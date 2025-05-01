WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study has found that ketamine addiction can cause serious physical and mental health problems, with most of the users unaware of the dangers until they are already dependent.Ketamine is a drug used by doctors to help patients sleep during surgery, usually given by injection in hospitals or clinics, according to the Cleveland Clinic.This study, led by the University of Exeter and University College London, is the largest so far to look closely at people currently struggling with ketamine addiction.'Our research is the first to analyse in-depth the experience of people using very large amounts of ketamine, and shows the devastating physical health problems people can face with dependent ketamine use,' study author Professor Celia Morgan said.'Our study also highlights the barriers that people with ketamine addiction face when they try to seek treatment, often being sent away from treatment services.'The researchers observed 274 people who said they had a ketamine use disorder. They found that about 60 percent of them had bladder or nasal problems. Many said they didn't realize ketamine could be so addictive until they had already lost control, with one user calling it 'the heroin of a generation.'More than half of the participants experienced painful cramps known as K-cramps, which sometimes led them to use more ketamine just to ease the pain. In severe cases, bladder problems required full bladder removal, meaning patients had to use a special bag to collect urine.The study also found that many users struggled with cravings, anxiety, low mood, and irritability. However, only a little over half had sought treatment, and just 36 percent of those were satisfied with the help they received.Lead author Professor Celia Morgan from the University of Exeter said ketamine use is rising and has already been linked to several tragic deaths.'Our study highlights the need for greater recognition of the significant physical and psychological risks associated with ketamine, both among healthcare professionals and the general public,' co-author Rebecca Harding said.'We need improved treatment programs, while raising awareness of ketamine use, to better support those seeking care. By focusing on evidence-based treatments, such as specialised group therapy and pharmacological interventions, we can improve access to effective treatment and address the growing challenge of ketamine use disorder.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX