Peoples Financial Services Corp. Reports Unaudited Second Quarter and Year to Date 2025 Earnings

Peoples reported net income of $17.0 million, or $1.68 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to net income of $15.0 million, or $1.49 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Return on average assets ("ROAA") and return on average equity ("ROAE") for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 1.36% and 13.87% on an annualized basis compared to 1.22% and 12.70% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Net income on a linked-quarter basis, increased primarily due to higher net interest income and a lower provision for credit losses.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net income was $32.0 million, or $3.18 per diluted share, compared to $6.7 million, or $0.95 per diluted share for the comparable period of 2024. The increase in net income for the current period of $25.3 million was due primarily to higher net interest income and noninterest income, and a lower provision for credit losses which more than offset an increase in noninterest expenses. On July 1, 2024, the Company completed its merger with FNCB Bancorp, Inc. ("FNCB," such merger the "FNCB merger"). Higher levels of interest-earning assets, higher transaction volumes and purchase accounting related accretion resulting from the FNCB merger resulted in the increase in net interest income and noninterest income when compared to the prior year period.

Gerard A. Champi, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "One year ago, we merged with FNCB Bancorp, Inc. with the belief that together, we would be stronger. Today, our performance affirms that belief - our net income, earnings per share, net interest margin, efficiency ratio and asset quality all reflect the strength of our combined organization as we continue to build on the synergies and efficiencies of the FNCB merger."

The Company's financial results for any periods ended prior to July 1, 2024, only reflect Peoples results on a stand-alone basis. As a result of the FNCB merger, the Company's financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods.

In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), Peoples routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity, core net income and pre-provision revenue ratios, and tax-equivalent net interest income and related ratios, among others. The reported results included in this release contain items, which Peoples considers non-core, namely acquisition related expenses, nonrecurring provisions for non-purchase credit deteriorated ("non-PCD") loans and gain or loss on the sale of securities available for sale. Peoples believes the reported non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Peoples uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions.

NOTABLES IN THE QUARTER

Paid a second quarter dividend of $0.6175 per share, representing an increase of 50.6% over the per share dividend for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and equal to the per share dividend for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Allowance for credit losses to loans was 1.02% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.03% at March 31, 2025 and 1.05% at December 31, 2024.

ROAA for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 13.87% on an annualized basis compared to 12.70% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 3.87% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

ROAE for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 1.36% on an annualized basis compared to 1.22% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 0.37% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

The efficiency ratio 1 , a non-GAAP measure, was 53.92% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 55.77% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 75.14% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

, a non-GAAP measure, was 53.92% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 55.77% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 75.14% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Book value per common share at June 30, 2025 was $49.44 compared to $48.21 and $48.29 at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.

Tangible book value per common share 1 , a non-GAAP measure, was $38.75 at June 30, 2025 compared to $37.35 and $39.31 at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.

, a non-GAAP measure, was $38.75 at June 30, 2025 compared to $37.35 and $39.31 at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. In June 2025, the Company called and redeemed $33.0 million of its subordinated notes due in June 2030 that repriced to 9.08% and issued $85.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.75% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due June 2035 at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount.

INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

Net interest margin ("NIM"), calculated on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, a non-GAAP measure 1 , for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 3.69%, an increase of 19 basis points compared to 3.50% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The net accretion impact of purchase accounting marks was $4.0 million and $3.7 million of net interest income in each period, which represented 35 basis points and 32 basis points of NIM for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.

, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 3.69%, an increase of 19 basis points compared to 3.50% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The net accretion impact of purchase accounting marks was $4.0 million and $3.7 million of net interest income in each period, which represented 35 basis points and 32 basis points of NIM for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets, a non-GAAP measure 1 , increased 18 basis point to 5.68% during the three months ended June 30, 2025 from 5.50% during the three months ended March 31, 2025.

, increased 18 basis point to 5.68% during the three months ended June 30, 2025 from 5.50% during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The cost of funds, which represents the average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities, increased 2 basis points to 2.60% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 when compared to 2.58% during the three months ended March 31, 2025.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 5 basis points during the three months ended June 30, 2025 to 2.41% from 2.46% in the three months ended March 31, 2025.

The cost of total deposits, which includes the impact of noninterest-bearing deposits was 1.91% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of 5 basis points from 1.96% for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

The cost of total borrowings for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 5.68%, an increase of 50 basis points from 5.18% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 due in part to the issuance during the quarter of $85.0 million in aggregate principal amount of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due June 2035 at an initial fixed rate through June 2030 of 7.75%.

Second Quarter 2025 Results - Comparison to First Quarter 2025

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 increased $2.7 million to $42.2 million from $39.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. FTE net interest income, a non-GAAP measure1, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 increased $2.7 million or 6.6% to $42.9 million from $40.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The increase in FTE net interest income was due to a $2.9 million increase in tax-equivalent interest income that was partially offset by a $0.2 million increase in interest expense.

Higher interest income resulted from loan and investment cash flow repricing at higher rates, an increase to the volume of interest-earning assets, higher loan accretion from the loans acquired in the FNCB merger, and accelerated investment accretion from corporate bond redemptions. Average loans, net, increased $11.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the prior three month period ended March 31, 2025. Average investments totaled $627.3 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025 and $643.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025, a decrease of $15.7 million. Average federal funds sold increased $13.1 million to $39.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $26.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

The increase in interest expense, comparing the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, was due primarily to an increase in borrowing costs, which were partially offset by lower deposit costs. The Company's cost of borrowings increased 50 basis points to 5.68% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to 5.18% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The total cost of deposits decreased 5 basis points to 1.91% during the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to 1.96% for the prior quarter. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 5 basis points to 2.41% from 2.46% in the prior quarter.

Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased $22.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025. Average interest-bearing deposits decreased $63.4 million and represented 79.0% of total average deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to 79.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Average noninterest-bearing deposits increased $22.2 million and represented 21.0% of total average deposits in the three months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to 20.3% in the three months ended March 31, 2025. Short-term borrowings averaged $35.6 million for the three month period ended June 30, 2025 at an average cost of 4.62% compared to $20.2 million at an average cost of 4.52% during the three months ended March 31, 2025. Long-term debt averaged $101.1 million for the three month period ended June 30, 2025 at an average cost of 4.81% compared to $97.8 million at an average cost of 4.88% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Subordinated debt averaged $55.6 million for the three month period ended June 30, 2025 at an average cost of 7.40% compared to $33.0 million at an average cost of 5.44% for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, $0.2 million was credited to the provision for credit losses compared to an expense of $0.2 million in the prior quarter. The provision for the second quarter of 2025 declined from the previous quarter due mainly to the Bank reporting net recoveries for the quarter and a reduction in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans associated with a reduction in nonperforming loans. This was offset by an increase in pooled loan reserves for the Company's equipment financing loans, resulting from the model loss rate increasing due to changes in loan delinquencies, charge-offs and risk rating migration along with an increase in qualitative factor reserve requirements.

