Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.05.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Glencore, Teck - und jetzt Forge? Dieses Junior-Unternehmen könnte der cleverste Kohle-Trade 2025 sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XE8F | ISIN: DK0060542181 | Ticker-Symbol: QJQ
Tradegate
29.04.25
08:01 Uhr
21,880 Euro
-0,420
-1,88 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ISS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ISS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,22022,36030.04.
22,28022,32030.04.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.05.2025 19:22 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ISS World Services A/S: ISS wins new business with Australian airport operator

Finanznachrichten News

Copenhagen , May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISS, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, has strengthened its partnership with key customer Australia Pacific Airports (Melbourne) through a new contract valued at approximately DKK 100 million.

Under the new agreement, ISS will deliver services within Melbourne Airport's Terminal 1 (T1), including security screening of people, baggage and retail goods; airport escorts; customer service officers; and the provision of security surveillance.

With the addition of T1 and 220 employees, ISS now has over 1,300 Placemakers supporting Melbourne Airport.

Stuart Rose, CEO of ISS Pacific, says:

"We're thrilled to further strengthen ISS's largest non-government partnership in Australia. Our key priority will be to deliver high-quality service experiences, supporting Melbourne Airport's position as Victoria's principal air transport gateway and premier logistics hub, and reinforcing their purpose of 'creating connections that matter'."


For media enquiries:
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 4176 1989

For investor enquiries:
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725


About ISS
ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility management company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call "placemakers". In 2024, ISS Group's global revenue amounted to DKK 83.8 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com



For media enquiries: Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 4176 1989 For investor enquiries: Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.