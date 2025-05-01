Why Henkel Has Been Awarded Schneider's Sustainability Award

Henkel receives Schneider Electric's Sustainability Impact Award, recognising its leadership in energy efficiency, circularity and emissions reduction

Originally published by Sustainability Magazine

By Chloe Williment

Henkel, the company behind Persil, Schwarzkopf and Purex, recognises that a substantial share of its emissions originate from its value chain, including raw materials, packaging, logistics and end-of-life activities (Scope 3 emissions).

As a result, it is implementing strategies to address these emissions by sourcing sustainable materials, optimising logistics and promoting circular economy practices.

Henkel has reduced CO2 emissions in production per ton of product by 64% compared to 2017.

Henkel's ongoing leadership in sustainability has been recognised with a Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Award.

Continue reading here.



Henkel was founded in 1876 and has grown to employ around 47,000 people globally. (Image courtesy of Sustainability Magazine)

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Henkel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Henkel

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/henkel

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Henkel

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/why-henkel-has-been-awarded-schneiders-sustainability-award-1022249