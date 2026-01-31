PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings

MOOSIC, Pa., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Financial Services Corp. ("Peoples" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PFIS), the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited financial results at and for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025.
Peoples reported net income of $12.0 million, or $1.19 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to net income of $15.2 million, or $1.51 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and net income of $6.1 million, or $0.61 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Return on average assets ("ROAA") and return on average equity ("ROAE") on an annualized basis for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was 0.92% and 9.16% compared to 1.19% and 12.02% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and 0.47% and 5.07% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Net income in the current quarter was negatively impacted by the recognition of a $2.2 million pre-tax loss ($1.8 million after tax) on the sale of available for sale ("AFS") investment securities associated with a strategic portfolio repositioning. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 included $5.0 million in acquisition-related expenses. Core net income, a non-GAAP measure[1], was $13.7 million, or $1.36 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2025, and $10.0 million, or $0.99 per diluted share for the comparable three-month period of 2024.
For the year ended December 31, 2025, net income was $59.2 million, or $5.88 per diluted share an increase of $50.7 million compared to $8.5 million, or $0.99 per diluted share for 2024, which was primarily due to a full year of combined operations following the merger with FNCB Bancorp, Inc. ("FNCB" or "FNCB merger") on July 1, 2024, coupled with a reduction in the provision for credit losses. Higher levels of interest-earning assets, higher transaction volumes and purchase accounting related accretion resulting from the FNCB merger resulted in the increase in net interest income, noninterest income and noninterest expense when compared to the prior year. Net income in 2024 included acquisition-related expenses of $16.2 million compared to $0.2 million in 2025, and a non-recurring provision of $14.3 million for non-purchase credit deteriorated ("PDC") loans acquired in the FNCB merger. Core net income, a non-GAAP measure1 was $61.1 million, or $6.07 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2025, and $32.4 million, or $3.77 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2024. The Company's consolidated financial results for any periods ended or including periods prior to July 1, 2024, do not reflect the financial results of FNCB and its subsidiaries.
"We delivered solid full-year results in 2025, with net income of $59.2 million driven by strong net interest income and a lower provision for credit losses, reflecting the benefits of our expanded balance sheet and disciplined credit performance," said Gerard Champi, Chief Executive Officer of Peoples. "While fourth-quarter earnings were impacted by a strategic $2.2 million pre-tax loss related to the repositioning of our available-for-sale securities portfolio, this action strengthens our balance sheet and positions us well for future periods. Excluding this item, core earnings demonstrated continued momentum, supported by higher earning asset levels, increased transaction activity, and ongoing accretion from the FNCB merger. As we move forward, we remain focused on disciplined growth, operating efficiency, and delivering long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Champi.
In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), Peoples routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity, core net income and pre-provision revenue ratios, and tax-equivalent net interest income and related ratios, among others. The reported results included in this release contain items, which Peoples considers non-core, namely net gains and losses on the sale of AFS investment securities, acquisition-related expenses and merger-related adjustments to the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") for nonrecurring provisions for purchase credit deteriorated ("PCD") and non-PCD loans. Peoples believes the reported non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Peoples uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions and should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP.
NOTABLES
- The Company completed a repositioning of a portion of its investment securities portfolio at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025. As part of the repositioning, the Company sold $78.6 million of lower-yielding, U.S. treasury bonds with a weighted average yield of 1.18%, resulting in an after-tax loss of approximately $1.8 million. The net proceeds of approximately $76.1 million from the sale were used to purchase higher-yielding investment securities that have been classified as AFS including $38.2 million of U.S. agency mortgage-backed securities and $37.9 million of tax-exempt municipal bonds. The purchased securities, which have been classified as AFS, have a weighted average book yield of approximately 4.67%. The Company expects to recover the after-tax loss recorded on the sale within approximately 10 months.
- Core net income, a non-GAAP measure1 was $13.7 million, or $1.36 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2025, and $10.0 million, or $0.99 per diluted share for the comparable three-month period of 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025, core net income, a non-GAAP measure1 was $61.1 million, or $6.07 per diluted share, and $32.4 million, or $3.77 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2024.
- ROAE for the three months annualized and year ended December 31, 2025, was 9.16% and 11.89% respectively, and 5.07% and 2.07% for the corresponding periods of 2024. Core ROAE, a non-GAAP measure1 was 10.49% and 12.27% for the three months annualized and year ended December 31, 2025, compared to 8.31% and 7.88% for the corresponding periods of 2024.
- ROAA for the three months annualized and year ended December 31, 2025, was 0.92% and 1.17% respectively, and 0.47% and 0.19% for the corresponding periods of 2024. Core ROAA, a non-GAAP measure1, was 1.05% and 1.21% for the three months annualized and year ended December 31, 2025, compared to 0.76% and 0.72% for the three months annualized and year ended December 31, 2024.
- Book value per common share at December 31, 2025, increased to $52.01 from $46.94 at December 31, 2024. Tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure1, increased to $41.64 at December 31, 2025, compared to $35.88 at December 31, 2024.
- Total loans increased $50.5 million or 5.0% annualized during the three months ended December 31, 2025; for the year ended December 31, 2025, total loans increased $73.4 million, or 1.8% to $4.1 billion.
- Non-performing assets to total assets improved to 0.23% at December 31, 2025, compared to 0.45% at December 31, 2024, and non-performing assets to total loans, net and foreclosed assets improved to 0.30% at December 31, 2025, compared to 0.58% at December 31, 2024.
INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW
- Net interest margin ("NIM"), calculated on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, a non-GAAP measure1, for the three months ended December 31, 2025, improved 35 basis points to 3.60% compared to 3.25% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. For the full year, the FTE NIM expanded 74 basis points to 3.58% in 2025 compared to 2.84% in 2024.
- The FTE yield on interest-earning assets, a non-GAAP measure[2], increased 5 basis points to 5.56% for the fourth quarter of 2025, from 5.51% for the same quarter of 2024, and increased 43 basis points to 5.57% for the year ended December 31, 2025, from 5.14% for the year ended December 31, 2024.
- The cost of funds, which represents the average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities, decreased 33 basis points to 2.55% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, from 2.88% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and decreased 34 basis points to 2.59% for the year ended December 31, 2025, from 2.93% for the year ended December 31, 2024.
- The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 45 basis points for the three months ended December 31, 2025, to 2.30% from 2.75% in the three months ended December 31, 2024, and decreased 43 basis points to 2.39% for the year ended December 31, 2025, from 2.82% for the year ended December 31, 2024.
- The cost of total deposits, which includes the impact of noninterest-bearing deposits was 1.82% for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of 38 basis points from 2.20% for the same quarter of 2024. For the full year, the cost of total deposits decreased 40 basis points to 1.89% in 2025 from 2.29% in 2024.
- The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure[3], was 59.53% and 56.45% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, compared to 62.67% and 63.83% for the respective periods of 2024.
Fourth Quarter 2025 Results - Comparison to Fourth Quarter 2024
Net interest income on a FTE basis for the three months ended December 31, 2025, increased $4.5 million to $43.7 million from $39.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase in FTE net interest income was due to a $0.9 million increase in tax-equivalent interest income, a non-GAAP measure1, coupled with a $3.6 million decrease in interest expense.
The $0.9 million increase in FTE interest income was largely due to an increase in the FTE yield on earning assets, primarily taxable loans and taxable and tax-exempt investments, coupled with an increase in total average earning assets. The FTE yield on earning assets increased 5 basis points to 5.56% for the fourth quarter of 2025 from 5.51% for the comparable quarter of 2024. The yield on taxable loans increased 15 basis points to 6.19% from 6.04% comparing the fourth quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. The yield on the total investment securities portfolio increased 17 basis points to 3.27% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, from 3.10% for the same three months of 2024 as new purchases were added at yields higher than existing portfolio yields. Total average earning assets increased $2.2 million comparing the fourth quarters of 2025 and 2024, due primarily to increases in average investments and federal funds sold, partially offset by a reduction in average loans. Accretion associated with purchase accounting fair value discounts on purchased loans was $4.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, and $4.4 million for the same period of 2024. Average investments totaled $643.1 million in the three months ended December 31, 2025, and $628.9 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $14.2 million. Average federal funds sold increased $5.2 million to $134.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, from $129.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Average loans, net, decreased $17.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the prior year three-month period ended December 31, 2024.
The decrease in interest expense, comparing the three month periods ended December 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, was due primarily to decreases in average deposit rates, coupled with a reduction in higher cost brokered deposits, partially offset by increases in average volumes and rates on borrowed funds, which were largely related to the net new issuance of subordinated debt in the second quarter of 2025 in the amount of $52.0 million. Average interest-bearing deposits decreased $153.4 million to $3.4 billion, or 78.9% of total average deposits for the three months ended December 31, 2025, from $3.6 billion, or 79.8% of average total deposits, for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Average brokered deposits decreased $140.0 million to $158.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, from $298.5 million for the comparable three-month period of 2024. Average noninterest bearing deposits increased $9.7 million to $914.0 million, or 21.1% of total average deposits for the three months ended December 31, 2025, from $904.3 million, or 20.2% of total average deposits for the three months ended December 31, 2024.
Average total borrowings increased $77.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to the same period of 2024, which was primarily due to a combination of increases in long-term borrowings and the new issuance of subordinated debt, which occurred in the second quarter of 2025. Additionally, the Company's cost of borrowings increased 42 basis points to 5.77% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to 5.35% for the same three months of 2024. In June 2025, the Company called and redeemed $33.0 million of its subordinated notes due in June 2030 that repriced to 9.08% and issued $85.0 million in fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due June 2035 at an initial fixed rate through June 2030 of 7.75%.
Short-term borrowings averaged $31.8 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, at an average cost of 3.87% compared to $39.3 million at an average cost of 4.80% for the comparable three-month period in 2024. Long-term debt, which includes term borrowings from the FHLB of Pittsburgh, averaged $145.4 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, at an average cost of 4.54% compared to $111.1 million at an average cost of 4.97% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Subordinated debt averaged $83.1 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, at an average cost of 8.35% compared to $33.0 million at an average cost of 5.35% for the three months ended December 31, 2024.
For the three months ended December 31, 2025, the provision for credit losses was $1.0 million, a decrease of $2.4 million from the $3.4 million recorded in the year ago period. The decrease was due primarily to downward adjustments to qualitative factors on pooled loans, partially offset by an increase of $384 thousand in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans, while model loss rates were substantially unchanged.
Noninterest income was $3.7 million and $5.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, respectively. The quarter ended December 31, 2025 includes a $2.2 million loss on the sale of AFS treasury securities as part of a strategy to restructure the portfolio with higher-yielding securities. Interest rate swap income increased to $0.7 million from $0.3 million due to increased commercial loan volume.
Noninterest expense decreased $3.8 million to $31.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, from $34.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, which primarily reflected the absence of acquisition related expenses, partially offset by increased occupancy and equipment expenses due to the corporate office relocation and higher maintenance costs, and increased professional services including loan review services for a larger combined loan portfolio and consulting services related to SOX control enhancement, process improvement and implementation of a new on-line account opening platform. Acquisition-related expenses were $5.0 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2024, with no comparable expenses in the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Occupancy and equipment expenses were $7.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, and $6.4 million for the same three months of 2024. Professional services totaled $1.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, and $0.8 million for the same three months of 2024.
Income tax expense was $2.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to a benefit of $0.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The effective tax rate was 18.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, while the prior year's quarter resulted in a tax benefit rate of 4.7%.
Full Year Results - 2025 vs. 2024
Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2025, increased $50.0 million to $166.0 million from $116.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. FTE net interest income, a non-GAAP measure[4], for year ended December 31, 2025, increased $50.3 million to $168.7 million from $118.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.
Tax-equivalent interest income, a non-GAAP measure1, increased $48.7 million to $262.5 million in 2025 from $213.8 million in 2024, due to higher levels of interest-earning assets such as loans and investments and an additional $7.2 million from accretion of purchase accounting marks on acquired loans. Average loans increased $541.4 million and average investments increased $24.1 million comparing the years ended December 31, 2025, and 2024. The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets, a non-GAAP measure1, was 5.57% for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to 5.14% for the year ended December 31, 2024. Loan yields increased 37 basis points to 5.99% while investment yields increased 72 basis points to 3.15% for the year ended December 31, 2025. Average federal funds sold decreased $20.2 million to $58.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, from $78.7 million for the same period of 2024. Additionally, the average rate on federal funds sold decreased 111 basis points reflecting the 75-basis point cut to the federal funds rate by the Federal Open Market Committee in 2025.
Interest expense decreased $1.7 million to $93.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, from $95.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was primarily driven by a reduction in funding costs that outweighed increases to average balances. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $354.8 million to $3.6 billion from $3.3 billion comparing the years ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, which reflected higher volumes of both deposits and borrowings. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities during the year ended December 31, 2025, decreased 34 basis points to 2.59% from 2.93% for the year ended December 31, 2024. The cost of interest-bearing deposit products decreased 43 basis points to 2.39% for the year ended December 31, 2025, from 2.82% for the prior year, while borrowing costs increased 42 basis points to 5.71% from 5.29% for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase in the cost of borrowed funds was largely due to the previously mentioned issuance of new subordinated debt, partially offset by a reduction in market rates for short-term borrowings.
For the year ended December 31, 2025, a provision for credit losses of $98 thousand was recorded compared to a prior year provision of $19.1 million. The prior year provision included a non-recurring, Day 1 provision of $14.3 million for non-PCD loans acquired in the FNCB merger. The 2025 provision was due primarily to improvement in qualitative factors driven by a reduction in commercial real estate concentration levels and a seasoning of the equipment financing portfolio, while overall model loss rates were substantially unchanged. Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans increased $384 thousand.
Noninterest income was $21.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, and $18.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to the increased size and scale of the Company following the FNCB merger. Comparing the years ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, service charges and fees increased $2.9 million, wealth management income increased $0.8 million, income from interest rate swap transactions increased $0.8 million, bank owned life insurance cash surrender value increased $0.5 million and merchant services income increased $0.4 million. Partially offsetting the increases was the net loss on the sale of AFS investment securities of $2.2 million resulting from the Company's partial investment portfolio repositioning.
Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2025, was $115.4 million, an increase of $8.7 million from $106.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. Almost all noninterest expense line items increased as a result of the FNCB merger and the expanded operations of the combined Company. Salaries and employee benefits expenses increased $10.6 million compared to 2024 due to the addition of staff associated with the FNCB merger. Occupancy and equipment expenses were higher by $5.2 million in the current period due to increased technology costs related to system integration and increased account and transaction volumes, and higher facilities costs. Amortization of intangible assets increased $3.0 million in the year ended December 31, 2025, on the amortization of merger-related intangibles, primarily core deposit intangibles. Partially offsetting these increases was a decrease of $16.0 million in merger-related expenses to $0.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2025. The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure[5], improved to 56.45% for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to 63.83% for the year ended December 31, 2024.
The provision for income taxes for the year ended December 31, 2025, totaled $13.0 million and the effective tax rate was 18.1% as compared to a tax benefit of $30 thousand, or 0.4% for the year ended December 31, 2024.
BALANCE SHEET REVIEW
At December 31, 2025, total assets, loans, and deposits were $5.3 billion, $4.1 billion, and $4.4 billion, respectively.
Total loans, which were $4.1 billion at December 31, 2025, increased $73.4 million as compared to December 31, 2024. Increases in commercial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and consumer loans were partially offset by reductions to equipment financing, and indirect auto loans.
Total investments were $587.2 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $606.9 million at December 31, 2024. At December 31, 2025, AFS securities totaled $512.6 million and the held to maturity securities totaled $72.0 million. The unrealized loss on AFS securities decreased $19.9 million from $49.0 million at December 31, 2024, to $29.1 million at December 31, 2025. The unrealized losses on the held to maturity portfolio totaled $9.2 million and $13.0 million at December 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.
Total deposits increased $26.5 million to $4.4 billion at December 31, 2025. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $19.0 million to $954.5 million at December 31, 2025, from $935.5 million at December 31, 2024. Interest-bearing deposits increased $7.5 million comparing December 31, 2025, and 2024, which largely reflected increases in interest-bearing demand, money market accounts and retail time deposits, partially offset by a reduction in brokered deposits. The Company had $152.2 million and $256.4 million of longer-term brokered CDs at December 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively. As part of strategic balance sheet management initiatives, the Company reduced its higher rate brokered CD portfolio by $104.2 million during 2025. Total retail deposits, which exclude brokered deposits, increased $130.7 million to $4.3 billion at December 31, 2025, from $4.2 billion at December 31, 2024.
The Company's deposit base is diversified and consisted of 40.6% retail accounts, 35.6% commercial accounts, 20.4% municipal relationships and 3.4% brokered deposits at December 31, 2025. At December 31, 2025, total uninsured deposits were approximately $1.5 billion, or 34.3% of total deposits. Included in the uninsured total at December 31, 2025, were $494.3 million of municipal deposits collateralized by letters of credit issued by the FHLB, and $2.9 million of affiliate company deposits.
In addition to deposit gathering and current long-term debt, the Company has additional sources of liquidity available such as cash and cash equivalents, overnight borrowings from the FHLB, the Federal Reserve's Discount Window, correspondent bank lines of credit, brokered deposit capacity and unencumbered securities. At December 31, 2025, available borrowing capacity totaled $1.0 billion at the FHLB and $349.0 million at the Federal Reserve's Discount Window. At December 31, 2025, the Company had $269.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, an increase of $133.1 million from $135.9 million at December 31, 2024. For additional information on the deposit portfolio and additional sources of liquidity, see the tables on page 17.
The Company maintained its well capitalized position at December 31, 2025. Stockholders' equity equaled $519.8 million or $52.01 per share at December 31, 2025, compared to $469.0 million or $46.94 per share at December 31, 2024. The increase in stockholders' equity from December 31, 2024, is primarily attributable to net income and a $16.0 million decrease to accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCL") resulting primarily from a reduction in the unrealized loss on AFS securities, partially offset by dividends to shareholders. The net after tax unrealized loss on AFS securities included in AOCL at December 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, was $22.8 million and $38.3 million, respectively.
Tangible book value, a non-GAAP measure[6], increased to $41.64 per share at December 31, 2025, from $35.88 per share at December 31, 2024. Dividends declared for the year ended December 31, 2025, amounted to $2.47 per share.
ASSET QUALITY REVIEW
Nonperforming assets, which include nonperforming loans, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing, and foreclosed assets, were $12.1 million or 0.30% of loans, net, and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2025, compared to $23.0 million or 0.58% of loans, net, and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2024. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets were 0.23% at December 31, 2025, compared to 0.45% at December 31, 2024. The reduction in nonperforming assets was largely due to an $11.7 million decrease in nonaccrual loans following the resolution of several large commercial credit relationships. At December 31, 2025, the Company had one foreclosed commercial property recorded at $0.8 million compared to one foreclosed residential property recorded at $27 thousand at December 31, 2024.
During the three months ended December 31, 2025, net charge-offs were $1.8 million and the provision for credit losses was $1.0 million, compared to net charge-offs of $0.9 million and a provision for credit losses of $3.4 million for the same period of 2024. Net charge-offs in the current quarter included a valuation adjustment of $0.8 million related to a commercial property foreclosure. During the year ended December 31, 2025, net charge-offs totaled $2.9 million and the Company recognized a provision for credit losses of $98 thousand. The allowance for credit losses equaled $39.0 million or 0.96% of loans, net, at December 31, 2025, compared to $41.8 million or 1.05% of loans, net, at December 31, 2024.
1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures on pg.18-20.
Summary Data
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Five Quarter Trend (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Key performance data:
Share and per share amounts:
Net income
$
1.19
$
1.51
$
1.68
$
1.49
$
0.61
Core net income (1)
$
1.36
$
1.51
$
1.69
$
1.51
$
0.99
Core net income (PPNR) (1)
$
1.80
$
1.81
$
2.03
$
1.83
$
1.46
Cash dividends declared
$
0.6175
$
0.6175
$
0.6175
$
0.6175
$
0.6175
Book value
$
52.01
$
50.95
$
49.44
$
48.21
$
46.94
Tangible book value (1)
$
41.64
$
40.43
$
38.75
$
37.35
$
35.88
Market value:
High
$
53.22
$
53.69
$
51.21
$
53.70
$
58.76
Low
$
44.54
$
46.90
$
40.67
$
44.47
$
44.73
Closing
$
48.71
$
48.61
$
49.37
$
44.47
$
51.18
Market capitalization
$
486,837
$
485,837
$
493,438
$
444,499
$
511,325
Common shares outstanding
9,994,595
9,994,595
9,994,696
9,995,483
9,990,724
Selected ratios:
Return on average stockholders' equity
9.16
%
12.02
%
13.87
%
12.70
%
5.07
%
Core return on average stockholders' equity (1)
10.49
%
12.03
%
13.92
%
12.80
%
8.31
%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1)
11.47
%
15.24
%
17.73
%
16.46
%
6.62
%
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1)
13.14
%
15.25
%
17.79
%
16.59
%
10.87
%
Return on average assets
0.92
%
1.19
%
1.36
%
1.22
%
0.47
%
Core return on average assets (1)
1.05
%
1.19
%
1.36
%
1.23
%
0.76
%
Stockholders' equity to total assets
9.86
%
9.87
%
9.67
%
9.64
%
9.21
%
Efficiency ratio (1)(2)
59.53
%
56.52
%
53.92
%
55.77
%
62.67
%
Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and foreclosed assets
0.30
%
0.42
%
0.44
%
0.59
%
0.58
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.23
%
0.33
%
0.34
%
0.47
%
0.45
%
Net charge-offs to average loans, net
0.18
%
0.02
%
0.00
%
0.09
%
0.09
%
Allowance for credit losses to loans, net
0.96
%
0.99
%
1.02
%
1.03
%
1.05
%
Interest earning assets yield (FTE) (3)
5.56
%
5.56
%
5.68
%
5.50
%
5.51
%
Cost of funds
2.55
%
2.64
%
2.60
%
2.58
%
2.88
%
Net interest spread (FTE) (3)
3.01
%
2.92
%
3.08
%
2.92
%
2.63
%
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)(3)
3.60
%
3.54
%
3.69
%
3.50
%
3.25
%
(1)
See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures on pages 19-21.
(2)
Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses, divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income less net gains (losses) on investment securities AFS and net gains (losses) on sales of fixed assets.
(3)
Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the federal statutory tax rate prevailing during the indicated periods of 21%.
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Dec 31
Dec 31
Year ended
2025
2024
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans:
Taxable
$
228,868
$
184,907
Tax-exempt
8,356
7,354
Interest and dividends on investment securities:
Taxable
17,444
12,930
Tax-exempt
2,040
1,550
Dividends
160
89
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks
405
498
Interest on federal funds sold
2,424
4,132
Total interest income
259,697
211,460
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
81,174
87,934
Interest on short-term borrowings
1,287
2,031
Interest on long-term debt
5,562
3,317
Interest on subordinated debt
4,967
1,774
Interest on junior subordinated debt
745
415
Total interest expense
93,735
95,471
Net interest income
165,962
115,989
Provision for credit losses
98
19,131
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
165,864
96,858
Noninterest income:
Service charges, fees, commissions and other
13,618
10,673
Merchant services income
1,299
896
Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities
2,267
2,270
Wealth management income
2,958
2,118
Mortgage banking income
549
389
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
2,076
1,572
Interest rate swap income
1,107
285
Net gains on equity investments
168
132
Net (losses) gains on sale of investment securities available for sale
(2,241)
1
Net loss on sale of fixed assets
(74)
Total noninterest income
21,727
18,336
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits expense
56,341
45,746
Net occupancy and equipment expense
27,448
22,296
Acquisition related expenses
236
16,200
Amortization of intangible assets
6,397
3,367
FDIC insurance and assessments
3,288
3,158
Other expenses
21,647
15,959
Total noninterest expense
115,357
106,726
Income before income taxes
72,234
8,468
Income tax expense (benefit)
13,047
(30)
Net income
$
59,187
$
8,498
Other comprehensive income:
Unrealized gains on investment securities available for sale
$
17,574
$
2,569
Reclassification adjustment for losses (gains) on available for sale securities included in net income
2,241
(1)
Change in pension liability
674
1,518
Change in derivative fair value
(64)
632
Income tax expense related to other comprehensive income
4,421
1,062
Other comprehensive income, net of income tax expense
16,004
3,656
Comprehensive income
$
75,191
$
12,154
Share and per share amounts:
Net income - basic
$
5.92
$
1.00
Net income - diluted
5.88
0.99
Cash dividends declared
$
2.47
$
2.06
Average common shares outstanding - basic
9,994,281
8,531,122
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
10,073,996
8,586,035
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Three months ended
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans:
Taxable
$
58,576
$
57,621
$
57,459
$
55,212
$
57,048
Tax-exempt
1,658
2,151
2,302
2,245
2,238
Interest and dividends on investment securities:
Taxable
4,371
4,335
4,604
4,134
4,359
Tax-exempt
708
537
399
396
397
Dividends
32
47
40
41
40
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks
95
101
96
113
113
Interest on federal funds sold
1,332
372
435
285
1,608
Total interest income
66,772
65,164
65,335
62,426
65,803
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
19,830
20,194
20,303
20,847
24,718
Interest on short-term borrowings
311
341
410
225
474
Interest on long-term debt
1,665
1,509
1,211
1,177
1,389
Interest on subordinated debt
1,750
1,748
1,026
443
444
Interest on junior subordinated debt
182
189
188
186
267
Total interest expense
23,738
23,981
23,138
22,878
27,292
Net interest income
43,034
41,183
42,197
39,548
38,511
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
975
(838)
(239)
200
3,369
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses
42,059
42,021
42,436
39,348
35,142
Noninterest income:
Service charges, fees, commissions and other
3,164
3,386
3,664
3,404
3,368
Merchant services income
163
321
584
231
298
Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities
560
607
563
537
553
Wealth management income
739
950
619
650
633
Mortgage banking income
162
148
125
114
126
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
472
543
535
526
456
Interest rate swap income
718
182
164
43
260
Net gains (losses) on equity investments
125
(21)
(7)
71
(23)
Net (losses) on sale of investment securities available for sale
(2,241)
Net (losses) gains on sale of fixed assets
(139)
(615)
680
(165)
Total noninterest income
3,723
5,501
6,247
6,256
5,506
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits expense
14,971
14,128
13,761
13,481
15,287
Net occupancy and equipment expense
7,333
7,221
6,284
6,610
6,386
Acquisition related expenses
16
66
154
4,990
Amortization of intangible assets
1,515
1,515
1,684
1,683
1,702
FDIC insurance and assessments
683
607
976
1,022
1,251
Other expenses
6,562
5,191
5,491
4,403
5,217
Total noninterest expense
31,064
28,678
28,262
27,353
34,833
Income before income taxes
14,718
18,844
20,421
18,251
5,815
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,742
3,598
3,465
3,242
(272)
Net income
$
11,976
$
15,246
$
16,956
$
15,009
$
6,087
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available for sale
$
2,728
$
7,415
$
1,859
$
5,572
$
(10,175)
Reclassification adjustment for gains on available for sale securities included in net income
2,241
Change in benefit plan liabilities
674
1,518
Change in derivative fair value
50
18
16
(148)
817
Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income (loss)
1,208
1,621
409
1,183
(1,686)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax expense (benefit)
4,485
5,812
1,466
4,241
(6,154)
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
16,461
$
21,058
$
18,422
$
19,250
$
(67)
Share and per share amounts:
Net income - basic
$
1.20
$
1.53
$
1.70
$
1.50
$
0.61
Net income - diluted
1.19
1.51
1.68
1.49
0.61
Cash dividends declared
$
0.6175
$
0.6175
$
0.6175
$
0.6175
$
0.6175
Average common shares outstanding - basic
9,994,595
9,994,629
9,994,955
9,992,922
9,994,605
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
10,083,044
10,086,915
10,082,260
10,043,186
10,051,337
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)
(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Average
Interest Income/
Yield/
Average
Interest Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets:
Earning assets:
Loans:
Taxable
$
3,756,872
$
58,576
6.19
%
$
3,757,273
$
57,048
6.04
%
Tax-exempt
261,029
2,099
3.19
278,429
2,834
4.05
Total loans
4,017,901
60,675
5.99
4,035,702
59,882
5.90
Investments:
Taxable
529,838
4,403
3.30
541,526
4,399
3.23
Tax-exempt
113,302
896
3.14
87,419
502
2.29
Total investments
643,140
5,299
3.27
628,945
4,901
3.10
Interest-bearing deposits
9,683
95
3.89
9,116
113
4.93
Federal funds sold
134,742
1,332
3.92
129,517
1,608
4.94
Total earning assets
4,805,466
67,401
5.56
%
4,803,280
66,504
5.51
%
Less: allowance for credit losses
40,117
39,850
Other assets
414,296
440,029
Total assets
$
5,179,645
$
5,203,459
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Money market accounts
$
972,871
$
6,780
2.76
%
$
945,644
$
7,526
3.17
%
Interest-bearing demand and NOW accounts
1,248,045
6,520
2.07
1,276,206
7,549
2.35
Savings accounts
495,001
403
0.32
502,028
651
0.52
Time deposits less than $100
316,533
2,670
3.35
497,473
5,428
4.34
Time deposits $100 or more
387,476
3,457
3.54
351,970
3,564
4.03
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,419,926
19,830
2.30
3,573,321
24,718
2.75
Short-term borrowings
31,862
311
3.87
39,319
474
4.80
Long-term debt
145,447
1,665
4.54
111,135
1,389
4.97
Subordinated debt
83,137
1,750
8.35
33,000
444
5.35
Junior subordinated debt
8,125
182
8.89
8,026
267
13.23
Total borrowings
268,571
3,908
5.77
191,480
2,574
5.35
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,688,497
23,738
2.55
%
3,764,801
27,292
2.88
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
914,014
904,274
Other liabilities
58,201
56,445
Stockholders' equity
518,933
477,939
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
5,179,645
$
5,203,459
Net interest income/spread
$
43,663
3.01
%
$
39,212
2.63
%
Net interest margin
3.60
%
3.25
%
Tax-equivalent adjustments:
Loans
$
441
$
596
Investments
188
105
Total adjustments
$
629
$
701
The average balances of assets and liabilities, corresponding interest income and expense and resulting average yields or rates paid are summarized as follows. Averages for earning assets include nonaccrual loans. Investment averages include available for sale securities at amortized cost. Income on investment securities and loans is adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the prevailing federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)
(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)
Year Ended
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Average
Interest Income/
Yield/
Average
Interest Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets:
Earning assets:
Loans:
Taxable
$
3,724,920
$
228,868
6.14
%
$
3,205,564
$
184,907
5.77
%
Tax-exempt
273,373
10,577
3.87
251,300
9,309
3.70
Total loans
3,998,293
239,445
5.99
3,456,864
194,216
5.62
Investments:
Taxable
544,782
17,604
3.23
529,649
13,019
2.46
Tax-exempt
96,548
2,582
2.67
87,563
1,962
2.24
Total investments
641,330
20,186
3.15
617,212
14,981
2.43
Interest-bearing deposits
9,871
405
4.10
9,434
498
5.28
Federal funds sold
58,542
2,424
4.14
78,698
4,132
5.25
Total earning assets
4,708,036
262,460
5.57
%
4,162,208
213,827
5.14
%
Less: allowance for credit losses
41,399
30,724
Other assets
402,931
362,130
Total assets
$
5,069,568
$
4,493,614
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Money market accounts
$
958,516
$
27,884
2.91
%
$
621,993
$
29,643
4.77
%
Interest-bearing demand and NOW accounts
1,205,926
25,088
2.08
1,261,095
23,674
1.88
Savings accounts
497,991
1,530
0.31
463,199
4,625
1.00
Time deposits less than $100
371,339
13,812
3.72
480,737
18,124
3.77
Time deposits $100 or more
362,253
12,860
3.55
291,482
11,868
4.07
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,396,025
81,174
2.39
3,118,506
87,934
2.82
Short-term borrowings
29,241
1,287
4.40
37,083
2,031
5.48
Long-term debt
118,612
5,562
4.69
68,441
3,317
4.85
Subordinated debt
63,918
4,967
7.77
33,000
1,774
5.38
Junior subordinated debt
8,087
745
9.21
4,028
415
10.30
Total borrowings
219,858
12,561
5.71
142,552
7,537
5.29
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,615,883
93,735
2.59
%
3,261,058
95,471
2.93
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
898,043
714,824
Other liabilities
57,651
106,970
Stockholders' equity
497,991
410,762
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
5,069,568
$
4,493,614
Net interest income/spread
$
168,725
2.98
%
$
118,356
2.21
%
Net interest margin
3.58
%
2.84
%
Tax-equivalent adjustments:
Loans
$
2,221
$
1,955
Investments
542
412
Total adjustments
$
2,763
$
2,367
The average balances of assets and liabilities, corresponding interest income and expense and resulting average yields or rates paid are summarized as follows. Averages for earning assets include nonaccrual loans. Investment averages include available for sale securities at amortized cost. Income on investment securities and loans is adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the prevailing federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Details of Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)
(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Three months ended
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Net interest income:
Interest income:
Loans, net:
Taxable
$
58,576
$
57,621
$
57,459
$
55,212
$
57,048
Tax-exempt
2,099
2,722
2,914
2,842
2,834
Total loans, net
60,675
60,343
60,373
58,054
59,882
Investments:
Taxable
4,403
4,382
4,644
4,175
4,399
Tax-exempt
896
680
505
501
502
Total investments
5,299
5,062
5,149
4,676
4,901
Interest on interest-bearing balances in other banks
95
101
96
113
113
Federal funds sold
1,332
372
435
285
1,608
Total interest income
67,401
65,878
66,053
63,128
66,504
Interest expense:
Deposits
19,830
20,194
20,303
20,847
24,718
Short-term borrowings
311
341
410
225
474
Long-term debt
1,665
1,509
1,211
1,177
1,389
Subordinated debt
1,750
1,748
1,026
443
444
Junior subordinated debt
182
189
188
186
267
Total interest expense
23,738
23,981
23,138
22,878
27,292
Net interest income
$
43,663
$
41,897
$
42,915
$
40,250
$
39,212
Loans, net:
Taxable
6.19
%
6.12
%
6.22
%
6.05
%
6.04
%
Tax-exempt
3.19
%
4.00
%
4.14
%
4.11
%
4.05
%
Total loans, net
5.99
%
5.98
%
6.07
%
5.92
%
5.90
%
Investments:
Taxable
3.30
%
3.14
%
3.45
%
3.05
%
3.23
%
Tax-exempt
3.14
%
2.74
%
2.33
%
2.33
%
2.29
%
Total investments
3.27
%
3.08
%
3.29
%
2.95
%
3.10
%
Interest-bearing balances with banks
3.89
%
4.24
%
4.19
%
4.09
%
4.93
%
Federal funds sold
3.92
%
4.41
%
4.46
%
4.45
%
4.94
%
Total interest-earning assets
5.56
%
5.56
%
5.68
%
5.50
%
5.51
%
Interest expense:
Deposits
2.30
%
2.39
%
2.41
%
2.46
%
2.75
%
Short-term borrowings
3.87
%
4.63
%
4.62
%
4.52
%
4.80
%
Long-term debt
4.54
%
4.62
%
4.81
%
4.88
%
4.97
%
Subordinated debt
8.35
%
8.34
%
7.40
%
5.44
%
5.35
%
Junior subordinated debt
8.89
%
9.26
%
9.34
%
9.37
%
13.23
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2.55
%
2.64
%
2.60
%
2.58
%
2.88
%
Net interest spread
3.01
%
2.92
%
3.08
%
2.92
%
2.63
%
Net interest margin
3.60
%
3.54
%
3.69
%
3.50
%
3.25
%
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
At period end
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$
58,420
$
62,133
$
60,173
$
60,125
$
47,029
Interest-bearing balances in other banks
9,321
9,492
9,646
9,196
8,593
Federal funds sold
201,243
108,298
105,920
7,781
80,229
Investment securities:
Available for sale
512,563
534,521
505,181
503,043
526,329
Held to maturity
72,047
73,286
75,137
76,689
78,184
Equity investments carried at fair value
2,598
2,473
2,494
2,500
2,430
Total investments
587,208
610,280
582,812
582,232
606,943
Loans held for sale
805
816
547
420
Loans
4,066,896
4,016,367
3,997,525
3,991,539
3,993,505
Less: allowance for credit losses
39,007
39,843
40,890
41,054
41,776
Net loans
4,027,889
3,976,524
3,956,635
3,950,485
3,951,729
Goodwill
75,986
75,986
75,986
75,986
75,986
Premises and equipment, net
78,496
77,009
76,896
72,492
73,283
Bank owned life insurance
88,645
88,175
87,635
87,953
87,429
Deferred tax assets
26,555
30,025
31,647
32,628
35,688
Accrued interest receivable
17,633
16,995
15,854
16,436
15,632
Other intangible assets, net
27,700
29,239
30,778
32,488
34,197
Other assets
70,677
74,664
73,350
71,136
74,919
Total assets
$
5,270,578
$
5,159,636
$
5,107,879
$
4,999,358
$
5,091,657
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
954,485
$
912,044
$
899,597
$
901,398
$
935,516
Interest-bearing
3,479,584
3,377,687
3,387,752
3,415,529
3,472,036
Total deposits
4,434,069
4,289,731
4,287,349
4,316,927
4,407,552
Short-term borrowings
32,721
76,310
76,340
14,840
15,900
Long-term debt
134,352
137,029
103,449
88,403
98,637
Subordinated debt
83,187
83,111
83,164
33,000
33,000
Junior subordinated debt
8,140
8,114
8,088
8,063
8,039
Accrued interest payable
6,792
7,976
4,640
5,439
5,503
Other liabilities
51,470
48,105
50,753
50,832
54,076
Total liabilities
4,750,731
4,650,376
4,613,783
4,517,504
4,622,707
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
20,015
20,015
20,015
20,014
19,995
Capital surplus
251,023
250,735
250,468
250,488
250,695
Retained earnings
273,500
267,686
258,601
247,806
238,955
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(24,691)
(29,176)
(34,988)
(36,454)
(40,695)
Total stockholders' equity
519,847
509,260
494,096
481,854
468,950
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
5,270,578
$
5,159,636
$
5,107,879
$
4,999,358
$
5,091,657
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Loan and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
At period end
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Commercial
Taxable
$
596,422
$
597,163
$
595,042
$
570,966
$
556,630
Non-taxable
257,657
263,921
278,026
282,031
279,390
Total
854,079
861,084
873,068
852,997
836,020
Real estate
Commercial real estate
2,330,282
2,278,745
2,252,574
2,275,241
2,294,113
Residential
602,309
588,520
573,864
560,067
551,383
Total
2,932,591
2,867,265
2,826,438
2,835,308
2,845,496
Consumer
Indirect Auto
93,742
100,298
104,618
108,819
117,914
Consumer Other
17,496
14,212
13,929
14,209
14,955
Total
111,238
114,510
118,547
123,028
132,869
Equipment Financing
168,988
173,508
179,472
180,206
179,120
Total
$
4,066,896
$
4,016,367
$
3,997,525
$
3,991,539
$
3,993,505
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
At period end
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Nonperforming assets:
Nonaccrual/restructured loans
$
10,796
$
14,386
$
17,390
$
23,002
$
22,499
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
524
886
72
655
458
Foreclosed assets
750
1,541
27
27
Total nonperforming assets
$
12,070
$
16,813
$
17,462
$
23,684
$
22,984
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Three months ended
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Allowance for credit losses:
Beginning balance
$
39,843
$
40,890
$
41,054
$
41,776
$
39,341
Charge-offs
1,960
489
1,151
1,233
1,108
Recoveries
149
280
1,226
311
174
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
975
(838)
(239)
200
3,369
Ending balance
$
39,007
$
39,843
$
40,890
$
41,054
$
41,776
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Deposit and Liquidity Detail (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
At period end
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Interest-bearing deposits:
Money market accounts
$
989,230
$
1,026,725
$
971,136
$
967,661
$
936,239
Interest-bearing demand and NOW accounts
1,285,767
1,186,342
1,200,911
1,177,507
1,238,853
Savings accounts
497,523
493,957
500,680
502,851
492,180
Time deposits less than $250
477,115
497,131
543,257
599,127
620,725
Time deposits $250 or more
229,949
173,532
171,768
168,383
184,039
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,479,584
3,377,687
3,387,752
3,415,529
3,472,036
Noninterest-bearing deposits
954,485
912,044
899,597
901,398
935,516
Total deposits
$
4,434,069
$
4,289,731
$
4,287,349
$
4,316,927
$
4,407,552
December 31, 2025
At period end
Amount
Percent of Total
Number of accounts
Average Balance
Deposit Detail:
Retail
$
1,797,539
40.6
%
94,166
$
19
Commercial
1,579,584
35.6
18,474
86
Municipal
904,725
20.4
2,531
357
Brokered
152,221
3.4
13
11,709
Total Deposits
$
4,434,069
100.0
%
115,184
$
38
Uninsured
$
1,519,528
34.3
%
Insured
2,914,541
65.7
December 31, 2024
At period end
Amount
Percent of Total
Number of accounts
Average Balance
Deposit Detail:
Retail
$
1,779,729
40.4
%
98,583
$
18
Commercial
1,538,757
34.9
18,675
82
Municipal
832,665
18.9
2,427
343
Brokered
256,401
5.8
28
9,157
Total Deposits
$
4,407,552
100.0
%
119,713
$
37
Uninsured
$
1,381,492
31.3
%
Insured
3,026,060
68.7
Total Available
At December 31, 2025
Total Available
Outstanding
for Future Liquidity
FHLB advances (1)
$
1,692,839
$
658,587
$
1,034,252
Federal Reserve - Discount Window
348,996
348,996
Correspondent bank lines of credit
27,000
27,000
Other sources of liquidity:
Brokered deposits
790,587
152,221
638,366
Unencumbered securities
221,170
221,170
Total sources of liquidity
$
3,080,592
$
810,808
$
2,269,784
(1) Outstanding balance of FHLB advances includes letters of credit used to collateralize public fund deposits.
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Average quarterly balances
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Assets:
Loans, net:
Taxable
$
3,756,872
$
3,736,269
$
3,707,650
$
3,698,124
$
3,757,273
Tax-exempt
261,029
269,757
282,406
280,555
278,429
Total loans, net
4,017,901
4,006,026
3,990,056
3,978,679
4,035,702
Investments:
Taxable
529,838
553,151
540,424
555,910
541,526
Tax-exempt
113,302
98,608
86,899
87,072
87,419
Total investments
643,140
651,759
627,323
642,982
628,945
Interest-bearing balances with banks
9,683
9,441
9,186
11,197
9,116
Federal funds sold
134,742
33,443
39,084
25,979
129,517
Total interest-earning assets
4,805,466
4,700,669
4,665,649
4,658,837
4,803,280
Other assets
374,179
366,809
348,685
349,840
400,179
Total assets
$
5,179,645
$
5,067,478
$
5,014,334
$
5,008,677
$
5,203,459
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
Deposits:
Interest-bearing
$
3,419,926
$
3,353,559
$
3,373,916
$
3,437,355
$
3,573,321
Noninterest-bearing
914,014
905,385
897,212
875,053
904,274
Total deposits
4,333,940
4,258,944
4,271,128
4,312,408
4,477,595
Short-term borrowings
31,862
29,208
35,587
20,176
39,319
Long-term debt
145,447
129,524
101,066
97,769
111,135
Subordinated debt
83,137
83,149
55,622
33,000
33,000
Junior subordinated debt
8,125
8,098
8,075
8,050
8,026
Other liabilities
58,201
55,530
52,608
58,018
56,445
Total liabilities
4,660,712
4,564,453
4,524,086
4,529,421
4,725,520
Stockholders' equity
518,933
503,025
490,248
479,256
477,939
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
5,179,645
$
5,067,478
$
5,014,334
$
5,008,677
$
5,203,459
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Three months ended
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Core net income per share:
Net income GAAP
$
11,976
$
15,246
$
16,956
$
15,009
$
6,087
Adjustments:
Less: (Loss) on sale of available for sale securities
(2,241)
Add: (Loss) on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment
(491)
Add: Acquisition related expenses
16
66
154
4,990
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
3
14
34
1,089
Core net income
$
13,726
$
15,259
$
17,008
$
15,129
$
9,988
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
10,083,044
10,086,915
10,082,260
10,043,186
10,051,337
Core net income per diluted share
$
1.36
$
1.51
$
1.69
$
1.51
$
0.99
Tangible book value:
Total stockholders' equity
$
519,847
$
509,260
$
494,096
$
481,854
$
468,950
Less: Goodwill
75,986
75,986
75,986
75,986
76,325
Less: Other intangible assets, net
27,700
29,239
30,778
32,488
34,197
Total tangible stockholders' equity
$
416,161
$
404,035
$
387,332
$
373,380
$
358,428
Common shares outstanding
9,994,595
9,994,595
9,994,696
9,995,483
9,990,724
Tangible book value per share
$
41.64
$
40.43
$
38.75
$
37.35
$
35.88
Core return on average stockholders' equity:
Net income GAAP
$
11,976
$
15,246
$
16,956
$
15,009
$
6,087
Adjustments:
Less: (Loss) on sale of available for sale securities
(2,241)
Add: (Loss) on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment
(491)
Add: Acquisition related expenses
16
66
154
4,990
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
3
14
34
1,089
Core net income
$
13,726
$
15,259
$
17,008
$
15,129
$
9,988
Average stockholders' equity
$
518,933
$
503,025
$
490,248
$
479,256
$
477,939
Core return on average stockholders' equity
10.49
%
12.03
%
13.92
%
12.80
%
8.31
%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity:
Net income GAAP
$
11,976
$
15,246
$
16,956
$
15,009
$
6,087
Average stockholders' equity
$
518,933
$
503,025
$
490,248
$
479,256
$
477,939
Less: average intangibles
104,550
106,111
106,764
109,386
112,399
Average tangible stockholders' equity
$
414,383
$
396,914
$
383,484
$
369,870
$
365,540
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity
11.47
%
15.24
%
17.73
%
16.46
%
6.62
%
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:
Net income GAAP
$
11,976
$
15,246
$
16,956
$
15,009
$
6,087
Adjustments:
Less: (Loss) on sale of available for sale securities
(2,241)
Add: (Loss) on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment
(491)
Add: Acquisition related expenses
16
66
154
4,990
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
3
14
34
1,089
Core net income
$
13,726
$
15,259
$
17,008
$
15,129
$
9,988
Average stockholders' equity
$
518,933
$
503,025
$
490,248
$
479,256
$
477,939
Less: average intangibles
104,550
106,111
106,764
109,386
112,399
Average tangible stockholders' equity
$
414,383
$
396,914
$
383,484
$
369,870
$
365,540
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity
13.14
%
15.25
%
17.79
%
16.59
%
10.87
%
Core return on average assets:
Net income GAAP
$
11,976
$
15,246
$
16,956
$
15,009
$
6,087
Adjustments:
Less: (Loss) on sale of available for sale securities
(2,241)
Add: (Loss) on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment
(491)
Add: Acquisition related expenses
16
66
154
4,990
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
3
14
34
1,089
Core net income
$
13,726
$
15,259
$
17,008
$
15,129
$
9,988
Average assets
$
5,179,645
$
5,067,478
$
5,014,334
$
5,008,677
$
5,203,459
Core return on average assets
1.05
%
1.19
%
1.36
%
1.23
%
0.76
%
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) per share:
Income before taxes (GAAP)
$
14,718
$
18,844
$
20,421
$
18,251
$
5,815
Add: Provision (benefit) for credit losses
975
(838)
(239)
200
3,369
Add: Provision (benefit) for credit losses on unfunded commitments
204
252
172
(202)
452
PPNR (non-GAAP)
$
15,897
$
18,258
$
20,354
$
18,249
$
9,636
Average common shares outstanding-diluted
10,083,044
10,086,915
10,082,260
10,043,186
10,051,337
PPNR per share (non-GAAP)
$
1.58
$
1.81
$
2.02
$
1.82
$
0.96
Core pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) per share:
Income before taxes (GAAP)
$
14,718
$
18,844
$
20,421
$
18,251
$
5,815
Add: Acquisition related expenses
16
66
154
4,990
Less: (Loss) on sale of available for sale securities
(2,241)
Add: Provision (benefit) for credit losses
975
(838)
(239)
200
3,369
Add: Provision (benefit) for credit losses on unfunded commitments
204
252
172
(202)
452
Core PPNR (non-GAAP)
$
18,138
$
18,274
$
20,420
$
18,403
$
14,626
Average common shares outstanding-diluted
10,083,044
10,086,915
10,082,260
10,043,186
10,051,337
Core PPNR per share (non-GAAP)
$
1.80
$
1.81
$
2.03
$
1.83
$
1.46
(1) Tax adjustments are calculated using the effective tax rate for the respective period.
