WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Graham Corporation (GHM) announced a strategic investment to support the implementation of new Radiographic Testing equipment at Graham's Batavia, New York facility. The company said the investment of $2.2 million, from one of GHM's customers, will enhance its capabilities in evaluating critical welds in support of the Columbia and Virginia class submarine programs. Graham will contribute $1.4 million for a total project cost of $3.6 million.The company said the strategic investment creates opportunities to support future, multi-year orders with potential enhanced revenue expected to begin in calendar year 2026.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX