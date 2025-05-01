Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.05.2025
Glencore, Teck - und jetzt Forge? Dieses Junior-Unternehmen könnte der cleverste Kohle-Trade 2025 sein
WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037 | Ticker-Symbol: 27S
Tradegate
30.04.25
16:00 Uhr
19,200 Euro
-0,200
-1,03 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
19,30019,40030.04.
ACCESS Newswire
01.05.2025 18:02 Uhr
Albertsons Safeway Inc.: Albertsons Companies Raised $300K for Charitable Causes With Beast Philanthropy in Recent Campaign

Finanznachrichten News

BOISE, ID / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2025 / Albertsons Companies partnered with Beast Philanthropy to create a high-energy, purpose-driven campaign that raised $300K for charitable causes.

With help from top creators and support from CPG leaders like Clif, ZOA Energy, Hellmann's and more, Albertsons Cos. engaged millions of next-gen viewers while directly supporting nonprofits focused on health, family-building and hunger relief.

Watch the full story here.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Safeway Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Safeway Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Safeway Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/albertsons-companies-raised-300k-for-charitable-causes-with-beast-phil-1022324

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
