710
220,893
Total
873,068
852,997
836,020
890,079
632,005
Real estate
Commercial real estate
2,252,574
2,275,241
2,294,113
2,309,588
1,793,652
Residential
573,864
560,067
551,383
550,590
369,671
Total
2,826,438
2,835,308
2,845,496
2,860,178
2,163,323
Consumer
Indirect Auto
104,618
108,819
117,914
130,380
66,792
Consumer Other
13,929
14,209
14,955
15,580
7,433
Total
118,547
123,028
132,869
145,960
74,225
Equipment Financing
179,472
180,206
179,120
173,466
Total
$
3,997,525
$
3,991,539
$
3,993,505
$
4,069,683
$
2,869,553
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
At quarter end
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Nonperforming assets:
Nonaccrual/restructured loans
$
17,390
$
23,002
$
22,499
$
20,949
$
7,116
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
72
655
458
569
Foreclosed assets
27
27
27
27
Total nonperforming assets
$
17,462
$
23,684
$
22,984
$
21,545
$
7,143
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Three months ended
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Allowance for credit losses:
Beginning balance
$
41,054
$
41,776
$
39,341
$
23,123
$
22,597
Merger-related adjustments - Non PCD Loans
14,328
Merger-related adjustments - PCD Loans
1,841
Charge-offs
1,151
1,233
1,108
534
135
Recoveries
1,226
311
174
453
65
(Credit to) provision for credit losses
(239)
200
3,369
130
596
Ending balance
$
40,890
$
41,054
$
41,776
$
39,341
$
23,123
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Deposit and Liquidity Detail (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
At period end
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Interest-bearing deposits:
Money market accounts
$
971,136
$
967,661
$
936,239
$
1,018,575
$
690,631
Interest-bearing demand and NOW accounts
1,200,911
1,177,507
1,238,853
1,229,083
715,890
Savings accounts
500,680
502,851
492,180
509,412
397,827
Time deposits less than $250
543,257
599,127
620,725
824,791
504,879
Time deposits $250 or more
171,768
168,383
184,039
128,139
134,761
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,387,752
3,415,529
3,472,036
3,710,000
2,443,988
Noninterest-bearing deposits
899,597
901,398
935,516
927,864
620,971
Total deposits
$
4,287,349
$
4,316,927
$
4,407,552
$
4,637,864
$
3,064,959
June 30, 2025
At period end
Amount
Percent of Total
Number of accounts
Average Balance
Deposit Detail:
Retail
$
1,799,773
42.0
%
95,276
$
19
Commercial
1,592,947
37.2
18,474
86
Municipal
696,601
16.2
2,445
285
Brokered
198,028
4.6
17
11,649
Total Deposits
$
4,287,349
100.0
%
116,212
$
37
Uninsured
$
1,315,345
30.7
%
Insured
2,972,004
69.3
December 31, 2024
At period end
Amount
Percent of Total
Number of accounts
Average Balance
Deposit Detail:
Retail
$
1,779,729
40.4
%
98,583
$
18
Commercial
1,538,757
34.9
18,675
82
Municipal
832,665
18.9
2,427
343
Brokered
256,401
5.8
28
9,157
Total Deposits
$
4,407,552
100.0
%
119,713
$
37
Uninsured
$
1,381,492
31.3
%
Insured
3,026,060
68.7
Total Available
At June 30, 2025
Total Available
Outstanding
for Future Liquidity
FHLB advances (1)
$
1,647,028
$
514,902
$
1,132,126
Federal Reserve - Discount Window
426,801
426,801
Correspondent bank lines of credit
18,000
18,000
Other sources of liquidity:
Brokered deposits
766,182
198,028
568,154
Unencumbered securities
174,563
174,563
Total sources of liquidity
$
3,032,574
$
712,930
$
2,319,644
(1)
Outstanding balance of FHLB advances includes letters of credit used to collateralize public fund deposits.