Noninterest income was $6.2 million and $6.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. Quarterly changes in noninterest income included increased merchant servicing income, higher swap origination revenue, net gains on equity investments and recovery of a pre-merger loss. The prior quarter included a $0.7 million gain on the sale of the Company's former corporate headquarters in Scranton, PA.

Noninterest expense increased $0.9 million to $28.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from $27.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Salaries and employee benefits were $0.3 million higher due to the accrual of year-end cash incentives, offset in part by lower payroll taxes and retirement benefits expenses. Net occupancy and equipment expense decreased $0.3 million from the prior quarter which included seasonal snow removal and higher utility expenses. Other expenses increased $1.1 million to $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2025 from $4.4 million for the prior quarter, which included a $0.4 million increase in account processing expenses, $0.3 million increase in legal and professional fees expense and $0.2 million expense for the reserve on off balance sheet commitments.

Income tax expense was $3.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $3.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The effective tax rate was 17.0% and 17.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. The quarter's lower tax rate was due to the impact of tax-exempt income and bank owned life insurance (BOLI) income, combined with an increase in low income housing tax credits.

Six-Month Results - Comparison to Prior Year First Six Months

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 increased $43.5 million to $81.7 million from $38.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. FTE net interest income, a non-GAAP measure1, for the six months ended June 30, 2025 increased $44.0 million to $83.2 million from $39.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Tax-equivalent interest income, a non-GAAP measure1, increased $50.9 million to $129.2 million due to higher levels of interest-earning assets such as loans and investments and an additional $8.5 million from accretion of purchase accounting marks on loans. Average loans increased $1.1 billion and average investments increased $103.4 million comparing the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, primarily due to assets the Company acquired in the FNCB merger. The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets was 5.59% for the first six months of 2025 compared to 4.57% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Loan yields increased 92 basis points to 5.99% while investment yields increased 132 basis point to 3.12% for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities during the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 decreased 40 basis points to 2.59% from 2.99% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 as the cost of interest-bearing deposit products and short-term borrowing costs decreased. Partially offsetting these declines were increases to long-term borrowings, subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt. On June 6, 2025, the Company issued $85 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.75% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due June 2035 and subsequently on June 30 redeemed all $33 million of its June 2020 issuance of subordinated debt that repriced at 9.08% on June 1, 2025.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, a credit to the provision for credit losses of $39 thousand was recorded compared to a prior year provision of $1.3 million. The decrease was due to a reduction in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans associated with a reduction in nonperforming loans along with a decline in the overall model loss rate due primarily to a significant reduction on balances of existing loans in various segments offset somewhat by an overall increase in qualitative factors due mainly to changing loan balances.

Noninterest income was $12.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and $6.9 million for the comparable period ended June 30, 2024. These increases were attributable to the increased size and scale of the Company following the merger. During the period, service charges and fees increased $3.2 million, a $0.7 million gain on the sale of fixed assets due to the sale of the Company's former corporate headquarters located in Scranton, PA was recorded, wealth management income increased $0.5 million, BOLI cash surrender value increased $0.5 million and merchant services income increased $0.4 million.

Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $55.6 million, an increase of $19.4 million from $36.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Almost all noninterest expense line items increased as a result of the FNCB merger and the expanded operations of the newly combined Company. Salaries and employee benefits expenses increased $10.0 million compared to the year ago period due to the addition of 195 full time equivalent employees from the FNCB merger. Occupancy and equipment expenses were higher by $3.6 million in the current period due to increased technology costs related to system integration and increased account and transaction volumes, and higher facilities costs. Amortization of intangible assets totaled $3.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. There was no amortization expense recorded for the comparable period of 2024.

The provision for income taxes for the six months ended June 30, 2025 totaled $6.7 million and the effective tax rate was 17.3% as compared to $0.9 million and 11.80% in the prior period.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

At June 30, 2025, total assets, loans, and deposits were $5.1 billion, $4.0 billion, and $4.3 billion, respectively.

Total loans increased $4.0 million during the first six months to $4.0 billion at June 30, 2025. Increases in commercial loans, residential real estate loans and equipment financing loans, were partially offset by reductions in commercial real estate, indirect auto, and other consumer loans.

Total investments were $582.8 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $606.9 million at December 31, 2024. At June 30, 2025, the available for sale securities totaled $505.2 million and the held to maturity securities totaled $75.1 million. The unrealized loss on the available for sale securities decreased $7.5 million from $49.0 million at December 31, 2024, to $41.5 million at June 30, 2025. The unrealized losses on the held to maturity portfolio totaled $10.9 million and $13.0 million at June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Total deposits decreased $120.2 million to $4.3 billion at June 30, 2025, due primarily to seasonal outflows of non-maturity deposits and reductions in brokered CDs. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $35.9 million to $899.6 million at June 30, 2025 from $935.5 million at December 31, 2025 and interest-bearing deposits decreased $84.3 million to $3.4 billion at June 30, 2025. Additionally, the Company had $198.0 million and $256.4 million of longer-term brokered CDs at June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively. During the six months ended June 30, 2025 $119.0 million in higher rate brokered CDs were called and replaced with lower cost brokered CDs.

The Company's deposit base consisted of 42.0% retail accounts, 37.2% commercial accounts, 16.2% municipal relationships and 4.6% brokered deposits at June 30, 2025. At June 30, 2025, total estimated uninsured deposits were $1.3 billion, or approximately 30.7% of total deposits. Included in the uninsured total at June 30, 2025, were $513.6 million of municipal deposits collateralized by letters of credit issued by the FHLB and pledged investment securities, and $2.0 million of affiliate company deposits.

In addition to deposit gathering and current long-term debt, the Company has additional sources of liquidity available such as cash and cash equivalents, overnight borrowings from the FHLB, the Federal Reserve's Discount Window, correspondent bank lines of credit, brokered deposit capacity and unencumbered securities. At June 30, 2025, available borrowing capacity totaled $1.1 billion at the FHLB and $426.8 million at the Federal Reserve's Discount Window. At June 30, 2025, the Company had $175.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, an increase of $39.8 million from $135.9 million at December 31, 2024. For additional information on the deposit portfolio and additional sources of liquidity, see the tables on page 15.

The Company maintained its well capitalized position at June 30, 2025. Stockholders' equity equaled $494.1 million or $49.44 per share at June 30, 2025, compared to $469.0 million or $46.94 per share at December 31, 2024. The increase in stockholders' equity from December 31, 2024, is primarily attributable to net income less dividends to shareholders and a $5.7 million decrease to accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCL") resulting from a reduction in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities. The net after tax unrealized loss on available for sale securities included in AOCL at June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, was $32.5 million and $38.3 million, respectively.

Tangible book value1, a non-GAAP measure, increased to $38.75 per share at June 30, 2025, from $35.88 per share at December 31, 2024. Dividends declared for the six months ended June 30, 2025 amounted to $1.235 per share.

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

Nonperforming assets, which include nonperforming loans, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing, and foreclosed assets, were $17.4 million or 0.44% of loans, net, and foreclosed assets at June 30, 2025, compared to $23.0 million or 0.58% of loans, net, and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2024. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets were 0.34% at June 30, 2025, compared to 0.45% at December 31, 2024. At June 30, 2025, the Company had no foreclosed property compared to one foreclosed property recorded at $27 thousand at December 31, 2024.

During the six months ended June 30, 2025, net charge-offs totaled $0.8 million and the credit to the provision for credit losses was $39 thousand. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, net recoveries were $0.1 million and the credit to the provision for credit losses was $0.2 million. The allowance for credit losses equaled $40.9 million or 1.02% of loans, net, at June 30, 2025, compared to $41.8 million or 1.05% of loans, net, at December 31, 2024.

About Peoples:

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is the bank holding company of Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, an independent community bank serving its retail and commercial customers through 39 full-service community banking offices located within Allegheny, Bucks, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming Counties in Pennsylvania, Middlesex County in New Jersey and Broome County in New York. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and government entities. Peoples' business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, and local and timely decision making. For more information visit psbt.com.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

We make statements in this press release, and we may from time to time make other statements regarding our outlook or expectations for future financial or operating results and/or other matters regarding or affecting Peoples Financial Services Corp. and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Peoples") and other statements that are not historical facts that are considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "intend" and "potential." For these statements, Peoples claims the protection of the statutory safe harbors for forward-looking statements.

Peoples cautions you that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to: macroeconomic trends, including interest rates and inflation and their effect on our investment values; the effects of any recession in the United States; the impact on financial markets from geopolitical conflict, including from wars, military conflict or trade policies, including tariffs, retaliatory tariffs, tariff counter-measures, or the threat of such actions; impairment charges relating to our investment portfolio; credit risks in connection with our lending activities; the economic health of our market area; our exposure to commercial and industrial, construction, commercial real estate, and equipment finance loans; our ability to maintain an adequate allowance for credit losses; access to liquidity; the strength of our customer deposit levels; unrealized losses; reliance on our subsidiaries; accounting procedures, policies and requirements; changes in the value of goodwill; future pension plan costs; our ability to retain key personnel; the strength of our disclosure controls and procedures; environmental liabilities; reliance on third-party vendors and service providers; competition from non-bank entities; the development and us of AI in business processes, services, and products; our ability to prevent, detect and respond to cybersecurity threats and incidents; a failure of information technology, whether due to a breach, cybersecurity incident, or ability to keep pace with growth and developments; our ability to comply with privacy and data protection requirements; changes in U.S. or regional economic conditions; our ability to compete effectively in our industry; the soundness of other financial institutions; adverse changes (or the threat of such changes) in laws and regulations; fiscal and monetary policies of the federal government and its agencies; a failure to meet minimum capital requirements; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the FNCB merger; future acquisitions or a change in control; and other factors that may be described in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, Peoples assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Summary Data Peoples Financial Services Corp. Five Quarter Trend (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)







































June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30





2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Key performance data:































Share and per share amounts:































Net income (loss)

$ 1.68

$ 1.49

$ 0.61

$ (0.43)

$ 0.46

Core net income (1)

$ 1.69

$ 1.51

$ 0.99

$ 1.64

$ 0.59

Core net income (PPNR) (1)

$ 2.03

$ 1.83

$ 1.46

$ 1.83

$ 0.73

Cash dividends declared

$ 0.62

$ 0.62

$ 0.62

$ 0.62

$ 0.41

Book value

$ 49.44

$ 48.21

$ 46.94

$ 47.53

$ 48.29

Tangible book value (1)

$ 38.75

$ 37.35

$ 35.88

$ 36.24

$ 39.31

Market value:































High

$ 51.21

$ 53.70

$ 58.76

$ 50.49

$ 46.25

Low

$ 40.67

$ 44.47

$ 44.73

$ 41.44

$ 36.26

Closing

$ 49.37

$ 44.47

$ 51.18

$ 46.88

$ 45.54

Market capitalization

$ 493,438

$ 444,499

$ 511,325

$ 468,549

$ 321,388

Common shares outstanding



9,994,696



9,995,483



9,990,724



9,994,648



7,057,258

Selected ratios:































Return on average stockholders' equity



13.87 %

12.70 %

5.07 %

(3.58) %

3.87 % Core return on average stockholders' equity (1)



13.92 %

12.80 %

8.31 %

13.61 %

5.00 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1)



17.73 %

16.46 %

6.62 %

(4.67) %

4.76 % Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1)



17.79 %

16.59 %

10.87 %

17.77 %

6.14 % Return on average assets



1.36 %

1.22 %

0.47 %

(0.33) %

0.37 % Core return on average assets (1)



1.36 %

1.23 %

0.76 %

1.24 %

0.47 % Stockholders' equity to total assets



9.67 %

9.64 %

9.21 %

8.86 %

9.42 % Efficiency ratio (1)(2)



53.92 %

55.77 %

63.03 %

53.14 %

74.54 % Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and foreclosed assets



0.44 %

0.59 %

0.58 %

0.53 %

0.25 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.34 %

0.47 %

0.45 %

0.41 %

0.20 % Net charge-offs to average loans, net



0.00 %

0.09 %

0.09 %

0.01 %

0.01 % Allowance for credit losses to loans, net



1.02 %

1.03 %

1.05 %

0.97 %

0.81 % Interest-bearing assets yield (FTE) (3)



5.68 %

5.50 %

5.51 %

5.63 %

4.58 % Cost of funds



2.60 %

2.58 %

2.88 %

3.04 %

3.01 % Net interest spread (FTE) (3)



3.08 %

2.92 %

2.62 %

2.59 %

1.57 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1)(3)



3.69 %

3.50 %

3.25 %

3.26 %

2.29 %





(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures on pages 17-19. (2) Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses, divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income less net gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale and net gains (losses) on sales of fixed assets. (3) Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the federal statutory tax rate prevailing during the indicated periods of 21%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)



















June 30

June 30 Six months ended

2025

2024 Interest income:











Interest and fees on loans:











Taxable

$ 112,671

$ 68,447 Tax-exempt



4,547



2,817 Interest and dividends on investment securities:











Taxable



8,738



3,822 Tax-exempt



795



742 Dividends



81



4 Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks



209



235 Interest on federal funds sold



720



1,306 Total interest income



127,761



77,373 Interest expense:











Interest on deposits



41,150



36,818 Interest on short-term borrowings



635



895 Interest on long-term debt



2,388



539 Interest on subordinated debt



1,469



887 Interest on junior subordinated debt



374





Total interest expense



46,016



39,139 Net interest income



81,745



38,234 (Credit to) provision for credit losses



(39)



1,304 Net interest income after (credit to) provision for credit losses



81,784



36,930 Noninterest income:











Service charges, fees, commissions and other



7,068



3,921 Merchant services income



815



375 Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities



1,100



1,068 Wealth management income



1,269



777 Mortgage banking income



239



179 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance



1,061



565 Interest rate swap income



207



78 Net gains (losses) on equity investments



64



(20) Net gains on sale of fixed assets



680



4 Total noninterest income



12,503



6,947 Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits expense



27,242



17,289 Net occupancy and equipment expense



12,894



9,305 Acquisition related expenses



220



1,557 Amortization of intangible assets



3,367





FDIC insurance and assessments



1,998



1,098 Other expenses



9,894



6,981 Total noninterest expense



55,615



36,230 Income before income taxes



38,672



7,647 Provision for income tax expense



6,707



899 Net income

$ 31,965

$ 6,748 Other comprehensive income:











Unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale

$ 7,431

$ (2,423) Change in derivative fair value



(132)



1,239 Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income (loss)



1,592



(260) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax expense (benefit)



5,707



(924) Comprehensive income

$ 37,672

$ 5,824 Share and per share amounts:











Net income - basic

$ 3.20

$ 0.96 Net income - diluted



3.18



0.95 Cash dividends declared

$ 1.24

$ 0.82 Average common shares outstanding - basic



9,993,944



7,055,085 Average common shares outstanding - diluted



10,062,831



7,108,113

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)





































June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30 Three months ended

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024 Interest income:





























Interest and fees on loans:





























Taxable

$ 57,459

$ 55,212

$ 57,048

$ 59,412

$ 34,406 Tax-exempt



2,302



2,245



2,238



2,299



1,399 Interest and dividends on investment securities:





























Taxable



4,604



4,134



4,359



4,732



1,904 Tax-exempt



399



396



397



411



371 Dividends



40



41



40



62



2 Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks



96



113



113



150



115 Interest on federal funds sold



435



285



1,608



1,218



179 Total interest income



65,335



62,426



65,803



68,284



38,376 Interest expense:





























Interest on deposits



20,303



20,847



24,718



26,398



18,114 Interest on short-term borrowings



410



225



474



550



633 Interest on long-term debt



1,211



1,177



1,389



1,389



269 Interest on subordinated debt



1,026



443



444



443



444 Interest on junior subordinated debt



188



186



267



260





Total interest expense



23,138



22,878



27,292



29,040



19,460 Net interest income



42,197



39,548



38,511



39,244



18,916 (Credit to) provision for credit losses



(239)



200



3,369



14,458



596 Net interest income after (credit to) provision for credit

losses



42,436



39,348



35,142



24,786



18,320 Noninterest income:





























Service charges, fees, commissions and other



3,664



3,404



3,368



3,384



1,885 Merchant services income



584



231



298



223



260 Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities



563



537



553



649



517 Wealth management income



619



650



633



708



416 Mortgage banking income



125



114



126



84



87 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance



535



526



456



551



286 Interest rate swap income (loss)



164



43



260



(53)



102 Net (losses) gains on equity investments



(7)



71



(23)



175



(12) Net gains on sale of investment securities available for sale





















1





Net gains (losses) on sale of fixed assets









680



(165)



(3)



13 Total noninterest income



6,247



6,256



5,506



5,719



3,554 Noninterest expense:





























Salaries and employee benefits expense



13,761



13,481



15,287



13,170



8,450 Net occupancy and equipment expense



6,284



6,610



6,386



6,433



4,589 Acquisition related expenses



66



154



4,990



9,653



1,071 Amortization of intangible assets



1,684



1,683



1,702



1,665





FDIC insurance and assessments



976



1,022



1,251



809



504 Other expenses



5,491



4,403



5,217



3,769



3,557 Total noninterest expense



28,262



27,353



34,833



35,499



18,171 Income (loss) before income taxes



20,421



18,251



5,815



(4,994)



3,703 Income tax expense (benefit)



3,465



3,242



(272)



(657)



421 Net income (loss)

$ 16,956

$ 15,009

$ 6,087

$ (4,337)

$ 3,282 Other comprehensive income (loss):





























Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available for sale

$ 1,859

$ 5,572

$ (10,175)

$ 15,167

$ 18 Reclassification adjustment for gains on available for sale securities

included in net income





















(1)





Change in benefit plan liabilities















1,518











Change in derivative fair value



16



(148)



817



(1,424)



160 Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive (loss)

income



409



1,183



(1,686)



3,008



38 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax

expense (benefit)



1,466



4,241



(6,154)



10,734



140 Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 18,422

$ 19,250

$ (67)

$ 6,397

$ 3,422 Share and per share amounts:





























Net income - basic

$ 1.70

$ 1.50

$ 0.61

$ (0.43)

$ 0.47 Net income - diluted



1.68



1.49



0.61



(0.43)



0.46 Cash dividends declared

$ 0.62

$ 0.62

$ 0.62

$ 0.62

$ 0.41 Average common shares outstanding - basic



9,994,955



9,992,922



9,994,605



9,987,627



7,057,258 Average common shares outstanding - diluted



10,082,260



10,043,186



10,051,337



10,044,449



7,114,115

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) (In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)









































Three Months Ended





June 30, 2025



June 30, 2024





Average

Interest Income/

Yield/



Average

Interest Income/

Yield/





Balance

Expense

Rate



Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets:



































Earning assets:



































Loans:



































Taxable

$ 3,707,650

$ 57,459

6.22 %

$ 2,637,164

$ 34,406

5.25 % Tax-exempt



282,406



2,914

4.14





222,655



1,771

3.20

Total loans



3,990,056



60,373

6.07





2,859,819



36,177

5.09

Investments:



































Taxable



540,424



4,644

3.45





443,146



1,906

1.73

Tax-exempt



86,899



505

2.33





86,418



470

2.19

Total investments



627,323



5,149

3.29





529,564



2,376

1.80

Interest-bearing deposits



9,186



96

4.19





8,763



115

5.28

Federal funds sold



39,084



435

4.46





12,672



179

5.68

Total earning assets



4,665,649



66,053

5.68 %



3,410,818



38,847

4.58 % Less: allowance for credit losses



41,837















23,046











Other assets



390,522















221,294











Total assets

$ 5,014,334

$ 66,053







$ 3,609,066

$ 38,847





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:



































Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Money market accounts

$ 708,585

$ 6,992

3.96 %

$ 714,669

$ 6,749

3.80 % Interest-bearing demand and NOW

accounts



1,406,998



5,882

1.68





729,196



4,400

2.43

Savings accounts



501,975



376

0.30





408,883



280

0.28

Time deposits less than $100



404,142



3,991

3.96





403,069



3,964

3.96

Time deposits $100 or more



352,216



3,062

3.49





240,481



2,721

4.55

Total interest-bearing

deposits



3,373,916



20,303

2.41





2,496,298



18,114

2.92

Short-term borrowings



35,587



410

4.62





45,383



633

5.61

Long-term debt



101,066



1,211

4.81





25,000



269

4.33

Subordinated debt



55,622



1,026

7.40





33,000



444

5.41

Junior subordinated debt



8,075



188

9.34



















Total borrowings



200,350



2,835

5.68





103,383



1,346

5.24

Total interest-bearing

liabilities



3,574,266



23,138

2.60 %



2,599,681



19,460

3.01 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



897,212















620,256











Other liabilities



52,608















48,630











Stockholders' equity



490,248















340,499











Total liabilities and

stockholders' equity

$ 5,014,334













$ 3,609,066











Net interest income/spread







$ 42,915

3.08 %







$ 19,387

1.57 % Net interest margin













3.69 %













2.29 % Tax-equivalent adjustments:



































Loans







$ 612













$ 372





Investments









106















99





Total adjustments







$ 718













$ 471







The average balances of assets and liabilities, corresponding interest income and expense and resulting average yields or rates paid are summarized as follows. Averages for earning assets include nonaccrual loans. Investment averages include available for sale securities at amortized cost. Income on investment securities and loans is adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the prevailing federal statutory tax rate of 21%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) (In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)









































Six Months Ended





June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024





Average

Interest Income/

Yield/

Average

Interest Income/

Yield/





Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets:

































Earning assets:

































Loans:

































Taxable

$ 3,702,911

$ 112,671

6.14 % $ 2,634,859

$ 68,447

5.22 % Tax-exempt



281,486



5,756

4.12



223,974



3,566

3.20

Total loans



3,984,397



118,427

5.99



2,858,833



72,013

5.07

Investments:

































Taxable



548,124



8,819

3.24



445,071



3,826

1.73

Tax-exempt



86,985



1,006

2.33



86,641



939

2.18

Total investments



635,109



9,825

3.12



531,712



4,765

1.80

Interest-bearing deposits



10,186



209

4.14



8,894



235

5.31

Federal funds sold



32,568



720

4.46



46,813



1,306

5.61

Total earning assets



4,662,260



129,181

5.59 %

3,446,252



78,319

4.57 % Less: allowance for credit losses



41,960













22,668











Other assets



391,221













219,324











Total assets

$ 5,011,521

$ 129,181





$ 3,642,908

$ 78,319





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

































Interest-bearing liabilities:

































Money market accounts

$ 698,111

$ 13,562

3.92 % $ 734,779

$ 13,884

3.80 % Interest-bearing demand and NOW

accounts



1,435,943



12,298

1.73



756,827



9,237

2.45

Savings accounts



500,392



737

0.30



415,849



555

0.27

Time deposits less than $100



414,197



8,219

4.00



406,131



8,301

4.11

Time deposits $100 or more



356,817



6,334

3.58



231,470



4,841

4.21

Total interest-bearing

deposits



3,405,460



41,150

2.44



2,545,056



36,818

2.91

Short-term borrowings



27,925



635

4.59



32,535



895

5.53

Long-term debt



99,426



2,388

4.84



25,000



539

4.34

Subordinated debt



44,373



1,469

6.68



33,000



887

5.41

Junior subordinated debt



8,063



374

9.35

















Total borrowings



179,787



4,866

5.46



90,535



2,321

5.16

Total interest-bearing

liabilities



3,585,247



46,016

2.59 %

2,635,591



39,139

2.99 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



886,193













618,433











Other liabilities



55,298













48,159











Stockholders' equity



484,783













340,725











Total liabilities and

stockholders' equity

$ 5,011,521











$ 3,642,908











Net interest income/spread







$ 83,165

3.00 %





$ 39,180

1.58 % Net interest margin













3.60 %











2.29 % Tax-equivalent adjustments:

































Loans







$ 1,209











$ 749





Investments









211













197





Total adjustments







$ 1,420











$ 946







The average balances of assets and liabilities, corresponding interest income and expense and resulting average yields or rates paid are summarized as follows. Averages for earning assets include nonaccrual loans. Investment averages include available for sale securities at amortized cost. Income on investment securities and loans is adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the prevailing federal statutory tax rate of 21%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Details of Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) (In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)







































June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Three months ended

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Net interest income:































Interest income:































Loans, net:































Taxable

$ 57,459

$ 55,212

$ 57,048

$ 59,412

$ 34,406

Tax-exempt



2,914



2,842



2,834



2,910



1,771

Total loans, net



60,373



58,054



59,882



62,322



36,177

Investments:































Taxable



4,644



4,175



4,399



4,794



1,906

Tax-exempt



505



501



502



520



470

Total investments



5,149



4,676



4,901



5,314



2,376

Interest on interest-bearing balances in other banks



96



113



113



150



115

Federal funds sold



435



285



1,608



1,218



179

Total interest income



66,053



63,128



66,504



69,004



38,847

Interest expense:































Deposits



20,303



20,847



24,718



26,398



18,114

Short-term borrowings



410



225



474



550



633

Long-term debt



1,211



1,177



1,389



1,389



269

Subordinated debt



1,026



443



444



443



444

Junior subordinated debt



188



186



267



260







Total interest expense



23,138



22,878



27,292



29,040



19,460

Net interest income

$ 42,915

$ 40,250

$ 39,212

$ 39,964

$ 19,387

Loans, net:































Taxable



6.22 %

6.05 %

6.04 %

6.24 %

5.25 % Tax-exempt



4.14 %

4.11 %

4.05 %

4.16 %

3.20 % Total loans, net



6.07 %

5.92 %

5.90 %

6.09 %

5.09 % Investments:































Taxable



3.45 %

3.05 %

3.23 %

3.12 %

1.73 % Tax-exempt



2.33 %

2.33 %

2.29 %

2.31 %

2.19 % Total investments



3.29 %

2.95 %

3.10 %

3.02 %

1.80 % Interest-bearing balances with banks



4.19 %

4.09 %

4.93 %

5.55 %

5.28 % Federal funds sold



4.46 %

4.45 %

4.94 %

5.26 %

5.68 % Total interest-earning assets



5.68 %

5.50 %

5.51 %

5.63 %

4.58 % Interest expense:































Deposits



2.41 %

2.46 %

2.75 %

2.91 %

2.92 % Short-term borrowings



4.62 %

4.52 %

4.80 %

4.98 %

5.61 % Long-term debt



4.81 %

4.88 %

4.97 %

4.94 %

4.33 % Subordinated debt



7.40 %

5.44 %

5.35 %

5.34 %

5.41 % Junior subordinated debt



9.34 %

9.37 %

13.23 %

12.93 %





Total interest-bearing liabilities



2.60 %

2.58 %

2.88 %

3.04 %

3.01 % Net interest spread



3.08 %

2.92 %

2.62 %

2.59 %

1.57 % Net interest margin



3.69 %

3.50 %

3.25 %

3.26 %

2.29 %

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)







































June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

At period end

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Assets:































Cash and due from banks

$ 60,173

$ 60,125

$ 47,029

$ 97,090

$ 41,234

Interest-bearing balances in other banks



9,646



9,196



8,593



10,286



8,722

Federal funds sold



105,920



7,781



80,229



178,093







Investment securities:































Available for sale



505,181



503,043



526,329



562,486



385,240

Held to maturity



75,137



76,689



78,184



79,861



81,598

Equity investments carried at fair value



2,494



2,500



2,430



3,921



78

Total investments



582,812



582,232



606,943



646,268



466,916

Loans held for sale



547



420









803







Loans



3,997,525



3,991,539



3,993,505



4,069,683



2,869,553

Less: allowance for credit losses



40,890



41,054



41,776



39,341



23,123

Net loans



3,956,635



3,950,485



3,951,729



4,030,342



2,846,430

Goodwill



75,986



75,986



75,986



76,958



63,370

Premises and equipment, net



76,896



72,492



73,283



75,877



58,565

Bank owned life insurance



87,635



87,953



87,429



87,401



49,955

Deferred tax assets



31,647



32,628



35,688



33,078



14,460

Accrued interest receivable



15,854



16,436



15,632



17,979



13,326

Other intangible assets, net



30,778



32,488



34,197



35,907







Other assets



73,350



71,136



74,919



70,056



53,077

Total assets

$ 5,107,879

$ 4,999,358

$ 5,091,657

$ 5,360,138

$ 3,616,055

Liabilities:































Deposits:































Noninterest-bearing

$ 899,597

$ 901,398

$ 935,516

$ 927,864

$ 620,971

Interest-bearing



3,387,752



3,415,529



3,472,036



3,710,000



2,443,988

Total deposits



4,287,349



4,316,927



4,407,552



4,637,864



3,064,959

Short-term borrowings



76,340



14,840



15,900



37,346



104,250

Long-term debt



103,449



88,403



98,637



111,489



25,000

Subordinated debt



83,164



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000

Junior subordinated debt



8,088



8,063



8,039



8,015







Accrued interest payable



4,640



5,439



5,503



6,829



5,507

Other liabilities



50,753



50,832



54,076



50,544



42,532

Total liabilities



4,613,783



4,517,504



4,622,707



4,885,087



3,275,248

Stockholders' equity:































Common stock



20,015



20,014



19,995



19,993



14,122

Capital surplus



250,468



250,488



250,695



250,578



122,449

Retained earnings



258,601



247,806



238,955



239,021



249,511

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(34,988)



(36,454)



(40,695)



(34,541)



(45,275)

Total stockholders' equity



494,096



481,854



468,950



475,051



340,807

Total liabilities and stockholders'

equity

$ 5,107,879

$ 4,999,358

$ 5,091,657

$ 5,360,138

$ 3,616,055



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Loan and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited) (In thousands)

























































June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30 At period end

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024 Commercial





























Taxable

$ 595,042

$ 570,966

$ 556,630

$ 616,369

$ 411,112 Non-taxable



278,026



282,031



279,390



273,710



220,893 Total



873,068



852,997



836,020



890,079



632,005 Real estate





























Commercial real estate



2,252,574



2,275,241



2,294,113



2,309,588



1,793,652 Residential



573,864



560,067



551,383



550,590



369,671 Total



2,826,438



2,835,308



2,845,496



2,860,178



2,163,323 Consumer





























Indirect Auto



104,618



108,819



117,914



130,380



66,792 Consumer Other



13,929



14,209



14,955



15,580



7,433 Total



118,547



123,028



132,869



145,960



74,225 Equipment Financing



179,472



180,206



179,120



173,466





Total

$ 3,997,525

$ 3,991,539

$ 3,993,505

$ 4,069,683

$ 2,869,553







































June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

At quarter end

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Nonperforming assets:































Nonaccrual/restructured loans

$ 17,390

$ 23,002

$ 22,499

$ 20,949

$ 7,116

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



72



655



458



569







Foreclosed assets









27



27



27



27

Total nonperforming assets

$ 17,462

$ 23,684

$ 22,984

$ 21,545

$ 7,143











































June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30 Three months ended



2025

2025

2024

2024

2024 Allowance for credit losses:































Beginning balance

$ 41,054

$ 41,776

$ 39,341

$ 23,123

$ 22,597

Merger-related adjustments - Non PCD Loans





















14,328







Merger-related adjustments - PCD Loans





















1,841







Charge-offs



1,151



1,233



1,108



534



135

Recoveries



1,226



311



174



453



65

(Credit to) provision for credit losses



(239)



200



3,369



130



596

Ending balance

$ 40,890

$ 41,054

$ 41,776

$ 39,341

$ 23,123



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Deposit and Liquidity Detail (Unaudited) (In thousands)





































June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30 At period end

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024 Interest-bearing deposits:





























Money market accounts

$ 971,136

$ 967,661

$ 936,239

$ 1,018,575

$ 690,631 Interest-bearing demand and NOW accounts



1,200,911



1,177,507



1,238,853



1,229,083



715,890 Savings accounts



500,680



502,851



492,180



509,412



397,827 Time deposits less than $250



543,257



599,127



620,725



824,791



504,879 Time deposits $250 or more



171,768



168,383



184,039



128,139



134,761 Total interest-bearing deposits



3,387,752



3,415,529



3,472,036



3,710,000



2,443,988 Noninterest-bearing deposits



899,597



901,398



935,516



927,864



620,971 Total deposits

$ 4,287,349

$ 4,316,927

$ 4,407,552

$ 4,637,864

$ 3,064,959





























June 30, 2025 At period end



Amount

Percent of Total



Number of accounts

Average Balance Deposit Detail:



















Retail

$ 1,799,773

42.0 %

95,276 $ 19 Commercial



1,592,947

37.2



18,474

86 Municipal



696,601

16.2



2,445

285 Brokered



198,028

4.6



17

11,649 Total Deposits

$ 4,287,349

100.0 %

116,212 $ 37





















Uninsured

$ 1,315,345

30.7 %







Insured



2,972,004

69.3





































December 31, 2024 At period end



Amount

Percent of Total



Number of accounts

Average Balance Deposit Detail:



















Retail

$ 1,779,729

40.4 %

98,583 $ 18 Commercial



1,538,757

34.9



18,675

82 Municipal



832,665

18.9



2,427

343 Brokered



256,401

5.8



28

9,157 Total Deposits

$ 4,407,552

100.0 %

119,713 $ 37





















Uninsured

$ 1,381,492

31.3 %







Insured



3,026,060

68.7

































































Total Available At June 30, 2025



Total Available



Outstanding



for Future Liquidity FHLB advances (1)

$ 1,647,028

$ 514,902

$ 1,132,126 Federal Reserve - Discount Window



426,801









426,801 Correspondent bank lines of credit



18,000









18,000 Other sources of liquidity:

















Brokered deposits



766,182



198,028



568,154 Unencumbered securities



174,563









174,563 Total sources of liquidity

$ 3,032,574

$ 712,930

$ 2,319,644





(1) Outstanding balance of FHLB advances includes letters of credit used to collateralize public fund deposits.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)







































June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Average quarterly balances

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Assets:































Loans, net:































Taxable

$ 3,707,650

$ 3,698,124

$ 3,757,273

$ 3,790,138

$ 2,637,164

Tax-exempt



282,406



280,555



278,429



278,496



222,655

Total loans, net



3,990,056



3,978,679



4,035,702



4,068,634



2,859,819

Investments:































Taxable



540,424



555,910



541,526



611,032



443,146

Tax-exempt



86,899



87,072



87,419



89,532



86,418

Total investments



627,323



642,982



628,945



700,564



529,564

Interest-bearing balances with banks



9,186



11,197



9,116



10,820



8,763

Federal funds sold



39,084



25,979



129,517



92,171



12,672

Total interest-earning assets



4,665,649



4,658,837



4,803,280



4,872,189



3,410,818

Other assets



348,685



349,840



400,179



419,005



198,248

Total assets

$ 5,014,334

$ 5,008,677

$ 5,203,459

$ 5,291,194

$ 3,609,066

Liabilities and stockholders' equity:































Deposits:































Interest-bearing

$ 3,373,916

$ 3,437,355

$ 3,573,321

$ 3,607,405

$ 2,496,298

Noninterest-bearing



897,212



875,053



904,274



908,776



620,256

Total deposits



4,271,128



4,312,408



4,477,595



4,516,181



3,116,554

Short-term borrowings



35,587



20,176



39,319



43,895



45,383

Long-term debt



101,066



97,769



111,135



111,804



25,000

Subordinated debt



55,622



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000

Junior subordinated debt



8,075



8,050



8,026



8,000







Other liabilities



52,608



58,018



56,445



96,177



48,630

Total liabilities



4,524,086



4,529,421



4,725,520



4,809,057



3,268,567

Stockholders' equity



490,248



479,256



477,939



482,137



340,499

Total liabilities and stockholders'

equity

$ 5,014,334

$ 5,008,677

$ 5,203,459

$ 5,291,194

$ 3,609,066



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





































June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Three months ended

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Core net income per share:































Net income (loss) GAAP

$ 16,956

$ 15,009

$ 6,087

$ (4,337)

$ 3,282

Adjustments:































Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans





















14,328







Less: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans tax adjustment





















1,885







Add: Acquisition related expenses



66



154



4,990



9,653



1,071

Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment



14



34



1,089



1,270



122

Core net income

$ 17,008

$ 15,129

$ 9,988

$ 16,489

$ 4,231

Average common shares outstanding - diluted



10,082,260



10,043,186



10,051,337



10,044,449



7,114,115

Core net income per diluted share

$ 1.69

$ 1.51

$ 0.99

$ 1.64

$ 0.59



































Tangible book value:































Total stockholders' equity

$ 494,096

$ 481,854

$ 468,950

$ 475,051

$ 340,807

Less: Goodwill



75,986



75,986



76,325



76,958



63,370

Less: Other intangible assets, net



30,778



32,488



34,197



35,907







Total tangible stockholders' equity

$ 387,332

$ 373,380

$ 358,428

$ 362,186

$ 277,437

Common shares outstanding



9,994,696



9,995,483



9,990,724



9,994,648



7,057,258

Tangible book value per share

$ 38.75

$ 37.35

$ 35.88

$ 36.24

$ 39.31



































Core return on average stockholders' equity:































Net income (loss) GAAP

$ 16,956

$ 15,009

$ 6,087

$ (4,337)

$ 3,282

Adjustments:































Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans





















14,328







Less: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans tax adjustment





















1,885







Add: Acquisition related expenses



66



154



4,990



9,653



1,071

Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment



14



34



1,089



1,270



122

Core net income

$ 17,008

$ 15,129

$ 9,988

$ 16,489

$ 4,231

Average stockholders' equity

$ 490,248

$ 479,256

$ 477,939

$ 482,137

$ 340,499

Core return on average stockholders' equity



13.92 %

12.80 %

8.31 %

13.61 %

5.00 %

































Return on average tangible stockholders' equity:































Net income (loss) GAAP

$ 16,956

$ 15,009

$ 6,087

$ (4,337)

$ 3,282

Average stockholders' equity

$ 490,248

$ 479,256

$ 477,939

$ 482,137

$ 340,499

Less: average intangibles



106,764



109,386



112,399



113,032



63,370

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$ 383,484

$ 369,870

$ 365,540

$ 369,105

$ 277,129

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity



17.73 %

16.46 %

6.62 %

(4.67) %

4.76 %

































Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:































Net income (loss) GAAP

$ 16,956

$ 15,009

$ 6,087

$ (4,337)

$ 3,282

Adjustments:































Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans





















14,328







Less: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans tax adjustment





















1,885







Add: Acquisition related expenses



66



154



4,990



9,653



1,071

Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment



14



34



1,089



1,270



122

Core net income

$ 17,008

$ 15,129

$ 9,988

$ 16,489

$ 4,231

Average stockholders' equity

$ 490,248

$ 479,256

$ 477,939

$ 482,137

$ 340,499

Less: average intangibles



106,764



109,386



112,399



113,032



63,370

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$ 383,484

$ 369,870

$ 365,540

$ 369,105

$ 277,129

Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity



17.79 %

16.59 %

10.87 %

17.77 %

6.14 %

































Core return on average assets:































