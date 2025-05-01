Serve You Rx Announces Strategic Collaboration With Amazon Pharmacy for Home Delivery Services

New Collaboration Delivers Improved Convenience, Cost Savings and 24/7 Support for Prescription Medications

Serve You Rx, a full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) with unquestionable flexibility and an unwavering commitment to doing what's best for clients, today announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Pharmacy to provide home delivery services for maintenance medications. This new service is now available to members.

Serve You Rx Logo



"This partnership with Amazon Pharmacy enables us to deliver a technology experience focused on convenience and familiarity while ensuring our members continue to receive excellent pharmaceutical care," said Justin Jasniewski, CEO of Serve You Rx. "We continually evaluate our offerings to provide our clients and their members with the best solutions."

The transition to Amazon Pharmacy brings numerous advantages to Serve You Rx members, including:

Seamless online experience integrated with the familiar Amazon shopping experience

Transparent, upfront pricing that helps members save time and money

Automatic refill options for added convenience

24/7 access to clinical pharmacists and customer care support

Free home delivery of prescriptions and same-day service available in select cities - most orders arrive in 1-4 days, with expedited shipping options also available

Ability to manage medications and order history

Starting today, active prescriptions with Serve You Rx Home Delivery Pharmacy will be automatically transferred to Amazon Pharmacy, ensuring a seamless transition with no interruption in care. Additionally, specialty patients will transition to Waltz Health's innovative AI-powered platform on the same date.

"By collaborating with Serve You Rx, we're making it easier for their members to manage their medications with the convenience and customer experience they expect from Amazon," said Tanvi Patel, VP and GM of Amazon Pharmacy. "Together, we're creating a pharmacy experience that's not only more accessible and affordable, but also puts the needs of patients at the center of everything we do."

About Serve You Rx

Serve You Rx is a full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) with unquestionable flexibility and an unwavering commitment to doing what's best for its clients. With a fervent focus on those it serves, including insurance brokers, consultants, third-party administrators, and their clients, Serve You Rx delivers exceptional service and tailored, cost-effective benefit solutions. Independent and privately held for nearly 40 years, Serve You Rx can implement new groups in 30 days or less and say "yes" to a wide variety of viable solutions. Known for its adaptability, quality, and client-centricity, Serve You Rx aims to be a benchmark for better client service.

About Amazon Pharmacy

Amazon Pharmacy is a full-service pharmacy available on Amazon - essentially, a pharmacy in your pocket. It offers most prescription medications, delivering them to customers' doors with free two-day shipping for Prime members and same-day delivery in eligible locations. Amazon Pharmacy is improving the pharmacy experience by providing 24/7 access to pharmacists, upfront pricing, and many ways to save. It accepts most insurance plans, automatically applies eligible manufacturer-sponsored coupons, and offers additional savings options for Prime members through RxPass and Prime Rx. For those managing multiple daily medications, Amazon Pharmacy supports PillPack, a service that sorts medications by time and day.

SOURCE: Serve You Rx

