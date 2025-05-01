Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.05.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Glencore, Teck - und jetzt Forge? Dieses Junior-Unternehmen könnte der cleverste Kohle-Trade 2025 sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 872087 | ISIN: FR0000125007 | Ticker-Symbol: GOB
Tradegate
30.04.25
21:43 Uhr
96,54 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
96,5096,8430.04.
96,3896,6830.04.
ACCESS Newswire
01.05.2025 16:14 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Saint-Gobain 2025 Sustainable Construction Barometer Report

Finanznachrichten News

MALVERN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2025 / A global analysis to accelerate sustainable construction all around the world

Download the Saint-Gobain 2025 Sustainable Construction Barometer Report here.

A greater awareness for sustainable construction

At the crossroads of demographic, social, energy, and climate challenges faced by societies, the construction sector must accelerate its transformation towards a more sustainable model. This involves designing a built environment that positively contributes to the health and well-being of individuals, is resilient to climate hazards, has low carbon emissions, and provides accessible housing for all-without compromising on quality or performance.

This transition cannot happen without the collective commitment of all industry stakeholders. It is with this goal in mind that Saint-Gobain launched the Sustainable Construction Observatory in 2023. As part of this initiative, the 3rd edition of the Sustainable Construction Barometer, a global study conducted with Occurrence-IFOP, measuring the progress made on this essential topic.

This study is structured around 24 questions, asked to 4,000 stakeholders representative of the sector, along with an additional 27,000 citizens who responded to four specific questions. The responses helped identify key levers to accelerate sustainable construction in The United States and globally.

Four key learnings

  • Greater awareness, a shared sense of urgency, and strong public support.

  • A general, shared desire to go further. Across the board, private actors are seen as the most legitimate driving force, though regional priorities differ.

  • A notion still centered on the environment, but resilience is gaining ground, while residents' well-being remains secondary.

  • Well-informed but insufficiently trained stakeholders, which hinders concrete commitments.

To learn more, download the 3rd edition of the Sustainable Construction Barometer here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Saint-Gobain on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Saint-Gobain
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/saint-gobain-north-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Saint-Gobain



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/saint-gobain-2025-sustainable-construction-barometer-report-1022253

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.