Net income (loss) GAAP

$ 16,956

$ 15,009

$ 6,087

$ (4,337)

$ 3,282

Adjustments:































Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans





















14,328







Less: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans tax adjustment





















1,885







Add: Acquisition related expenses



66



154



4,990



9,653



1,071

Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment



14



34



1,089



1,270



122

Core net income

$ 17,008

$ 15,129

$ 9,988

$ 16,489

$ 4,231

Average assets

$ 5,014,334

$ 5,008,677

$ 5,203,459

$ 5,291,194

$ 3,609,066

Core return on average assets



1.36 %

1.23 %

0.76 %

1.24 %

0.47 %

































Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) per share:































Income (Loss) before taxes (GAAP)

$ 20,421

$ 18,251

$ 5,815

$ (4,994)

$ 3,703

Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans





















14,328







Add: (Credit to) provision for credit losses



(239)



200



3,369



130



596

Add: (Credit to) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments



172



(202)



452



(785)



(197)

PPNR (non-GAAP)

$ 20,354

$ 18,249

$ 9,636

$ 8,679

$ 4,102

Average common shares outstanding-diluted



10,082,260



10,043,186



10,051,337



10,044,449



7,114,115

PPNR per share (non-GAAP)

$ 2.02

$ 1.82

$ 0.96

$ 0.86

$ 0.58



































Core pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) per share:































Income (Loss) before taxes (GAAP)

$ 20,421

$ 18,251

$ 5,815

$ (4,994)

$ 3,703

Add: Acquisition related expenses



66



154



4,990



9,653



1,071

Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans





















14,328







Add: (Credit to) provision for credit losses



(239)



200



3,369



130



596

Add: (Credit to) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments



172



(202)



452



(785)



(197)

Core PPNR (non-GAAP)

$ 20,420

$ 18,403

$ 14,626

$ 18,332

$ 5,173

Average common shares outstanding-diluted



10,082,260



10,043,186



10,051,337



10,044,449



7,114,115

Core PPNR per share (non-GAAP)

$ 2.03

$ 1.83

$ 1.46

$ 1.83

$ 0.73







(1) Current year quarters and fourth quarter 2024 tax adjustments use a rate of 21.8%, prior quarters use the effective tax rate for the quarter.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)



















June 30

June 30

Six months ended

2025

2024

Core net income per share:













Net income GAAP

$ 31,965

$ 6,748

Adjustments:













Add: Acquisition related expenses



220



1,557

Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment



48



183

Core net income

$ 32,137

$ 8,122

Average common shares outstanding - diluted



10,062,831



7,108,113

Core net income per diluted share

$ 3.19

$ 1.14

















Core return on average stockholders' equity:













Net income GAAP

$ 31,965

$ 6,748

Adjustments:













Add: Acquisition related expenses



220



1,557

Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment



48



183

Core net income

$ 32,137

$ 8,122

Average stockholders' equity



484,783



340,725

Core return on average stockholders' equity



13.37 %

4.79 %















Return on average tangible stockholders' equity:













Net income GAAP

$ 31,965

$ 6,748

Average stockholders' equity



484,783



340,725

Less: average intangibles



108,562



63,375

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$ 376,221

$ 277,350

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity



17.13 %

4.89 %















Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:













Net income GAAP

$ 31,965

$ 6,748

Adjustments:













Add: Acquisition related expenses



220



1,557

Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment



48



183

Core net income

$ 32,137

$ 8,122

Average stockholders' equity



484,783



340,725

Less: average intangibles



108,562



63,375

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$ 376,221

$ 277,350

Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity



17.23 %

5.89 %















Core return on average assets:













Net income GAAP

$ 31,965

$ 6,748

Adjustments:













Add: Acquisition related expenses



220



1,557

Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment



48



183

Core net income

$ 32,137

$ 8,122

Average assets



5,011,521



3,642,908

Core return on average assets



1.29 %

0.45 %















Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) per share:













Income before taxes (GAAP)

$ 38,672

$ 7,647

Add: (Credit to) provision for credit losses



(39)



1,304

Add: (Credit to) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments



(30)



290

PPNR (non-GAAP)

$ 38,603

$ 9,241

Average common shares outstanding-diluted



10,062,831



7,108,113

PPNR per share (non-GAAP)

$ 3.84

$ 1.30

















Core pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) per share:













Income before taxes (GAAP)

$ 38,672

$ 7,647

Add: Acquisition related expenses



220



1,557

Add: (Credit to) provision for credit losses



(39)



1,304

Add: (Credit to) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments



(30)



290

Core PPNR (non-GAAP)

$ 38,823

$ 10,798

Average common shares outstanding-diluted



10,062,831



7,108,113

Core PPNR per share (non-GAAP)

$ 3.86

$ 1.52



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)

The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of FTE net interest income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:













Three months ended June 30

2025

2024 Interest income (GAAP)

$ 65,335

$ 38,376 Adjustment to FTE



718



471 Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)



66,053



38,847 Interest expense



23,138



19,460 Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)

$ 42,915

$ 19,387













Six months ended June 30

2025

2024 Interest income (GAAP)

$ 127,761

$ 77,373 Adjustment to FTE



1,420



946 Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)



129,181



78,319 Interest expense



46,016



39,139 Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)

$ 83,165

$ 39,180

The efficiency ratio is noninterest expenses, less amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related costs, as a percentage of FTE net interest income plus noninterest income. The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of the efficiency ratio to GAAP for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:

















Three months ended June 30

2025

2024

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):













Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$ 28,262

$ 18,171

Less: Amortization of intangible assets expense



1,684







Less: Acquisition related expenses



66



1,071

Noninterest expense (non-GAAP)



26,512



17,100

















Net interest income (GAAP)



42,197



18,916

Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment



718



471

Noninterest income (GAAP)



6,247



3,554

Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities



(6)



(12)

Less: Gains on sale of fixed assets









13

Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$ 49,168

$ 22,940

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)



53.92 %

74.54 %















Six months ended June 30

2025

2024

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):













Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$ 55,615

$ 36,230

Less: Amortization of intangible assets expense



3,367







Less: Acquisition related expenses



220



1,557

Noninterest expense (non-GAAP)



52,028



34,673

















Net interest income (GAAP)



81,745



38,234

Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment



1,420



946

Noninterest income (GAAP)



12,503



6,947

Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities



65



(20)

Less: Gains on sale of fixed assets



680



4

Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$ 94,923

$ 46,143

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)



54.81 %

75.14 %