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Average quarterly balances
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Assets:
Loans, net:
Taxable
$
3,707,650
$
3,698,124
$
3,757,273
$
3,790,138
$
2,637,164
Tax-exempt
282,406
280,555
278,429
278,496
222,655
Total loans, net
3,990,056
3,978,679
4,035,702
4,068,634
2,859,819
Investments:
Taxable
540,424
555,910
541,526
611,032
443,146
Tax-exempt
86,899
87,072
87,419
89,532
86,418
Total investments
627,323
642,982
628,945
700,564
529,564
Interest-bearing balances with banks
9,186
11,197
9,116
10,820
8,763
Federal funds sold
39,084
25,979
129,517
92,171
12,672
Total interest-earning assets
4,665,649
4,658,837
4,803,280
4,872,189
3,410,818
Other assets
348,685
349,840
400,179
419,005
198,248
Total assets
$
5,014,334
$
5,008,677
$
5,203,459
$
5,291,194
$
3,609,066
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
Deposits:
Interest-bearing
$
3,373,916
$
3,437,355
$
3,573,321
$
3,607,405
$
2,496,298
Noninterest-bearing
897,212
875,053
904,274
908,776
620,256
Total deposits
4,271,128
4,312,408
4,477,595
4,516,181
3,116,554
Short-term borrowings
35,587
20,176
39,319
43,895
45,383
Long-term debt
101,066
97,769
111,135
111,804
25,000
Subordinated debt
55,622
33,000
33,000
33,000
33,000
Junior subordinated debt
8,075
8,050
8,026
8,000
Other liabilities
52,608
58,018
56,445
96,177
48,630
Total liabilities
4,524,086
4,529,421
4,725,520
4,809,057
3,268,567
Stockholders' equity
490,248
479,256
477,939
482,137
340,499
Total liabilities and stockholders'
$
5,014,334
$
5,008,677
$
5,203,459
$
5,291,194
$
3,609,066
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Three months ended
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Core net income per share:
Net income (loss) GAAP
$
16,956
$
15,009
$
6,087
$
(4,337)
$
3,282
Adjustments:
Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans
14,328
Less: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans tax adjustment
1,885
Add: Acquisition related expenses
66
154
4,990
9,653
1,071
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
14
34
1,089
1,270
122
Core net income
$
17,008
$
15,129
$
9,988
$
16,489
$
4,231
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
10,082,260
10,043,186
10,051,337
10,044,449
7,114,115
Core net income per diluted share
$
1.69
$
1.51
$
0.99
$
1.64
$
0.59
Tangible book value:
Total stockholders' equity
$
494,096
$
481,854
$
468,950
$
475,051
$
340,807
Less: Goodwill
75,986
75,986
76,325
76,958
63,370
Less: Other intangible assets, net
30,778
32,488
34,197
35,907
Total tangible stockholders' equity
$
387,332
$
373,380
$
358,428
$
362,186
$
277,437
Common shares outstanding
9,994,696
9,995,483
9,990,724
9,994,648
7,057,258
Tangible book value per share
$
38.75
$
37.35
$
35.88
$
36.24
$
39.31
Core return on average stockholders' equity:
Net income (loss) GAAP
$
16,956
$
15,009
$
6,087
$
(4,337)
$
3,282
Adjustments:
Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans
14,328
Less: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans tax adjustment
1,885
Add: Acquisition related expenses
66
154
4,990
9,653
1,071
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
14
34
1,089
1,270
122
Core net income
$
17,008
$
15,129
$
9,988
$
16,489
$
4,231
Average stockholders' equity
$
490,248
$
479,256
$
477,939
$
482,137
$
340,499
Core return on average stockholders' equity
13.92
%
12.80
%
8.31
%
13.61
%
5.00
%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity:
Net income (loss) GAAP
$
16,956
$
15,009
$
6,087
$
(4,337)
$
3,282
Average stockholders' equity
$
490,248
$
479,256
$
477,939
$
482,137
$
340,499
Less: average intangibles
106,764
109,386
112,399
113,032
63,370
Average tangible stockholders' equity
$
383,484
$
369,870
$
365,540
$
369,105
$
277,129
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity
17.73
%
16.46
%
6.62
%
(4.67)
%
4.76
%
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:
Net income (loss) GAAP
$
16,956
$
15,009
$
6,087
$
(4,337)
$
3,282
Adjustments:
Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans
14,328
Less: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans tax adjustment
1,885
Add: Acquisition related expenses
66
154
4,990
9,653
1,071
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
14
34
1,089
1,270
122
Core net income
$
17,008
$
15,129
$
9,988
$
16,489
$
4,231
Average stockholders' equity
$
490,248
$
479,256
$
477,939
$
482,137
$
340,499
Less: average intangibles
106,764
109,386
112,399
113,032
63,370
Average tangible stockholders' equity
$
383,484
$
369,870
$
365,540
$
369,105
$
277,129
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity
17.79
%
16.59
%
10.87
%
17.77
%
6.14
%
Core return on average assets:
Net income (loss) GAAP
$
16,956
$
15,009
$
6,087
$
(4,337)
$
3,282
Adjustments:
Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans
14,328
Less: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans tax adjustment
1,885
Add: Acquisition related expenses
66
154
4,990
9,653
1,071
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
14
34
1,089
1,270
122
Core net income
$
17,008
$
15,129
$
9,988
$
16,489
$
4,231
Average assets
$
5,014,334
$
5,008,677
$
5,203,459
$
5,291,194
$
3,609,066
Core return on average assets
1.36
%
1.23
%
0.76
%
1.24
%
0.47
%
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) per share:
Income (Loss) before taxes (GAAP)
$
20,421
$
18,251
$
5,815
$
(4,994)
$
3,703
Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans
14,328
Add: (Credit to) provision for credit losses
(239)
200
3,369
130
596
Add: (Credit to) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
172
(202)
452
(785)
(197)
PPNR (non-GAAP)
$
20,354
$
18,249
$
9,636
$
8,679
$
4,102
Average common shares outstanding-diluted
10,082,260
10,043,186
10,051,337
10,044,449
7,114,115
PPNR per share (non-GAAP)
$
2.02
$
1.82
$
0.96
$
0.86
$
0.58
Core pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) per share:
Income (Loss) before taxes (GAAP)
$
20,421
$
18,251
$
5,815
$
(4,994)
$
3,703
Add: Acquisition related expenses
66
154
4,990
9,653
1,071
Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans
14,328
Add: (Credit to) provision for credit losses
(239)
200
3,369
130
596
Add: (Credit to) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
172
(202)
452
(785)
(197)
Core PPNR (non-GAAP)
$
20,420
$
18,403
$
14,626
$
18,332
$
5,173
Average common shares outstanding-diluted
10,082,260
10,043,186
10,051,337
10,044,449
7,114,115
Core PPNR per share (non-GAAP)
$
2.03
$
1.83
$
1.46
$
1.83
$
0.73
(1)
Current year quarters and fourth quarter 2024 tax adjustments use a rate of 21.8%, prior quarters use the effective tax rate for the quarter.
