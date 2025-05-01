SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Intuitive (ISRG), a leader in minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery, Thursday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA has cleared its da Vinci Single Port - SP surgical system for transanal local excision/resection.This minimally invasive technique, performed through a natural orifice, avoids abdominal incisions for select colorectal procedures. The clearance adds to the da Vinci SP's capabilities, which already include a range of transabdominal colorectal surgeries approved in November 2024, such as low anterior resection and total mesorectal excision.The da Vinci SP system is engineered to perform in narrow anatomical areas like the lower pelvis. Its design allows the control of up to three multi-jointed instruments and an HD articulating camera through a single incision, giving surgeons precision and flexibility in confined spaces.The technology helps overcome common challenges in laparoscopic transanal surgery, including surgeon ergonomics, access to upper rectal lesions, and complex positioning requirements.Intuitive's Executive VP and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Myriam Curet, stated that this new clearance provides colorectal surgeons with an advanced tool that can improve outcomes by preserving healthy tissue and aiding faster recovery.Dr. Laila Rashidi of MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital noted that the system allows her to convert certain abdominal procedures into transanal surgeries for suitable cases.This milestone enhances Intuitive's colorectal portfolio, which includes the da Vinci 5 and Xi systems, offering a comprehensive suite for various surgical needs. Backed by over 500 peer-reviewed studies, the da Vinci SP system has already been FDA-cleared for urology, transoral, and thoracoscopic procedures, and is also approved across Europe, Japan, and Korea.In its 30th year, Intuitive highlights nearly 17 million robotic procedures performed and close to 90,000 trained surgeons globally, underscoring its commitment to advancing minimally invasive care.ISRG is currently trading at $516.85, or 2.20% higher on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX