Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.05.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Glencore, Teck - und jetzt Forge? Dieses Junior-Unternehmen könnte der cleverste Kohle-Trade 2025 sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 860180 | ISIN: FR0000121972 | Ticker-Symbol: SND
Xetra
30.04.25
17:35 Uhr
204,30 Euro
+1,00
+0,49 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
204,90205,4030.04.
204,50205,0030.04.
ACCESS Newswire
01.05.2025 15:50 Uhr
174 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Why Henkel Has Been Awarded Schneider's Sustainability Award

Finanznachrichten News

Henkel receives Schneider Electric's Sustainability Impact Award, recognising its leadership in energy efficiency, circularity and emissions reduction

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2025 / Originally published by Sustainability Magazine
By Chloe Williment

Henkel, the company behind Persil, Schwarzkopf and Purex, recognises that a substantial share of its emissions originate from its value chain, including raw materials, packaging, logistics and end-of-life activities (Scope 3 emissions).

As a result, it is implementing strategies to address these emissions by sourcing sustainable materials, optimising logistics and promoting circular economy practices.

Henkel has reduced CO2 emissions in production per ton of product by 64% compared to 2017.

Henkel's ongoing leadership in sustainability has been recognised with a Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Award.

Continue reading here.


Henkel was founded in 1876 and has grown to employ around 47,000 people globally. (Image courtesy of Sustainability Magazine)

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Henkel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Henkel
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/henkel
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Henkel



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/why-henkel-has-been-awarded-schneiders-sustainability-award-1022249

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.