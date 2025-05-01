WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Standex International Corp (SXI) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last yearThe company's earnings totaled $21.9 million, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $15.9 million, or $1.35 per share, last year.Excluding items, Standex International Corp reported adjusted earnings of $23.5 million or $1.91 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 17.2% to $207.780 million from $177.267 million last year.Standex International Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $21.9 Mln. vs. $15.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.81 vs. $1.35 last year. -Revenue: $207.780 Mln vs. $177.267 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX