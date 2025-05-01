In a landmark decision, law firms Reese Marketos and Berger Montague have secured a $1.64 billion judgment against Janssen Products, LP, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson. This judgment stands as one of the largest in the history of the False Claims Act (FCA), underscoring the critical role of whistleblowers in exposing corporate misconduct.

The case centered on allegations that Janssen engaged in unlawful marketing practices for its HIV medications, Prezista and Intelence. Whistleblowers Jessica Penelow and Christine Brancaccio, former sales representatives at Janssen, filed the lawsuit in 2012, accusing the company of promoting these drugs for off-label uses not approved by the FDA. Such practices led to the submission of 159,574 false claims to government healthcare programs, including Medicare and Medicaid. Berger Montague litigated the case for more than a decade and hired Reese Marketos in 2022 to lead the trial.

After a six-week trial in 2024, the jury awarded $120 million in single damages. Under the FCA, these damages were tripled to $360 million. Additionally, U.S. District Judge Zahid N. Quraishi imposed civil penalties of $8,000 per false claim, amounting to approximately $1.28 billion, bringing the total judgment to $1.64 billion.

"This trial required relentless preparation and courtroom advocacy to stay on top of Janssen's never-ending excuses and blame-shifting," said Pete Marketos, partner at Reese Marketos and lead counsel for the whistleblowers at trial. "Beyond bringing well-deserved justice for our clients, this ruling also marks a great day for Medicare and U.S. taxpayers."

The Reese Marketos trial team also included Josh Russ, Andrew Wirmani, Adam Sanderson, and Whitney Wendel. Berger Montague's team comprised Sherrie Savett, Joy Clairmont, Michael Fantini, and William Ellerbe. This case exemplifies the power of the FCA in holding corporations accountable for defrauding government programs and highlights the importance of legal advocacy in protecting public interests.

About Reese Marketos LLP: Reese Marketos is a premier trial firm based in Dallas, Texas, known for taking on high-stakes business disputes, whistleblower cases, and complex commercial litigation. The firm represents both plaintiffs and defendants in cases where the outcome truly matters, delivering exceptional results through meticulous preparation, strategic advocacy, and fearless courtroom representation.

Founded by seasoned trial lawyers, Reese Marketos has built a national reputation for handling cases involving fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, antitrust, securities, and False Claims Act litigation. The firm's attorneys include accomplished litigators and former federal prosecutors who bring a relentless commitment to justice and a track record of success in jury trials across the country.