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Dec 31
Dec 31
Year ended
2025
2024
Core net income per share:
Net income GAAP
$
59,187
$
8,498
Adjustments:
Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans
14,328
Less: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans tax adjustment
3,126
Less: (Loss) gain on sale of available for sale securities
(2,241)
1
Add: (Loss) gain on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment
(491)
Add: Acquisition related expenses
236
16,200
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
52
3,534
Core net income
$
61,121
$
32,365
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
10,073,996
8,586,035
Core net income per diluted share
$
6.07
$
3.77
Core return on average stockholders' equity:
Net income GAAP
$
59,187
$
8,498
Adjustments:
Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans
14,328
Less: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans tax adjustment
3,126
Less: (Loss) gain on sale of available for sale securities
(2,241)
1
Add: (Loss) gain on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment
(491)
Add: Acquisition related expenses
236
16,200
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
52
3,534
Core net income
$
61,121
$
32,365
Average stockholders' equity
497,991
410,762
Core return on average stockholders' equity
12.27
%
7.88
%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity:
Net income GAAP
$
59,187
$
8,498
Average stockholders' equity
497,991
410,762
Less: average intangibles
106,933
88,043
Average tangible stockholders' equity
$
391,058
$
322,719
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity
15.14
%
2.63
%
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:
Net income GAAP
$
59,187
$
8,498
Adjustments:
Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans
14,328
Less: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans tax adjustment
3,126
Less: (Loss) gain on sale of available for sale securities
(2,241)
1
Add: (Loss) gain on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment
(491)
Add: Acquisition related expenses
236
16,200
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
52
3,534
Core net income
$
61,121
$
32,365
Average stockholders' equity
497,991
410,762
Less: average intangibles
106,933
88,043
Average tangible stockholders' equity
$
391,058
$
322,719
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity
15.63
%
10.03
%
Core return on average assets:
Net income GAAP
$
59,187
$
8,498
Adjustments:
Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans
14,328
Less: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans tax adjustment
3,126
Less: (Loss) gain on sale of available for sale securities
(2,241)
1
Add: (Loss) gain on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment
(491)
-
Add: Acquisition related expenses
236
16,200
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
52
3,534
Core net income
$
61,121
$
32,365
Average assets
5,069,568
4,493,614
Core return on average assets
1.21
%
0.72
%
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) per share:
Income before taxes (GAAP)
$
72,234
$
8,468
Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans
14,328
Less: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans tax adjustment
3,126
Add: Provision for credit losses
98
4,803
Add: Provision (benefit) for credit losses on unfunded commitments
426
(43)
PPNR (non-GAAP)
$
72,758
$
24,516
Average common shares outstanding-diluted
10,073,996
8,586,035
PPNR per share (non-GAAP)
$
7.22
$
2.86
Core pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) per share:
Income before taxes (GAAP)
$
72,234
$
8,468
Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans
14,328
Less: (Loss) gain on sale of available for sale securities
(2,241)
1
Add: Acquisition related expenses
236
16,200
Add: Provision for credit losses
98
4,803
Add: Provision (benefit) for credit losses on unfunded commitments
426
(43)
Core PPNR (non-GAAP)
$
75,235
$
43,755
Average common shares outstanding-diluted
10,073,996
8,586,035
Core PPNR per share (non-GAAP)
$
7.47
$
5.10
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of FTE net interest income for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, and 2024:
Three months ended December 31
2025
2024
Interest income (GAAP)
$
66,772
$
65,803
Adjustment to FTE
629
701
Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)
67,401
66,504
Interest expense
23,738
27,292
Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)
$
43,663
$
39,212
Year ended December 31
2025
2024
Interest income (GAAP)
$
259,697
$
211,460
Adjustment to FTE
2,763
2,367
Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)
262,460
213,827
Interest expense
93,735
95,471
Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)
$
168,725
$
118,356
The efficiency ratio is noninterest expenses, less amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related costs, as a percentage of FTE net interest income plus noninterest income. The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of the efficiency ratio to GAAP for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, and 2024:
Three months ended December 31
2025
2024
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$
31,064
$
34,833
Less: Amortization of intangible assets expense
1,515
1,702
Less: Acquisition related expenses
4,990
Noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
29,549
28,141
Net interest income (GAAP)
43,034
38,511
Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment
629
701
Noninterest income (GAAP)
3,723
5,506
Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities
125
(23)
Less: Net losses on sale of investment securities available for sale
(2,241)
Less: (Losses) on sale of fixed assets
(139)
(165)
Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$
49,641
$
44,906
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
59.53
%
62.67
%
Year ended December 31
2025
2024
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$
115,357
$
106,726
Less: Amortization of intangible assets expense
6,397
3,367
Less: Acquisition related expenses
236
16,200
Noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
108,724
87,159
Net interest income (GAAP)
165,962
115,989
Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment
2,763
2,367
Noninterest income (GAAP)
21,727
18,336
Less: Net gains on equity securities
168
132
Less: (Losses) gains on sale of available for sale securities
(2,241)
1
Less: (Losses) on sale of fixed assets
(74)
Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$
192,599
$
136,559
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
56.45
%
63.83
%
