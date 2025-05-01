WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors expects the Trump administration's auto and parts tariffs to cost it between $4 billion and $5 billion in 2025.The tariff impact led GM to slash its adjusted EBIT guidance to $10 billion to $12.5 billion from last year's $14.9 billion and pause a planned stock buyback.With tariffs on U.S.-built cars using roughly 46 percent imported parts set to rise, GM is lobbying for further offsets to mitigate costs.GM is currently trading at $45.26 up $0.02 or 0.04 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX