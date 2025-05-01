BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) Thursday reported net loss from continuing operations attributable to equity holders was 10.54 million or $31.81 per share, lower than $12.26 million or $220.84 per share loss in the same quarter a year ago.Net loss from continuing operations was $10.54 million, up from $2.03 million loss in the same quarter a year ago. In the previous year, the company recorded a gain of $10.4 million on the sale of its ceramic tile business.Revenue for the year increased 37% to $98.77 million from $72.10 million in the previous year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX