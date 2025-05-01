Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.05.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Glencore, Teck - und jetzt Forge? Dieses Junior-Unternehmen könnte der cleverste Kohle-Trade 2025 sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CR8A | ISIN: CA54180A1066 | Ticker-Symbol: LO5
Tradegate
29.04.25
17:01 Uhr
0,386 Euro
+0,006
+1,58 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LONCOR GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LONCOR GOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3740,39430.04.
0,3700,39230.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LONCOR GOLD
LONCOR GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LONCOR GOLD INC0,386+1,58 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.