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
June 30
June 30
Six months ended
2025
2024
Core net income per share:
Net income GAAP
$
31,965
$
6,748
Adjustments:
Add: Acquisition related expenses
220
1,557
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
48
183
Core net income
$
32,137
$
8,122
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
10,062,831
7,108,113
Core net income per diluted share
$
3.19
$
1.14
Core return on average stockholders' equity:
Net income GAAP
$
31,965
$
6,748
Adjustments:
Add: Acquisition related expenses
220
1,557
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
48
183
Core net income
$
32,137
$
8,122
Average stockholders' equity
484,783
340,725
Core return on average stockholders' equity
13.37
%
4.79
%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity:
Net income GAAP
$
31,965
$
6,748
Average stockholders' equity
484,783
340,725
Less: average intangibles
108,562
63,375
Average tangible stockholders' equity
$
376,221
$
277,350
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity
17.13
%
4.89
%
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:
Net income GAAP
$
31,965
$
6,748
Adjustments:
Add: Acquisition related expenses
220
1,557
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
48
183
Core net income
$
32,137
$
8,122
Average stockholders' equity
484,783
340,725
Less: average intangibles
108,562
63,375
Average tangible stockholders' equity
$
376,221
$
277,350
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity
17.23
%
5.89
%
Core return on average assets:
Net income GAAP
$
31,965
$
6,748
Adjustments:
Add: Acquisition related expenses
220
1,557
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
48
183
Core net income
$
32,137
$
8,122
Average assets
5,011,521
3,642,908
Core return on average assets
1.29
%
0.45
%
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) per share:
Income before taxes (GAAP)
$
38,672
$
7,647
Add: (Credit to) provision for credit losses
(39)
1,304
Add: (Credit to) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
(30)
290
PPNR (non-GAAP)
$
38,603
$
9,241
Average common shares outstanding-diluted
10,062,831
7,108,113
PPNR per share (non-GAAP)
$
3.84
$
1.30
Core pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) per share:
Income before taxes (GAAP)
$
38,672
$
7,647
Add: Acquisition related expenses
220
1,557
Add: (Credit to) provision for credit losses
(39)
1,304
Add: (Credit to) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
(30)
290
Core PPNR (non-GAAP)
$
38,823
$
10,798
Average common shares outstanding-diluted
10,062,831
7,108,113
Core PPNR per share (non-GAAP)
$
3.86
$
1.52
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of FTE net interest income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:
Three months ended June 30
2025
2024
Interest income (GAAP)
$
65,335
$
38,376
Adjustment to FTE
718
471
Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)
66,053
38,847
Interest expense
23,138
19,460
Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)
$
42,915
$
19,387
Six months ended June 30
2025
2024
Interest income (GAAP)
$
127,761
$
77,373
Adjustment to FTE
1,420
946
Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)
129,181
78,319
Interest expense
46,016
39,139
Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)
$
83,165
$
39,180
The efficiency ratio is noninterest expenses, less amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related costs, as a percentage of FTE net interest income plus noninterest income. The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of the efficiency ratio to GAAP for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:
Three months ended June 30
2025
2024
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$
28,262
$
18,171
Less: Amortization of intangible assets expense
1,684
Less: Acquisition related expenses
66
1,071
Noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
26,512
17,100
Net interest income (GAAP)
42,197
18,916
Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment
718
471
Noninterest income (GAAP)
6,247
3,554
Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities
(6)
(12)
Less: Gains on sale of fixed assets
13
Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$
49,168
$
22,940
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
53.92
%
74.54
%
Six months ended June 30
2025
2024
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$
55,615
$
36,230
Less: Amortization of intangible assets expense
3,367
Less: Acquisition related expenses
220
1,557
Noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
52,028
34,673
Net interest income (GAAP)
81,745
38,234
Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment
1,420
946
Noninterest income (GAAP)
12,503
6,947
Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities
65
(20)
Less: Gains on sale of fixed assets
680
4
Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$
94,923
$
46,143
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
54.81
%
75.14
%
