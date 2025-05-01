CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Strong corporate earnings helped restore sentiment in Wall Street despite an uncertain trade tariff environment. Concerns about economic growth in the U.S. limited gains.Wall Street Futures are trading in positive territory ahead of the PMI updates. Major markets in Europe are closed for holiday. In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei recorded strong gains.The six-currency Dollar Index rallied. Bond yields are trading in a mixed pattern. Demand fears dragged down crude oil prices. Gold plunged amidst hopes of easing in trade tensions. Cryptocurrencies rallied.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 40,771.90, up 0.25% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,609.60, up 0.73% Germany's DAX at 22,496.98, up 0.32% (Apr 30) U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,477.76, down 0.20% France's CAC 40 at 7,593.87, up 0.50% (Apr 30) Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,157.05, down 0.09% (Apr 30) Japan's Nikkei 225 at 36,452.30, up 1.13% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,145.60, up 0.24% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,279.03, down 0.23% (Apr 30) Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 22,119.41, up 0.51% (Apr 30)Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.1322, down 0.07% GBP/USD at 1.3320, down 0.07% USD/JPY at 144.67, up 1.21% AUD/USD at 0.6388, down 0.08% USD/CAD at 1.3809, up 0.12% Dollar Index at 99.87, up 0.41%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.142%, down 0.79% Germany at 2.4470%, up 0.29% France at 3.169%, up 0.22% U.K. at 4.4710%, up 0.68% Japan at 1.256%, down 1.41%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $60.80, down 0.43%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $57.96, down 0.43%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,232.26, down 2.62%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $96,512.82, up 2.27% Ethereum at $1,847.38, up 4.64% XRP at $2.24, up 3.19% BNB at $604.66, up 1.09% Solana at $152.31, up 6.39%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX